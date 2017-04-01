Report: Sixers granted injury hardship by league, to add Alex Poythress to roster.

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The plucky Heat have made a playoff push behind their point guard (Goran Dragic) and center (Hassan Whiteside).But even if they reach the postseason, the Heat could use long-term upgrades between.

With Chris Bosh likely coming off the cap, for one offseason at least, this summer is the time for Miami to spend.

So, with that circumstantial evidence pointing toward the Heat pursuing Gordon Hayward if he opts out this summer, here’s a little more.

Frank Isola of the New York Daily News:

There are already whispers that if Utah can’t re-sign Gordon Hayward he could end up in Miami.

The Jazz can offer Hayward more money and a better team. If he makes an All-NBA team, he might not hit the market at all.

But Hayward has never picked Utah. The Jazz drafted him then matched his offer sheet from Charlotte once he hit restricted free agency.

That’s part of the reason his name pops up in so many rumors — some more likely than others. Where does Miami fall on the spectrum? Its quality organizational culture, warm weather, night life and lack of a state income tax always open doors.

My guess is still Hayward staying in Utah. After all, Isola mentions the Heat only if the Jazz don’t re-sign him.