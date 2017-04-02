Celtics G Marcus Smart throws down nasty one-handed alley-oop dunk (VIDEO)

Russell Westbrook notched his 40th triple-double of the season on Sunday, putting him just one away from trying Oscar Robinson’s mark of 41.

But the Oklahoma City Thunder star still needs his team to win games, and against the Charlotte Hornets it was Westbrook trying to mount a comeback in Oklahoma.

With the Thunder down by double-digits and less than two minutes to go in the game, Westbrook hit a 3-pointer and was fouled. Seeing an opportunity, Westbrook went to the line to complete the play and tried to get himself a 5-point play.

Yup. Brodie went for the missed free-throw conversion.

Unfortunately for Westbrook, NBA rules allow every player outside of the shooter to leave the line once the ball is in the air. Shooters, however, must remain above the line until the ball draws iron.

Westbrook converted the layup, but the basket was disallowed thanks to a lane violation.

Charlotte beat Oklahoma City, 113-101.