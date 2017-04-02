Watch Kyle O’Quinn throw a ball directly at Amir Johnson’s face (VIDEO)

Things didn’t go well for the Boston Celtics or the New York Knicks on this play. That’s because, as Knicks forward Kyle O'Quinn was falling out of bounds, he threw the ball directly at Celtics big man Amir Johnson. The ball promptly hit him square in the face.

Unfortunately for O’Quinn, he wasn’t able to actually save the possession because he threw it so hard that it bounced back and hit him as he was standing out of bounds.

Two questions remain:

How is this not a foul of some kind on O’Quinn? The NBA is wild.

How much ice will Amir Johnson need after this? I bet it’s a lot.

Boston beat New York, 110-94, and moved to one game ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers for first place in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics play the Cavaliers on Wednesday.