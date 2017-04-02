Magic’s Nikola Vucevic throws lob to Aaron Gordon, hits jumper instead (VIDEO)

Orlando Magic big man Nikola Vucevic was only trying to get a lob pass to Aaron Gordon on Saturday night. Instead, Vucevic wound up making a bouncing 19-foot jumper.
Uh, that’s … better?
The play happened early in the game against the Brooklyn Nets. Vucevic was standing near the top of the key and Gordon was sealing off Nets guard Randy Foye.
Vucevic tried to get the ball to Gordon, but came in too hot and too flat.
Via Twitter:
Hey, points are points.
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is known in the NBA for his hairstyle. He hasn’t had a short crop in a minute, and perhaps that’s what encouraged Embiid to reach for the clippers.
On Saturday, Embiid posted a photo of a new, short haircut to social media with the phrase “Back to the start of the process”.
Hilariously — or perhaps sadly — Embiid posted the same photo to Instagram expressing deep regret for his choice.
Via Instagram:
Many thought this was an April Fools joke, but it appears to be real. Meanwhile, Embiid is going to have to wait a while until his ‘do grows back out.
We’ve all been there, Joel.
Lance Stephenson has bounced around the league a little bit. The former Indiana Pacers utility man has had a rough go of it after approaching stardom as a member of a perpetual playoff squad in Indianapolis.
Now Stephenson is back with the Pacers, and his first home game as a new member of the team will come on Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors.
When asked what he thought his return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse would be like, Stephenson mustered up a pretty good answer.
“It’s gonna probably be like Michael Jordan coming back to play in the NBA or something like that,” said Stephenson. “Or somebody coming out of retirement. I know the atmosphere is going to be crazy.”
It’s definitely going to be worth tuning in on Tuesday night.
The New York Knicks will be without guard Derrick Rose for the remainder of the season. It was reported on Sunday by Yahoo! Sports that Rose had torn the meniscus in his left knee, necessitating the fourth knee surgery for the young guard. The left knee is the one Rose had previously torn his ACL in.
Rose, 28, had posted averages of 18 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per-game for the Knicks.
The former MVP has been largely healthy, playing in 64 games this season for New York.
This should also quash any talks of re-signing Rose for the Knicks, at least at the level that Rose has been looking for. The former superstar has reportedly been seeking a huge max deal, but with yet another knee surgery under his belt it’s unlikely that any team in the NBA would be willing to sign him for a considerable long-term contract.
Where New York goes now is a question mark. They’ve needed a point guard for some time, and despite all logical choice telling them not to sign Rose to a big deal, Phil Jackson and company have been apparently quite interested in bringing him back.
This doesn’t make things any easier for the Knicks, but perhaps it does give them a more clear path.
Rose, meanwhile, will have to rehab yet again if he wants to return to the NBA and continue playing. It’s still somehow shocking to think of a former MVP under the age of 30 now likely relegated to deals under the mid-level exception (if not the veteran’s minimum) for the rest of his career.
Sad news for both Knicks fans and Rose.
Golden State Warriors big man JaVale McGee is averaging 4.2 blocks per 100 possessions this season. Against the Houston Rockets on Friday, he had three swats in quick succession that no doubt boosted his averages.
The plays came within 25 seconds of each other midway through the third quarter. The first block came on a James Harden drive to the basket, with Harden sneaking past McGee and switching to the opposite side of the rim for protection.
McGee got him anyway, and the Warriors reversed the floor and quickly scored on a Stephen Curry 3-pointer.
On the next Rockets possession, Houston’s Patrick Beverley tried to loft a floater on the right side of the floor, but McGee came over for the help and skied for the block.
Clint Capela grabbed the blocked shot out of the air and tried to put it back up, but McGee again blocked it, grabbing his third of the sequence.
Golden State beat Houston, 107-98.