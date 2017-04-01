Clippers beat Lakers 115-104 for Doc Rivers’ 800th victory

Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 1, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Blake Griffin scored 36 points, Chris Paul added 29 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Lakers 115-104 on Saturday, giving coach Doc Rivers his 800th career victory.

J.J. Redick added 19 points for the Clippers, who moved within a game of the idle Jazz for the No. 4 playoff seed in the West. The Clippers have won three in a row and seven of nine.

The series between the Staples Center co-tenants has been dominated by the Clippers of late. They’ve won 18 of 20 since the start of the 2012-13 season.

Rookie David Nwaba scored 19 points and Brandon Ingram had 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter for the Lakers. They have lost 18 of 20 since the All-Star break. D'Angelo Russell, the team’s leading scorer at 15.7 points, had two points on 1-of-9 shooting while missing six 3-point attempts.

The Clippers allowed the Lakers to hang around in the fourth, forcing all their starters back in after they led by 21 points at the start. Tarik Black‘s dunk cut the Lakers’ deficit to eight with 2:52 to play.

But Griffin and Paul combined to score the Clippers’ final seven points.

The Lakers scored the first nine points of the fourth to trail 93-81. Nwaba scored four in a row and Ingram had the next five points. The action bogged down while three plays were reviewed.

The Clippers dominated the third, turning a five-point lead into a 21-point advantage. They opened on a 24-9 run, including 10 by Paul that extended their lead to 79-59. Griffin and Redick added back-to-back 3-pointers and Paul scored four in a row to send the Clippers into the fourth leading 93-72.

Paul had 12 assists and made all 10 of his free throws, and DeAndre Jordan grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Lakers took their only lead of the game early in the second before the Clippers outscored them 24-19 to go into halftime leading 55-50.

The Clippers opened the game by scoring 17 straight points, making 7 of 9 field goals. The Lakers missed their first nine shots before going on an 18-2 run to close within one.

TIP-INS

Lakers: They have used 23 different starting lineups this season with no player starting every game. … G Jordan Clarkson is the only player to appear in every game. … Ingram returned after missing three games with right patellar tendinitis. … C Ivica Zubac is out for the rest of the season with a high right ankle sprain.

Clippers: Backup G Austin Rivers is likely out for the rest of the regular season with a strained left hamstring.

GRIFFIN’S 10K

Griffin scored the game’s first basket on a jumper, giving him 10,000 points in his career. He is the second player in franchise history to reach that mark. Randy Smith scored 10,467 of his club-record 12,735 points when the team was known as the Buffalo Braves.

DOC’S MILESTONE

Rivers became the 15th coach in NBA history with 800 victories. Only Gregg Popovich of San Antonio (1,146) has more among active coaches.

“What I’ve learned most as a coach is persistence and patience,” Rivers said before the game. “Patience with the players and myself. As a young coach you have a tendency to overreact to everything and change everything. I’ve learned not to sweat everything.”

 

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Report: Sixers granted injury hardship by league, to add Alex Poythress to roster.

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinApr 1, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

The Philadephia 76ers are without Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Jahlil Okafor and Robert Covington through the end of the season.

The team petitioned the league and got an injury hardship. They got it, and they know what they are going to do with it, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

After the NBA awarded the Philadelphia 76ers an injury hardship exception on Saturday, the Sixers plan to sign NBA Development League forward Alex Poythress, league sources told The Vertical.

Poythress, an undrafted rookie out of Kentucky, averaged 18.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants this season.

Poythress was considered a lock first rounder who returned to Kentucky for the 2013-14 season. However, he tore his ACL and has never quite been the same player. He was invited to Pacers training camp this season but did not make the roster for the regular season.

Magic’s Aaron Gordon gets up, throws down reverse alley-oop (VIDEO)

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinApr 1, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT

Where was that in the Dunk Contest?

It wasn’t a drone but Elfrid Payton throwing the passes to Aaron Gordon and that worked a lot better, Gordon skied and threw down this impressive reverse alley-oop.

The Magic got the dunk, but the Brooklyn Nets picked up the win, 121-111.

Rumor: Gordon Hayward, if he leaves Jazz, could join Heat

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
3 Comments
By Dan FeldmanApr 1, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

The plucky Heat have made a playoff push behind their point guard (Goran Dragic) and center (Hassan Whiteside).But even if they reach the postseason, the Heat could use long-term upgrades between.

With Chris Bosh likely coming off the cap, for one offseason at least, this summer is the time for Miami to spend.

So, with that circumstantial evidence pointing toward the Heat pursuing Gordon Hayward if he opts out this summer, here’s a little more.

Frank Isola of the New York Daily News:

There are already whispers that if Utah can’t re-sign Gordon Hayward he could end up in Miami.

 

The Jazz can offer Hayward more money and a better team. If he makes an All-NBA team, he might not hit the market at all.

But Hayward has never picked Utah. The Jazz drafted him then matched his offer sheet from Charlotte once he hit restricted free agency.

That’s part of the reason his name pops up in so many rumors — some more likely than others. Where does Miami fall on the spectrum? Its quality organizational culture, warm weather, night life and lack of a state income tax always open doors.

My guess is still Hayward staying in Utah. After all, Isola mentions the Heat only if the Jazz don’t re-sign him.

 

Hornets’ Briante Weber kicks one fan’s beer into another fan’s face (video)

Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanApr 1, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

The Hornets signed Briante Weber to make hustle plays.

These fans sitting courtside might wish Charlotte hadn’t.