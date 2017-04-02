Report: Knicks G Derrick Rose tears meniscus in left knee, will miss rest of the season

The New York Knicks will be without guard Derrick Rose for the remainder of the season. It was reported on Sunday by Yahoo! Sports that Rose had torn the meniscus in his left knee, necessitating the fourth knee surgery for the young guard. The left knee is the one Rose had previously torn his ACL in.
Rose, 28, had posted averages of 18 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per-game for the Knicks.
The former MVP has been largely healthy, playing in 64 games this season for New York.
This should also quash any talks of re-signing Rose for the Knicks, at least at the level that Rose has been looking for. The former superstar has reportedly been seeking a huge max deal, but with yet another knee surgery under his belt it’s unlikely that any team in the NBA would be willing to sign him for a considerable long-term contract.
Where New York goes now is a question mark. They’ve needed a point guard for some time, and despite all logical choice telling them not to sign Rose to a big deal, Phil Jackson and company have been apparently quite interested in bringing him back.
This doesn’t make things any easier for the Knicks, but perhaps it does give them a more clear path.
Rose, meanwhile, will have to rehab yet again if he wants to return to the NBA and continue playing. It’s still somehow shocking to think of a former MVP under the age of 30 now likely relegated to deals under the mid-level exception (if not the veteran’s minimum) for the rest of his career.
Sad news for both Knicks fans and Rose.
Golden State Warriors big man JaVale McGee is averaging 4.2 blocks per 100 possessions this season. Against the Houston Rockets on Friday, he had three swats in quick succession that no doubt boosted his averages.
The plays came within 25 seconds of each other midway through the third quarter. The first block came on a James Harden drive to the basket, with Harden sneaking past McGee and switching to the opposite side of the rim for protection.
McGee got him anyway, and the Warriors reversed the floor and quickly scored on a Stephen Curry 3-pointer.
On the next Rockets possession, Houston’s Patrick Beverley tried to loft a floater on the right side of the floor, but McGee came over for the help and skied for the block.
Clint Capela grabbed the blocked shot out of the air and tried to put it back up, but McGee again blocked it, grabbing his third of the sequence.
Golden State beat Houston, 107-98.
There may be resentment in the locker room toward his favorite son treatment and larger contract than he deserved, but the Clippers could use Austin Rivers in the playoffs. He’s become a replacement-level reserve point guard probably having his best NBA season, averaging 12 points, 2.8 assists, a 54.5 true shooting percentage, and he’s a threat from three.
Now the Clippers may have to get by without him for the rest of the regular season, and maybe into the playoffs, due to a hamstring strain, reports Bill Oram of the Orange County Register.
Rivers told Brodrick Turner of the Los Angeles Times he likely is not back until the middle of the first round, at the earliest.
“I’m disappointed,” Austin Rivers said. “I was looking forward to this year’s playoffs. The goal was game one of the playoffs, but it’s looking like hopefully midfirst round, early second round. We’ll see. You never know, I might heal faster than I think so.
“In my mind, my goal is to be back by the first round, for game one or game two, which is ideal. So, we’ll see.”
The injury occurred Wednesday night against the Wizards. Jamal Crawford and Raymond Felton will pick up the slack.
In the playoffs, Rivers likely would get fewer than the almost 28 a night he gets most games, but the minutes he got with Chris Paul out would matter — they could use his offensive punch. The Clippers seemed locked into a 4/5 first round series against the Utah Jazz, who lean heavily on George Hill at the point with Dante Exum getting a few minutes behind him.
Well, that didn’t work out as hoped. Milwaukee signed Terrence Jones after New Orleans waived him in the wake of the DeMarcus Cousins trade (he was going to fall out of the rotation with the Pelicans). It made sense, Jones had played 25 minutes a night for New Orleans giving them 11.5 points and some boards, and Milwaukee was without Jabari Parker and Michael Beasley, so they were thin at the four.
Jones could not get on the court for the Bucks — 14 garbage time minutes in three games.
Saturday, the Bucks waived Jones.
Now the team is expected to use that roster space to sign Gary Payton II, who has been playing this season in the D-League after going undrafted out of Oregon State.
This seems a good move by the Bucks, to take a look at a guy they have some interest in and not to push promising rookie Malcolm Brogdon through back soreness. Payton has played for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers this season averaging 14.1 points on 49.8 percent shooting, plus adding 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and a couple of steals a night.
“How do you want it, man? I can give it to you any way you want it?”
That’s how Tracy McGrady described his game in the video above, and he was right. McGrady led the NBA in scoring twice because he had a jump shot that teams had to respect, then when you came out on him, he’d blow by his defender and get to the rim for a dunk.
Saturday it became official, McGrady will be entering the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He’s a seven-time All-NBA player and a seven-time All-Star who for a few years was as good and as feared as anyone in the game.