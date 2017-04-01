AP Photo/Joel Auerbach

Playoff-chasing Heat fall to Knicks, who were without Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose

1 Comment
Associated PressApr 1, 2017, 1:40 AM EDT

MIAMI (AP) Whenever New York was tested, the Knicks had an answer. And Miami’s road to the playoffs likely got a bit tougher.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points, Courtney Lee added 20 and the Knicks led nearly the entire way in beating the Heat 98-94 on Friday night, holding Miami to 22 percent shooting in the fourth quarter.

Justin Holiday scored 12 for the Knicks, who played without Carmelo Anthony (back), Derrick Rose (knee) and Lance Thomas (hip). Miami tied the game five times in the fourth quarter, and the Knicks answered with a score every time – never ceding the lead, never looking like an eliminated team with nothing to play for.

“We just went out there and tried to not think about anything,” Lee said. “Go out there and play free and have fun.”

Goran Dragic scored 22 points and Hassan Whiteside had 17 points and 16 rebounds for Miami, which missed 15 of its final 16 attempts from 3-point range. Tyler Johnson scored 15 for the Heat.

Johnson was 3 for 4 in the final quarter. The rest of the Heat were 1 for 14, and 0 for 7 from 3-point range.

“The 3-ball didn’t go in tonight, we didn’t defend and it didn’t end up being a good formula for us,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Even with the loss, Miami (37-39) held onto the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference standings because No. 8 Indiana (37-39) also lost, the Pacers falling to Toronto. The Heat and Pacers are just a half-game ahead of No. 9 Chicago.

The Heat had a last chance to tie in the final seconds, but Dragic missed a layup and Whiteside was called for offensive basket interference as he tried to tip the rebound.

“We’re not just going out there to play,” Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said. “You’re not out there playing a pickup game – you’re out there to try to win. So no matter who you have on the court, that’s the way we should be approaching it.”

Miami’s six remaining games are all against opponents with postseason aspirations.

“We’re still in the playoffs,” Dragic said. “Every game counts.”

TIP-INS

Knicks: New York trailed for only 1:48 in the game, never by more than a point. … The Knicks need to finish 4-2 to avoid a third straight season of at least 50 losses. … Anthony averaged 17.3 points in March. The only other month when he averaged less while playing at least eight games was February 2012 (16.5). … New York had 25 assists on 38 field goals.

Heat: Dion Waiters (ankle) continues progressing, though no timetable has been set for his return. Friday was the seventh game he missed with the sprain. … Tyler Johnson got hit in the face in the first half, with some blood getting on his uniform and the court.

POSTGAME WORK

Tyler Johnson and James Johnson headed immediately to the Heat practice court for some postgame shots. “They could have easily went out to the main court like most NBA guys so the media can record it,” Whiteside said. “These guys, they work on their game. They don’t do it for show. They don’t do it for the cameras.”

GRANT HONORED

Former Heat player Brian Grant, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease nearly a decade ago, was at the game and is hosting a fundraiser Saturday in Miami to aid his foundation. “With Parkinson’s, the main thing you want to happen, the best thing that can happen, is for you to progress relatively slow. And I’ve been progressing slowly,” Grant said. He and Heat President Pat Riley – his former coach – chatted at courtside just before tipoff, both smiling broadly.

VALUE GUYS

With Anthony, Rose and Thomas hurt and Joakim Noah suspended, the Knicks played without four of their five highest-paid players – that group making a combined $68 million this season. Lee was the only Knicks player with a salary over $4.1 million who was on the court Friday.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Boston on Sunday, the start of a three-game homestand.

Heat: Host Denver on Sunday, Miami’s final game this regular season against a Western Conference opponent.

Grizzlies clinch seventh straight playoff berth

AP Photo/Brandon Dill
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 1, 2017, 2:30 AM EDT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Conley scored 28 points, Zach Randolph added 22 points and 12 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies clinched a playoff spot with a 99-90 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Memphis’ win, coupled with Denver’s 122-114 loss at Charlotte earlier Friday night, earned the Grizzlies their seventh straight postseason berth.

But Memphis had to weather a 3-point shooting rally in the closing minutes. Dallas made six of its first nine 3-point attempts in the final frame, a jumper by Wesley Matthews cutting Memphis’ advantage to 94-90 with just over a minute left.

But Dallas could get no closer, dropping its fourth straight.

Troy Daniels finished with 21 points for Memphis, shooting 7 of 12 from outside the arc.

Six Mavericks finished in double figures, led by 13 points each from Dirk Nowitzki, Matthews and J.J. Barea. Matthews also had seven assists, and Nowitzki grabbed 12 rebounds.

Dallas trailed by 15 with about 8 minutes left when Barea and Matthews converted consecutive 3-pointers. Another 3 from Yogi Ferrell – his only points of the game – brought the Mavericks’ deficit to single-digits.

Nowitzki, Barea and Matthews would add a trio of 3-pointers over a 1-minute span late to pull Dallas close, but not close enough.

The Mavericks dealt with poor shooting to open both of the first two quarters, missing five of six shots to start the game and six straight to open the second quarter.

