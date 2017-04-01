Hornets’ Briante Weber kicks one fan’s beer into another fan’s face (video)

The Hornets signed Briante Weber to make hustle plays.
These fans sitting courtside might wish Charlotte hadn’t.
Tracy McGrady, a seven-time All-NBA player who twice led the league in scoring, is going into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
“This isn’t a dream come true because when I was a kid I didn’t even know what the Hall was,” McGrady said back when his nomination was announced in February.
McGrady is one of the NBA headline names going into the Hall of Fame. Joining him will be Jerry Krause, the recently deceased Chicago Bulls GM who built six teams that won championships around Michael Jordan.
Krause famously clashed with Jordan, but he earned this honor. While Krause inherited Jordan, he put Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant, John Paxson, B. J. Armstrong, Bill Cartwright, Ron Harper, Dennis Rodman, Toni Kukoc, Luc Longley and Steve Kerr around MJ. Krause also put Phil Jackson in the coaching chair.
McGrady averaged 19.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.4 rebounds in a 15-year career that included being named to seven All-Star teams. Younger fans may forget what a great scorer he was early in his career, when for a few years there was a “McGrady or Kobe” debate.
Other highlighted people getting into the Hall of Fame include:
• Rebecca Lobo, college national champion, gold medalist, and one of the first stars in the WNBA.
• Bill Self, the Kansas coach who won a national championship with that program in 2008.
• Muffett McGraw, the coach of Notre Dame’s national powerhouse women’s team.
Also, legendary TNT sideline reporter Craig Sager and the New York Time’s Henry Araton will be honored with the Hall’s Curt Gowdy Media Award.
Players not making the cut this year included Chris Webber, Sidney Moncrief, and Tim Hardaway.
Bucks rookie Thon Maker scored a career-high 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including making a couple big shots in overtime of Milwaukee’s win over the Pistons last night.
Giannis Antetokounmpo on Maker:
He brings energy. Rebound the ball. He runs the floor. He does a little bit of everything.
But the most important thing is listening, and he’s learning. And I told him, “To play in this game, you don’t have to hesitate. If you hesitate” – I told him, actually in the overtime, I told him – “If you hesitate, I’m going to punch you. So, shoot the ball whenever you get it.”
Leadership!
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is one of the NBA’s best young players, and he showed why against the Hornets with a triple-double (26 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists).http://nba.nbcsports.com/2017/02/26/briante-weber-charlotte-hornets-10-day-contract-warriors/
Jokic is also a unimposing rim protector. And he showed that against Charlotte, too.
Don’t underestimate Cody Zeller, either. He helped the Hornets to a 122-114 win. They’re now 32-24 with him and 3-17 without him.
Remember the reports of friction between Kyrie Irving and LeBron James last season?
Even with the Cavaliers’ recent struggles wearing on everyone in Cleveland, Irving couldn’t have looked more loyal to LeBron in the Cavs’ win over the 76ers last night.
In the first quarter, Justin Anderson bumped LeBron, who fell. I’m not sure Anderson did anything egregious to knock over LeBron, but the first chance he got, Irving flagrantly fouled the Philadelphia forward:
Then, in the third quarter, Shawn Long dunked on LeBron and yelled in celebration. “Hey, you’re down by 27, bruh!” Irving shot back:
Beating the 76ers by 17 means little. But this type of camaraderie suggests the Cavaliers might be ready for the pressure of the playoffs.
Whether their defense is ready is another question.