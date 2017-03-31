LeBron James misses a free throw, Rajon Rondo tries to give him high five (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Chicago Bulls PG Rajon Rondo is an intelligent guy who likes agitating opponents when he can. During Thursday’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Rondo got a little poke in where some may have missed it.

During a trip to the free-throw line by Cavaliers star LeBron James, Rondo tried to give The King a little high five after a miss.

Via Twitter:

I genuinely think that’s one of the funnier things I’ve seen this season.

Meanwhile, Rondo was out there providing a little unintentional comedy of his own.

During an attempt at a layup down low, Rondo drew nothing but glass, missing the rim entirely:

Then again, he also provided some kind of highlight-worthy play:

Rondo gets crafty with the dish to Valentine for the #AssistOfTheNight! pic.twitter.com/20PMH5sTVC — NBA (@NBA) March 31, 2017

Chicago beat Cleveland, 99-93.