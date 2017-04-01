Spurs put away Thunder with LaMarcus Aldridge block, Kawhi Leonard and-one (video)

1 Comment
Associated PressApr 1, 2017, 12:50 AM EDT

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points, and the San Antonio Spurs rallied from 21 points down in the third quarter to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 100-95 on Friday night.

The Spurs never led until the final minute. LaMarcus Aldridge‘s dunk with 20.7 seconds left put the Spurs up 96-95. Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook drove to the hoop, but Aldridge blocked his shot. Leonard then drove the length of the floor, scored and was fouled. His free throw with 5.8 seconds left put the game out of reach.

Westbrook had 32 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists for his 39th triple-double of the season. He needs two more to tie Oscar Robertson’s single-season record of 41 set during the 1961-62 season.

Pau Gasol scored 17 points for San Antonio, which was coming off a 110-98 home loss to Golden State on Wednesday in which the Spurs blew a 22-point lead.

Westbrook was coming off a 57-point performance in an overtime win over Orlando during which he set an NBA record for most points scored in a triple-double. He had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the first half to help the Thunder take a 54-41 lead. Leonard and Aldridge shot a combined 5 for 18 before the break.

Westbrook got his 10th rebound early in the third quarter, but after that, the Spurs started rolling and cut their deficit to 76-71 at the end of the period. Leonard, who had been bottled up in the first half, got loose for 13 points in the third quarter.

The Thunder led 80-75 when Westbrook re-entered the game in the fourth quarter after a short rest. He clinched the triple-double on a floater by Steven Adams with 6:15 remaining, but San Antonio continued to inch closer after that.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Were outrebounded 26-15 in the first half. … Held the Thunder to 5-of-20 shooting in the third quarter. … Aldridge had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Thunder: It was the 76th triple-double of Westbrook’s career. … It was Westbrook’s fifth consecutive triple-double. … F Taj Gibson sat out with an illness. He started the previous 10 games, and the Thunder had gone 8-2.

UP NEXT

Spurs: host the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

Thunder: host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

Pelicans plan to launch D-League affiliate

Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 1, 2017, 12:01 AM EDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson says he plans to own and operate a team in the NBA Development League.

Benson, who made the announcement Friday, says he’s been impressed by the NBADL’s growth and that the Pelicans’ goal is to have their minor league club based “in nearby proximity to our home base of New Orleans.”

The Pelicans say they’re considering cities in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida to host the new minor league club, which would be a direct affiliate of New Orleans’ NBA franchise.

The team would begin play in the 2018-19 season, when the NBADL will be called the NBA Gatorade League.

The Pelicans currently are not among the 22 NBA clubs which have direct NBADL affiliates.

Aaron Gordon dunks on Marcus Smart’s attempt to take a charge (video)

Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanMar 31, 2017, 11:11 PM EDT

Marcus Smart set up like he wanted to be a dunk-contest prop.

But unlike the actual dunk contest, this went much better for Aaron Gordon.

Report: Jerry Krause, architect of six Bulls titles, elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

AP Photo/Frank Polich
Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanMar 31, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT

Jerry Krause died last week, which predictably fostered widespread praise. Death has a way of enhancing someone’s reputation.

Now, the former Bulls general manager who was unfortunately under-appreciated in life will receive basketball’s highest honor.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune:

Krause built excellent supporting casts — including Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant, John Paxson, B. J. Armstrong, Bill Cartwright, Ron Harper, Dennis Rodman, Toni Kukoc, Luc Longley and Steve Kerr — around Michael Jordan. That combination helped Chicago win six championships in the 90s.

Could Krause have done it without Jordan, whom the Bulls drafted before Krause took over? No way.

But could Jordan have done it without Krause? Maybe not.

As Krause infamously said, organizations win championships. He wasn’t the most important piece to Chicago’s titles. He wasn’t always well-liked by Jordan and other players, and their popularity turned the public against Krause.

But Krause was integral to those titles, and anyone who plays such a key role in six championships belongs in the Hall of Fame — and that has qualified Krause for more than a decade. The only shame is that he’s not around to enjoy his enshrinement.

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic out for rest of regular season

AP Photo/Steve Dykes
1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanMar 31, 2017, 9:21 PM EDT

Jusuf Nurkic is having his moment.

In 20 games since the Nuggets traded him to the Trail Blazers, Nurkic has averaged 15.2 points 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. And Portland has gone 14-6 — winning five straight and eight of nine — to surge into playoff position.

But all that momentum is coming to a crushing halt.

Jason Quick of CSN Northwest:

The Trail Blazers are still 1.5 games up on Denver for the Western Conference’s final playoff spot, and their best players are still Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. Those guards can lead Portland into the postseason.

But who will help them? Portland is now extremely short-handed at center with Ed Davis and Festus Ezeli already out for the season. The Trail Blazers have little choice but to lean heavily on Meyers Leonard and Noah Vonleh and maybe experiment with super-small lineups.

The door is now open much wider for the Nuggets.