The second set of misfires contributed to a 16-2 run and an eventual 21-point Memphis lead. Dallas was at 22 percent shooting in the half, including hitting 2 of 16 shots outside the arc.

That led to Memphis carrying a 55-34 lead into the break, Conley collecting 14 points, while Daniels and Randolph scored 12 each.

No Mavericks were in double figures at that point.

After halftime, it was Memphis struggling to hit shots, setting off a 16-4 rally by Dallas to bring the deficit to single digits – 59-50. But the Grizzlies countered with eight straight points to take the lead back to 17.

That allowed Memphis to hold a 74-62 lead entering the fourth.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: The NBA announced Friday that G Devin Harris was fined $25,000 for his actions after ejection from Wednesday’s game at New Orleans. … The Mavericks recorded 15 assists, breaking a string of nine straight games of at least 20 assists.

Grizzlies: With its seventh straight playoff berth, Memphis has the third-longest streak of postseason appearances behind Atlanta and San Antonio. … The win assured Memphis (42-34) of its seventh consecutive winning season. … The Grizzlies’ sixth 3-pointer of the game, converted in the second quarter, gave Memphis 700 on the season – a mark not previously reached in franchise history.

GASOL RETURN UNKNOWN

Grizzlies coach David Fizdale said the timetable for the return of center Marc Gasol, who missed his fourth game with a sore left foot, remains unclear. “He did work out (Friday), which was good,” Fizdale said. “He moved on it. There’s still some soreness there.”

TAKING A LOOK

With the Mavericks virtually eliminated from the last Western Conference playoff spot, coach Rick Carlisle seems to be turning to younger players down the stretch. “This is an important time for us to look at these guys,” Carlisle said. “I’d rather look at them playing against guys like (Mike) Conley or (Zach) Randolph instead of undrafted free agents in the summertime.”

ROOKIE POINTS

One Mavericks rookie – Jarrod Uthoff from Iowa – scored two points in the loss Wednesday to New Orleans, his first points in the NBA. “That’s a pretty big deal for a guy who has the NBA dream like all of us did growing up,” Carlisle said. Uthoff didn’t play Friday night.

UP NEXT

MAVERICKS: Dallas is in the midst of a five-game road trip and plays at Milwaukee on Sunday.

GRIZZLIES: Memphis heads out on its final road trip of the season, playing the Lakers in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Spurs put away Thunder with LaMarcus Aldridge block, Kawhi Leonard and-one (video)

2 Comments
Associated PressApr 1, 2017, 12:50 AM EDT

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points, and the San Antonio Spurs rallied from 21 points down in the third quarter to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 100-95 on Friday night.

The Spurs never led until the final minute. LaMarcus Aldridge‘s dunk with 20.7 seconds left put the Spurs up 96-95. Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook drove to the hoop, but Aldridge blocked his shot. Leonard then drove the length of the floor, scored and was fouled. His free throw with 5.8 seconds left put the game out of reach.

Westbrook had 32 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists for his 39th triple-double of the season. He needs two more to tie Oscar Robertson’s single-season record of 41 set during the 1961-62 season.

Pau Gasol scored 17 points for San Antonio, which was coming off a 110-98 home loss to Golden State on Wednesday in which the Spurs blew a 22-point lead.

Westbrook was coming off a 57-point performance in an overtime win over Orlando during which he set an NBA record for most points scored in a triple-double. He had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the first half to help the Thunder take a 54-41 lead. Leonard and Aldridge shot a combined 5 for 18 before the break.

Westbrook got his 10th rebound early in the third quarter, but after that, the Spurs started rolling and cut their deficit to 76-71 at the end of the period. Leonard, who had been bottled up in the first half, got loose for 13 points in the third quarter.

The Thunder led 80-75 when Westbrook re-entered the game in the fourth quarter after a short rest. He clinched the triple-double on a floater by Steven Adams with 6:15 remaining, but San Antonio continued to inch closer after that.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Were outrebounded 26-15 in the first half. … Held the Thunder to 5-of-20 shooting in the third quarter. … Aldridge had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Thunder: It was the 76th triple-double of Westbrook’s career. … It was Westbrook’s fifth consecutive triple-double. … F Taj Gibson sat out with an illness. He started the previous 10 games, and the Thunder had gone 8-2.

UP NEXT

Spurs: host the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

Thunder: host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

Pelicans plan to launch D-League affiliate

Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 1, 2017, 12:01 AM EDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson says he plans to own and operate a team in the NBA Development League.

Benson, who made the announcement Friday, says he’s been impressed by the NBADL’s growth and that the Pelicans’ goal is to have their minor league club based “in nearby proximity to our home base of New Orleans.”

The Pelicans say they’re considering cities in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida to host the new minor league club, which would be a direct affiliate of New Orleans’ NBA franchise.

The team would begin play in the 2018-19 season, when the NBADL will be called the NBA Gatorade League.

The Pelicans currently are not among the 22 NBA clubs which have direct NBADL affiliates.

Aaron Gordon dunks on Marcus Smart’s attempt to take a charge (video)

Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanMar 31, 2017, 11:11 PM EDT

Marcus Smart set up like he wanted to be a dunk-contest prop.

But unlike the actual dunk contest, this went much better for Aaron Gordon.