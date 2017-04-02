Stephen Curry fakes out Marcin Gortat 4 times on one possession (VIDEO)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry got the mismatch he wanted against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. He utilized the advantage to the fullest, putting Wizards big man Marcin Gortat on skates four times in one play.
It came early in the first quarter at Oracle, with Gortat guarding Curry off the pick-and-roll.
Curry drove to the left side, dribbled in a circle, crossed over, pump faked, then gave the ball up.
He then rushed to the corner where he got the ball again, pump faked, then gave a ball fake to finally lose Gortat.
Curry had another crazy highlight play a minute before the quarter ended, getting out on the break and sending a behind-the-back bounce pass to Draymond Green for the finish.
Things didn’t go well for the Boston Celtics or the New York Knicks on this play. That’s because, as Knicks forward Kyle O'Quinn was falling out of bounds, he threw the ball directly at Celtics big man Amir Johnson. The ball promptly hit him square in the face.
Unfortunately for O’Quinn, he wasn’t able to actually save the possession because he threw it so hard that it bounced back and hit him as he was standing out of bounds.
Two questions remain:
- How is this not a foul of some kind on O’Quinn? The NBA is wild.
- How much ice will Amir Johnson need after this? I bet it’s a lot.
Boston beat New York, 110-94, and moved to one game ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers for first place in the Eastern Conference.
The Celtics play the Cavaliers on Wednesday.
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard must have been watching film of Houston Rockets guard James Harden recently. Harden draws the most fouls on 3-pointers in the NBA, and Lillard put home a doozy of a shot on Saturday night that was very Harden-esque.
It came midway through the third quarter in Portland as the Trail Blazers took on the Phoenix Suns. Lillard was matched up against Derrick Jones Jr., and after a little bump about 26 feet from the hoop, the Blazers point guard hoisted up a prayer of a 3-pointer.
A foul was called on Jones Jr., and Lillard’s attempt magically went in.
The best part of the video might be the reaction from Meyers Leonard. He couldn’t believe it!
Lillard converted the free throw for the 4-point play. Portland defeated Phoenix, 130-117, and now have a 2.5 lead over the Denver Nuggets for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.
Orlando Magic big man Nikola Vucevic was only trying to get a lob pass to Aaron Gordon on Saturday night. Instead, Vucevic wound up making a bouncing 19-foot jumper.
Uh, that’s … better?
The play happened early in the game against the Brooklyn Nets. Vucevic was standing near the top of the key and Gordon was sealing off Nets guard Randy Foye.
Vucevic tried to get the ball to Gordon, but came in too hot and too flat.
Hey, points are points.
UPDATE: Turns out it was an April Fools joke all along. Embiid took to his Twitter on Sunday to drop what one can assume is a current photo with his hair intact.
A prior version of this story indicated that Embiid had cut his stylish ‘do, but with the caveat that it might be an April Fools joke.
Meanwhile, this is what Embiid apparently (still) looks like today.
The photo below, it should be mentioned, is extremely good Photoshop work. Professional level stuff, so kudos to Embiid.
Original story:
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has a pretty sweet hairstyle. He hasn’t had a short crop in a minute, and perhaps that’s what encouraged Embiid to reach for the clippers.
On Saturday, Embiid posted a photo of a new, short haircut to social media with the phrase “Back to the start of the process”.
Hilariously — or perhaps sadly — Embiid posted the same photo to Instagram expressing deep regret for his choice.
Many thought this was an April Fools joke, but it appears to be real. Meanwhile, Embiid is going to have to wait a while until his ‘do grows back out.
We’ve all been there, Joel.