Watch Warriors C JaVale McGee get 3 blocks in 25 seconds vs. Rockets

By Dane CarbaughApr 2, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

Golden State Warriors big man JaVale McGee is averaging 4.2 blocks per 100 possessions this season. Against the Houston Rockets on Friday, he had three swats in quick succession that no doubt boosted his averages.

The plays came within 25 seconds of each other midway through the third quarter. The first block came on a James Harden drive to the basket, with Harden sneaking past McGee and switching to the opposite side of the rim for protection.

McGee got him anyway, and the Warriors reversed the floor and quickly scored on a Stephen Curry 3-pointer.

On the next Rockets possession, Houston’s Patrick Beverley tried to loft a floater on the right side of the floor, but McGee came over for the help and skied for the block.

Clint Capela grabbed the blocked shot out of the air and tried to put it back up, but McGee again blocked it, grabbing his third of the sequence.

Golden State beat Houston, 107-98.

Clippers’ Austin Rivers out with hamstring strain, could miss start of playoffs

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 2, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

There may be resentment in the locker room toward his favorite son treatment and larger contract than he deserved, but the Clippers could use Austin Rivers in the playoffs. He’s become a replacement-level reserve point guard probably having his best NBA season, averaging 12 points, 2.8 assists, a 54.5 true shooting percentage, and he’s a threat from three.

Now the Clippers may have to get by without him for the rest of the regular season, and maybe into the playoffs, due to a hamstring strain, reports Bill Oram of the Orange County Register.

Rivers told Brodrick Turner of the Los Angeles Times he likely is not back until the middle of the first round, at the earliest.

“I’m disappointed,” Austin Rivers said. “I was looking forward to this year’s playoffs. The goal was game one of the playoffs, but it’s looking like hopefully midfirst round, early second round. We’ll see. You never know, I might heal faster than I think so.

“In my mind, my goal is to be back by the first round, for game one or game two, which is ideal. So, we’ll see.”

The injury occurred Wednesday night against the Wizards. Jamal Crawford and Raymond Felton will pick up the slack.

In the playoffs, Rivers likely would get fewer than the almost 28 a night he gets most games, but the minutes he got with Chris Paul out would matter — they could use his offensive punch. The Clippers seemed locked into a 4/5 first round series against the Utah Jazz, who lean heavily on George Hill at the point with Dante Exum getting a few minutes behind him.

Bucks waive Terrence Jones, reportedly to sign Gary Payton II

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 2, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

Well, that didn’t work out as hoped. Milwaukee signed Terrence Jones after New Orleans waived him in the wake of the DeMarcus Cousins trade (he was going to fall out of the rotation with the Pelicans). It made sense, Jones had played 25 minutes a night for New Orleans giving them 11.5 points and some boards, and Milwaukee was without Jabari Parker and Michael Beasley, so they were thin at the four.

Jones could not get on the court for the Bucks — 14 garbage time minutes in three games.

Saturday, the Bucks waived Jones.

Now the team is expected to use that roster space to sign Gary Payton II, who has been playing this season in the D-League after going undrafted out of Oregon State.

This seems a good move by the Bucks, to take a look at a guy they have some interest in and not to push promising rookie Malcolm Brogdon through back soreness. Payton has played for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers this season averaging 14.1 points on 49.8 percent shooting, plus adding 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and a couple of steals a night.

Look back at vintage Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinApr 2, 2017, 8:06 AM EDT

“How do you want it, man? I can give it to you any way you want it?”

That’s how Tracy McGrady described his game in the video above, and he was right. McGrady led the NBA in scoring twice because he had a jump shot that teams had to respect, then when you came out on him, he’d blow by his defender and get to the rim for a dunk.

Saturday it became official, McGrady will be entering the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He’s a seven-time All-NBA player and a seven-time All-Star who for a few years was as good and as feared as anyone in the game.

Jimmy Butler scores 33, Bulls beat Hawks 106-104

Associated PressApr 2, 2017, 2:34 AM EDT

CHICAGO (AP) — Jimmy Butler saw confidence and swagger, a team embracing the moment. No one welcomed it more with open arms than he did.

Butler scored 33 points and hit two free throws with 2.1 seconds left to lift the Chicago Bulls to a 106-104 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

“I see guys doing what they’re supposed to be doing – playing hard, shooting the ball when they’re open, not trying to do too much,” Butler said. “That’s what we need.”

Butler scored the Bulls’ final nine points. His free throws gave them a two-point lead and capped a 15-4 run.

Tim Hardaway Jr. then missed a 3-pointer for Atlanta as time expired, giving the Bulls their third straight win.

Chicago also moved into seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls are tied with Miami and Indiana at 37-39 but own tiebreakers over the Heat and Pacers. Sixth-place Atlanta (39-37) – which had won two straight after dropping seven in a row – trails Milwaukee by a game.

Rajon Rondo had a season-high 25 points and added 11 rebounds. Denzel Valentine scored 13 points, hitting two 3-pointers down the stretch to help the Bulls stop a seven-game losing streak to Atlanta.

The win comes on the heels of a victory over LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

“We had a great win a couple of days ago, but it means nothing if we came out and laid an egg tonight,” Rondo said. “Also, these guys have beaten us seven straight times.”

Dennis Schroder led the Hawks with 29 points. Hardaway scored 20, and Dwight Howard finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

“They responded well and you have to give them credit,” Schroder said. “We’ve got to execute better in crunch time and just do a better job, screening, rolling to the basket and taking care of the ball.”

TIP-INS

Hawks: All-Star F Paul Millsap missed his eighth consecutive game because of a left knee ailment. Coach Mike Budenholzer said Millsap is “making positive progress,” though the Hawks are being “aggressively cautious” with him. If Millsap misses Sunday’s game at Brooklyn, he will have three more days before the Hawks host Boston on Thursday. … F Mike Dunleavy Jr. played 12 minutes but did not score after missing a game because of a sore right ankle, while F Thabo Sefolosha (strained right groin) sat out his fourth in a row. G Malcolm Delaney sat out with back spasms.

Bulls: Butler was 10 of 10 at the foul line. … The Bulls hit 12 3-pointers, their sixth straight game with at least 10.

FINAL PUSH

The Bulls trailed by 10 in the fourth quarter and were down 100-91 with less than five minutes to go.

Valentine hit a pair of 3-pointers to start the game-ending run, and Butler took over from there. He tied it at 102-all when he connected from long range with 1:59 left.

Schroder pulled up for the go-ahead jumper after Butler’s baseline shot hit the front of the rim to give the Hawks a 104-102 lead with 35 seconds left. Butler immediately answered with a driving layup to tie it again.

After a timeout, Schroder lost his dribble out of bounds with 25 seconds left. Butler then got fouled by Kent Bazemore as he attempted a jumper with 2.1 seconds remaining and hit both free throws as the crowd chanted “MVP! MVP!”

Hardaway’s 3 after a timeout then hit the back of the rim as time expired.

“I should have pump-faked,” Hardaway said. “Two seconds left, I think that’s an easy pump-fake, one-dribble shot. I think I had time. But it felt great coming off my hands. It felt great. It was in line. It just was a little bit long.”

 