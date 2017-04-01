AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Rumor: Gordon Hayward, if he leaves Jazz, could join Heat

By Dan FeldmanApr 1, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

The plucky Heat have made a playoff push behind their point guard (Goran Dragic) and center (Hassan Whiteside).But even if they reach the postseason, the Heat could use long-term upgrades between.

With Chris Bosh likely coming off the cap, for one offseason at least, this summer is the time for Miami to spend.

So, with that circumstantial evidence pointing toward the Heat pursuing Gordon Hayward if he opts out this summer, here’s a little more.

Frank Isola of the New York Daily News:

There are already whispers that if Utah can’t re-sign Gordon Hayward he could end up in Miami.

 

The Jazz can offer Hayward more money and a better team. If he makes an All-NBA team, he might not hit the market at all.

But Hayward has never picked Utah. The Jazz drafted him then matched his offer sheet from Charlotte once he hit restricted free agency.

That’s part of the reason his name pops up in so many rumors — some more likely than others. Where does Miami fall on the spectrum? Its quality organizational culture, warm weather, night life and lack of a state income tax always open doors.

My guess is still Hayward staying in Utah. After all, Isola mentions the Heat only if the Jazz don’t re-sign him.

 

Magic’s Aaron Gordon gets up, throws down reverse alley-oop (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinApr 1, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT

Where was that in the Dunk Contest?

It wasn’t a drone but Elfrid Payton throwing the passes to Aaron Gordon and that worked a lot better, Gordon skied and threw down this impressive reverse alley-oop.

The Magic got the dunk, but the Brooklyn Nets picked up the win, 121-111.

Hornets’ Briante Weber kicks one fan’s beer into another fan’s face (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 1, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

The Hornets signed Briante Weber to make hustle plays.

These fans sitting courtside might wish Charlotte hadn’t.

Tracy McGrady, Jerry Krause headline 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame class

By Kurt HelinApr 1, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT

Tracy McGrady, a seven-time All-NBA player who twice led the league in scoring, is going into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

“This isn’t a dream come true because when I was a kid I didn’t even know what the Hall was,” McGrady said back when his nomination was announced in February.

McGrady is one of the NBA headline names going into the Hall of Fame. Joining him will be Jerry Krause, the recently deceased Chicago Bulls GM who built six teams that won championships around Michael Jordan.

Krause famously clashed with Jordan, but he earned this honor. While Krause inherited Jordan, he put Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant, John Paxson, B. J. Armstrong, Bill Cartwright, Ron Harper, Dennis Rodman, Toni Kukoc, Luc Longley and Steve Kerr around MJ. Krause also put Phil Jackson in the coaching chair.

McGrady averaged 19.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.4 rebounds in a 15-year career that included being named to seven All-Star teams. Younger fans may forget what a great scorer he was early in his career, when for a few years there was a “McGrady or Kobe” debate.

Other highlighted people getting into the Hall of Fame include:

• Rebecca Lobo, college national champion, gold medalist, and one of the first stars in the WNBA.
• Bill Self, the Kansas coach who won a national championship with that program in 2008.
• Muffett McGraw, the coach of Notre Dame’s national powerhouse women’s team.
• Zack Clayton, Nikos Galis, Mannie Jackson, Tom Jernstedt, Jerry Krause, Rebecca Lobo, George McGinnis, Tracy McGrady, Muffet McGraw and Bill Self are the 11 new members.

Also, legendary TNT sideline reporter Craig Sager and the New York Time’s Henry Araton will be honored with the Hall’s Curt Gowdy Media Award.

Players not making the cut this year included Chris Webber, Sidney Moncrief, and Tim Hardaway.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: I told Thon Maker, ‘If you hesitate, I’m going to punch you’

By Dan FeldmanApr 1, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Bucks rookie Thon Maker scored a career-high 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including making a couple big shots in overtime of Milwaukee’s win over the Pistons last night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on Maker:

He brings energy. Rebound the ball. He runs the floor. He does a little bit of everything.

But the most important thing is listening, and he’s learning. And I told him, “To play in this game, you don’t have to hesitate. If you hesitate” – I told him, actually in the overtime, I told him – “If you hesitate, I’m going to punch you. So, shoot the ball whenever you get it.”

Leadership!