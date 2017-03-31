Lakers’ rookie Ivica Zubac out for rest of season with high ankle sprain

There is a list longer than the one Santa Claus uses of things Lakers fans can be frustrated with Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak for in recent years. There is no sadness in Lakers’ nation that Jim Buss is out of power and Magic Johnson is in (even if there are questions about how Magic will do in the job).
One thing you can’t knock them for: finding good players deep in the draft. They got Larry Nance Jr. at 27 and he is a quality rotation player with an all around game.
Another find was Ivica Zubac, who they grabbed high in the second round last June. The second most popular young player out of Bosnia and Herzegovina (Jusuf Nurkic wins that award) has turned into a solid rotation player with some promise, averaging 7.5 points and 4.3 rebounds a game in 16 minutes this season. He provides a strong post presence, has a nice hook shot, and most importantly showed improvement over the course of the season… until now.
Zubac is done for the season with a sprained ankle, the team announced Friday. He suffered the injury in the first quarter against Minnesota Thursday. From the official press release.
Results of the X- rays were negative and the MRI confirmed a high ankle sprain in his right ankle. He will be out for the remainder of the season and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Lakers fans likely will be able to catch Zubac in Summer League in Las Vegas, he should be healthy by then.
Lonzo Ball won’t be the only one leaving UCLA for the NBA after his freshman year.
Also entering the draft: T.J. Leaf.
Jeff Goodman of ESPN:
UCLA freshman TJ Leaf told ESPN he will declare for NBA draft with the intention of signing with an agent.
Leaf will likely go in the middle of the first round, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes on the high end of his projected range. He’s extremely skilled, and that could shine in workouts.
A 6-foot-10 power forward, Leaf shot well from all areas of the court — at the rim, mid-range and beyond the arc. He can make quality passes (when he’s looking), and he has nice hops.
Despite shooting 47% on 3-pointers at UCLA, there’s uncertainty about his outside shooting, because he made less than one 3 per game. That is a small sample (27-of-58) and speaks to his selectivity. For comparison, another stretch four prospect, Arizona’s Lauri Markkanen, attempted nearly three times as many 3-pointers (69-of-163, 42%). Leaf’s 68% free-throw shooting doesn’t lend confidence in the purity of his stroke, though his mid-range jumper provides evidence in his favor.
The question isn’t whether Leaf is a good shooter. He is. The question is how good.
And then there are the biggest concerns: Leaf’s toughness and defense. He gets pushed around too much. Perhaps, that changes as Leaf, who turns 20 later this month, gets stronger with age. But it would have been nice to see more signs of defensive tenacity this season.
The Mavericks’ Devin Harris did not like referee Ben Taylor’s calls. To put it kindly. Taylor hit Harris with a foul after a collision with Pelicans’ guard Jordan Crawford — and Harris had a point, Crawford got his elbow up.
However, Harris argued so vehemently he got a couple quick technicals, and three teammates had to hold him back from going after Taylor.
That reaction earned Harris a $25,000 fine from the NBA for “aggressively pursuing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection.” The league isn’t wrong about that, either.
Much to the chagrin of the NBA league office, there is as much talk about star players resting in the NBA as there is the looming playoffs or anything else around the league (save the MVP race). Fans are frustrated (as are broadcasters), old school players are ripping the younger generation, coaches and GMs are pointing to the injury/quality of play stats, and players are saying it’s part of the game now.
Former NBA MVP Steve Nash was on Sirius XM NBA Radio Friday morning, and honestly said he could have used the rest during his playing days.
Steve Nash’s career arc — where his body broke down quickly after seasons of heavy loads — is what the pro-rest proponents point to. The idea is fewer minutes and more rest can lead to longer, more productive careers.
Which is a valid point, but doesn’t alleviate the problem of fans feeling screwed over when they sit down to watch a big game on television — or pay a lot of money to see their favorite players in an arena — when those players are healthy but resting.
The one thing Nash is dead on about is that the issue is a tricky one. The NBA owners will be discussing the topic at their upcoming Board of Governor’s meeting, but what really has to happen is Adam Silver, representatives of the players’ union, teams, coaches, all need to sit down in a room and have a discussion. A compromise needs to be reached because the issue has become an embarrassment to the league.
Jusuf Nurkic has changed Portland’s season.
Before trading for him from Denver at the deadline, Portland was out of the playoffs, not playing any defense, and their offense had been stale and predictable. Nurkic came in pumped to get a chance (he was understandably behind Nikola Jokic in Denver), he brought a presence in the paint on both ends that the Trail Blazers lacked, and the result is Portland has vaulted back into the postseason — right past Nurkic’s old team in Denver. Nurkic has averaged 15.3 points and 10.5 rebounds a game, and his play inside has opened the game up for Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.
How hot is Nurkic fever in Portland, not to mention his native Bosnia and Herzegovina?
So much so the band Dubioza kolektiv released a song, “Nurk Fever.”
Nurkic is now and forever the Bosnian Beast.