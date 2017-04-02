Damian Lillard hits ridiculous 4-point play vs. Suns (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard must have been watching film of Houston Rockets guard James Harden recently. Harden draws the most fouls on 3-pointers in the NBA, and Lillard put home a doozy of a shot on Saturday night that was very Harden-esque.

It came midway through the third quarter in Portland as the Trail Blazers took on the Phoenix Suns. Lillard was matched up against Derrick Jones Jr., and after a little bump about 26 feet from the hoop, the Blazers point guard hoisted up a prayer of a 3-pointer.

A foul was called on Jones Jr., and Lillard’s attempt magically went in.

The best part of the video might be the reaction from Meyers Leonard. He couldn’t believe it!

Lillard converted the free throw for the 4-point play. Portland defeated Phoenix, 130-117, and now have a 2.5 lead over the Denver Nuggets for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.