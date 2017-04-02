Damian Lillard hits ridiculous 4-point play vs. Suns (VIDEO)

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard must have been watching film of Houston Rockets guard James Harden recently. Harden draws the most fouls on 3-pointers in the NBA, and Lillard put home a doozy of a shot on Saturday night that was very Harden-esque.
It came midway through the third quarter in Portland as the Trail Blazers took on the Phoenix Suns. Lillard was matched up against Derrick Jones Jr., and after a little bump about 26 feet from the hoop, the Blazers point guard hoisted up a prayer of a 3-pointer.
A foul was called on Jones Jr., and Lillard’s attempt magically went in.
The best part of the video might be the reaction from Meyers Leonard. He couldn’t believe it!
Lillard converted the free throw for the 4-point play. Portland defeated Phoenix, 130-117, and now have a 2.5 lead over the Denver Nuggets for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.
Orlando Magic big man Nikola Vucevic was only trying to get a lob pass to Aaron Gordon on Saturday night. Instead, Vucevic wound up making a bouncing 19-foot jumper.
Uh, that’s … better?
The play happened early in the game against the Brooklyn Nets. Vucevic was standing near the top of the key and Gordon was sealing off Nets guard Randy Foye.
Vucevic tried to get the ball to Gordon, but came in too hot and too flat.
Via Twitter:
Hey, points are points.
UPDATE: Turns out it was an April Fools joke all along. Embiid took to his Twitter on Sunday to drop what one can assume is a current photo with his hair intact.
A prior version of this story indicated that Embiid had cut his stylish ‘do, but with the caveat that it might be an April Fools joke.
Meanwhile, this is what Embiid apparently (still) looks like today.
Via Twitter:
The photo below, it should be mentioned, is extremely good Photoshop work. Professional level stuff, so kudos to Embiid.
Original story:
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has a pretty sweet hairstyle. He hasn’t had a short crop in a minute, and perhaps that’s what encouraged Embiid to reach for the clippers.
On Saturday, Embiid posted a photo of a new, short haircut to social media with the phrase “Back to the start of the process”.
Hilariously — or perhaps sadly — Embiid posted the same photo to Instagram expressing deep regret for his choice.
Via Instagram:
Many thought this was an April Fools joke, but it appears to be real. Meanwhile, Embiid is going to have to wait a while until his ‘do grows back out.
We’ve all been there, Joel.
Lance Stephenson has bounced around the league a little bit. The former Indiana Pacers utility man has had a rough go of it after approaching stardom as a member of a perpetual playoff squad in Indianapolis.
Now Stephenson is back with the Pacers, and his first home game as a new member of the team will come on Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors.
When asked what he thought his return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse would be like, Stephenson mustered up a pretty good answer.
“It’s gonna probably be like Michael Jordan coming back to play in the NBA or something like that,” said Stephenson. “Or somebody coming out of retirement. I know the atmosphere is going to be crazy.”
It’s definitely going to be worth tuning in on Tuesday night.
The New York Knicks will be without guard Derrick Rose for the remainder of the season. It was reported on Sunday by Yahoo! Sports that Rose had torn the meniscus in his left knee, necessitating the fourth knee surgery for the young guard. The left knee is the one Rose had previously torn his ACL in.
Rose, 28, had posted averages of 18 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per-game for the Knicks.
The former MVP has been largely healthy, playing in 64 games this season for New York.
This should also quash any talks of re-signing Rose for the Knicks, at least at the level that Rose has been looking for. The former superstar has reportedly been seeking a huge max deal, but with yet another knee surgery under his belt it’s unlikely that any team in the NBA would be willing to sign him for a considerable long-term contract.
Where New York goes now is a question mark. They’ve needed a point guard for some time, and despite all logical choice telling them not to sign Rose to a big deal, Phil Jackson and company have been apparently quite interested in bringing him back.
This doesn’t make things any easier for the Knicks, but perhaps it does give them a more clear path.
Rose, meanwhile, will have to rehab yet again if he wants to return to the NBA and continue playing. It’s still somehow shocking to think of a former MVP under the age of 30 now likely relegated to deals under the mid-level exception (if not the veteran’s minimum) for the rest of his career.
Sad news for both Knicks fans and Rose.