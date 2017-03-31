Ricky Rubio dropped a career-high 33 points, plus 10 assists, on Lakers (VIDEO)

Since the All-Star break, Ricky Rubio has been on the hottest shooting streak of his career, averaging 16.8 points per game, shooting 43.8 percent from three and shooting eight percentage points better overall than he did before the break.
Just ask the Lakers, who watched him drop 33 on them Thursday, hitting from all over the floor. Check out the video above or his shot chart.
Rubio also added 10 assists.
This hot streak, plus the fact Kris Dunn has not panned out as hoped, means Rubio likely remains the point guard in Minnesota next season. We talk about this in some detail in the latest PBT Podcast.
The Houston Rockets are one of the most prolific offensive teams in the NBA. With a free-flowing offense designed by Mike D’Antoni and helmed by MVP candidate James Harden, it’s not hard to understand why.
The team likes to go insane from the 3-point line, and on Thursday they even set a record. Thanks to a made Harden stepback over Portland Trail Blazers big man Meyers Leonard, the Rockets are now the record holders for most made 3-pointers in an NBA season by a single team.
Here’s how it looked on the floor.
Via Twitter:
That’s 3,234 points from 3-pointers alone. Goodness.
Chicago Bulls PG Rajon Rondo is an intelligent guy who likes agitating opponents when he can. During Thursday’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Rondo got a little poke in where some may have missed it.
During a trip to the free-throw line by Cavaliers star LeBron James, Rondo tried to give The King a little high five after a miss.
Via Twitter:
I genuinely think that’s one of the funnier things I’ve seen this season.
Meanwhile, Rondo was out there providing a little unintentional comedy of his own.
During an attempt at a layup down low, Rondo drew nothing but glass, missing the rim entirely:
Then again, he also provided some kind of highlight-worthy play:
Chicago beat Cleveland, 99-93.
Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been arrested for an alleged DUI in Auburn Hills, MI. That’s according to a report from Click On Detroit, who spoke to police. Caldwell-Pope reportedly had a blood alcohol level of .08.
The fourth-year guard was arrested in the Detroit suburb at 2:50 in the morning, according to the report.
Via Click On Detroit:
Police said Caldwell-Pope was pulled over around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday on Auburn Road near Squirrel Road after being clocked driving 45 mph in a 25 mph zone.
The advanced roadside impairment officer said when he walked up to the car, he smelled alcohol. He put Caldwell-Pope through sobriety tests and placed him under arrest, police said.
Caldwell-Pope was “very cooperative” with the officer, authorities said. He was issued a ticket for DUI after a Breathalyzer test at the police station registered his blood-alcohol content at 0.08.
The Pistons had just beat the Brooklyn Nets, 90-89.
Caldwell-Pope will likely face a suspension from the team as well as punishment for the league if found guilty.
Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James surpassed Moses Malone on the NBA all-time scoring list in December, and now he’s made his way ahead of Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O’Neal.
During Thursday night’s matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls, LeBron leapfrogged the current TNT analyst with a free throw in the fourth quarter.
With the made bucket from the charity stripe, LeBron grabbed point No. 28,597.
That puts LeBron behind just a few legendary NBA names for the No. 1 spot all-time. James is now behind Dirk Nowitzki, Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, in ascending order.
Unfortunately for LeBron, his landmark didn’t help the Cavaliers in the race to the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Despite an impressive first half from James, the Cavaliers fell to the Bulls, 99-93.