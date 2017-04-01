Getty Images

Report: Sixers granted injury hardship by league, to add Alex Poythress to roster.

By Kurt HelinApr 1, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

The Philadephia 76ers are without Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Jahlil Okafor and Robert Covington through the end of the season.

The team petitioned the league and got an injury hardship. They got it, and they know what they are going to do with it, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

After the NBA awarded the Philadelphia 76ers an injury hardship exception on Saturday, the Sixers plan to sign NBA Development League forward Alex Poythress, league sources told The Vertical.

Poythress, an undrafted rookie out of Kentucky, averaged 18.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants this season.

Poythress was considered a lock first rounder who returned to Kentucky for the 2013-14 season. However, he tore his ACL and has never quite been the same player. He was invited to Pacers training camp this season but did not make the roster for the regular season.

Magic’s Aaron Gordon gets up, throws down reverse alley-oop (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinApr 1, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT

Where was that in the Dunk Contest?

It wasn’t a drone but Elfrid Payton throwing the passes to Aaron Gordon and that worked a lot better, Gordon skied and threw down this impressive reverse alley-oop.

The Magic got the dunk, but the Brooklyn Nets picked up the win, 121-111.

Rumor: Gordon Hayward, if he leaves Jazz, could join Heat

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
2 Comments
By Dan FeldmanApr 1, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

The plucky Heat have made a playoff push behind their point guard (Goran Dragic) and center (Hassan Whiteside).But even if they reach the postseason, the Heat could use long-term upgrades between.

With Chris Bosh likely coming off the cap, for one offseason at least, this summer is the time for Miami to spend.

So, with that circumstantial evidence pointing toward the Heat pursuing Gordon Hayward if he opts out this summer, here’s a little more.

Frank Isola of the New York Daily News:

There are already whispers that if Utah can’t re-sign Gordon Hayward he could end up in Miami.

 

The Jazz can offer Hayward more money and a better team. If he makes an All-NBA team, he might not hit the market at all.

But Hayward has never picked Utah. The Jazz drafted him then matched his offer sheet from Charlotte once he hit restricted free agency.

That’s part of the reason his name pops up in so many rumors — some more likely than others. Where does Miami fall on the spectrum? Its quality organizational culture, warm weather, night life and lack of a state income tax always open doors.

My guess is still Hayward staying in Utah. After all, Isola mentions the Heat only if the Jazz don’t re-sign him.

 

Hornets’ Briante Weber kicks one fan’s beer into another fan’s face (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 1, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

The Hornets signed Briante Weber to make hustle plays.

These fans sitting courtside might wish Charlotte hadn’t.

Tracy McGrady, Jerry Krause headline 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame class

2 Comments
By Kurt HelinApr 1, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT

Tracy McGrady, a seven-time All-NBA player who twice led the league in scoring, is going into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

“This isn’t a dream come true because when I was a kid I didn’t even know what the Hall was,” McGrady said back when his nomination was announced in February.

McGrady is one of the NBA headline names going into the Hall of Fame. Joining him will be Jerry Krause, the recently deceased Chicago Bulls GM who built six teams that won championships around Michael Jordan.

Krause famously clashed with Jordan, but he earned this honor. While Krause inherited Jordan, he put Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant, John Paxson, B. J. Armstrong, Bill Cartwright, Ron Harper, Dennis Rodman, Toni Kukoc, Luc Longley and Steve Kerr around MJ. Krause also put Phil Jackson in the coaching chair.

McGrady averaged 19.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.4 rebounds in a 15-year career that included being named to seven All-Star teams. Younger fans may forget what a great scorer he was early in his career, when for a few years there was a “McGrady or Kobe” debate.

Other highlighted people getting into the Hall of Fame include:

• Rebecca Lobo, college national champion, gold medalist, and one of the first stars in the WNBA.
• Bill Self, the Kansas coach who won a national championship with that program in 2008.
• Muffett McGraw, the coach of Notre Dame’s national powerhouse women’s team.
Also, legendary TNT sideline reporter Craig Sager and the New York Time’s Henry Araton will be honored with the Hall’s Curt Gowdy Media Award.

Players not making the cut this year included Chris Webber, Sidney Moncrief, and Tim Hardaway.