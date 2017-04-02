Russell Westbrook tried to convert a 5-point play vs. the Hornets (VIDEO)

Russell Westbrook notched his 40th triple-double of the season on Sunday, putting him just one away from trying Oscar Robinson’s mark of 41.
But the Oklahoma City Thunder star still needs his team to win games, and against the Charlotte Hornets it was Westbrook trying to mount a comeback in Oklahoma.
With the Thunder down by double-digits and less than two minutes to go in the game, Westbrook hit a 3-pointer and was fouled. Seeing an opportunity, Westbrook went to the line to complete the play and tried to get himself a 5-point play.
Yup. Brodie went for the missed free-throw conversion.
Unfortunately for Westbrook, NBA rules allow every player outside of the shooter to leave the line once the ball is in the air. Shooters, however, must remain above the line until the ball draws iron.
Westbrook converted the layup, but the basket was disallowed thanks to a lane violation.
Charlotte beat Oklahoma City, 113-101.
Marcus Smart is an athletic dude, but you would think he would end up on the passing end of alley-oops more often than not. On Sunday against the New York Knicks, Smart was the recipient of a good look from Boston Celtics teammate Terry Rozier on a sweet one-handed lob.
The play came in the fourth quarter, with Smart on the right wing and Rozier driving down the middle of the floor.
New York was playing extremely soft, and stepped up to block Rozier’s path at the middle of the paint. That allowed Smart to sneak backdoor.
Strong.
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry got the mismatch he wanted against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. He utilized the advantage to the fullest, putting Wizards big man Marcin Gortat on skates four times in one play.
It came early in the first quarter at Oracle, with Gortat guarding Curry off the pick-and-roll.
Curry drove to the left side, dribbled in a circle, crossed over, pump faked, then gave the ball up.
He then rushed to the corner where he got the ball again, pump faked, then gave a ball fake to finally lose Gortat.
Curry had another crazy highlight play a minute before the quarter ended, getting out on the break and sending a behind-the-back bounce pass to Draymond Green for the finish.
Things didn’t go well for the Boston Celtics or the New York Knicks on this play. That’s because, as Knicks forward Kyle O'Quinn was falling out of bounds, he threw the ball directly at Celtics big man Amir Johnson. The ball promptly hit him square in the face.
Unfortunately for O’Quinn, he wasn’t able to actually save the possession because he threw it so hard that it bounced back and hit him as he was standing out of bounds.
Via Twitter:
Two questions remain:
- How is this not a foul of some kind on O’Quinn? The NBA is wild.
- How much ice will Amir Johnson need after this? I bet it’s a lot.
Boston beat New York, 110-94, and moved to one game ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers for first place in the Eastern Conference.
The Celtics play the Cavaliers on Wednesday.
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard must have been watching film of Houston Rockets guard James Harden recently. Harden draws the most fouls on 3-pointers in the NBA, and Lillard put home a doozy of a shot on Saturday night that was very Harden-esque.
It came midway through the third quarter in Portland as the Trail Blazers took on the Phoenix Suns. Lillard was matched up against Derrick Jones Jr., and after a little bump about 26 feet from the hoop, the Blazers point guard hoisted up a prayer of a 3-pointer.
A foul was called on Jones Jr., and Lillard’s attempt magically went in.
The best part of the video might be the reaction from Meyers Leonard. He couldn’t believe it!
Lillard converted the free throw for the 4-point play. Portland defeated Phoenix, 130-117, and now have a 2.5 lead over the Denver Nuggets for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.