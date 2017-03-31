Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Jahlil Okafor, Robert Covington to miss rest of 76ers’ season

By Dan FeldmanMar 31, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT

Neither Jahlil Okafor nor Robert Covington travelled to Cleveland for tonight’s game against the Cavaliers.

They won’t be on the court for the 76ers’ following six games, either.

Okafor is out for the year. So is Joel Embiid. Nerlens Noel is in Dallas.

The 76ers have finally cleared their center logjam.

It’s Richaun Holmes time.

Really, keep an eye on Holmes. The 23-year-old looks like a rotation player, even as Philadelphia goes from tanking to winning in coming years.

In the meantime, watch Dario Sarc, who has even more clearance to rack up numbers in his late Rookie of the Year push.

Lance Stephenson: Pacers missing ‘never-bow-down-to-anyone’ mentality, but I can help

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 31, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lance Stephenson realized long ago that it was a mistake to leave the Indiana Pacers.

So when Larry Bird called with an offer to come back and jump-start his career, the tough, 26-year-old guard shed tears of joy.

On Friday, about 24 hours after the Pacers made the signing official and Paul George welcomed him home with a text message, Stephenson returned to his old stomping grounds, looking for ways to help the Pacers make yet another playoff run.

“I was in New York rehabbing. I was like: `Man, I keep getting hurt. I guess I’ll worry about next year,”‘ Stephenson said. “When I got the call, I said: `Are you kidding? The Indiana Pacers? I’m going home.”

Plenty has changed since Stephenson last wore an Indiana uniform in the 2014 Eastern Conference finals.

George and Lavoy Allen are the only other players still around from that team.

Stephenson’s familiar No. 1 jersey is now being worn by Kevin Seraphin, so Stephenson will switch to No. 6.

And instead of fighting for the top seed, the Pacers are struggling just to make the postseason.

They started Friday tied with Miami for seventh in the Eastern Conference, one game ahead of Chicago with seven to play. Indiana was scheduled to visit Toronto Friday night.

The Bulls have an easier schedule over the final stretch, the Heat own the tiebreaker over Indiana and the Pacers are still down two key backups – center Al Jefferson and forward Glenn Robinson III. A sprained left ankle is expected to keep Jefferson out until the final week of the regular season. Robinson could return next week from a strained left calf.

And as Stephenson has watched from afar, he thinks he can help Indiana turn things around with a new attitude.

“I think the thing they’re missing is that energy and that never bow-down-to-anyone (mentality),” he said.

That was certainly a trademark of Stephenson’s first stint in Indy.

The question is how long will it take him to make an impact this time?

He’s fought through injuries all season, and after brief stops in New Orleans and Minnesota, Stephenson figured his fate this season would be measured in 10-day contracts.

Instead, Bird, the Pacers’ president of basketball operations offered him a three-year deal – the first two guaranteed, the third a team option. It was too good to refuse.

“He’s probably the only guy who believed in my game,” Stephenson said. “He always pushed me, he always challenged me. To have that guy behind you is incredible.”

Stephenson insists he has changed since leaving, too.

He’s sporting a beard and the family members that lived with him in Indianapolis before now live in Las Vegas.

And after playing for five teams in less than three seasons, Stephenson said he has learned more about basketball, himself and how to be a better leader. Heck, he even laughed off a question about a possible rematch with LeBron James on Sunday in Cleveland, declining to answer a question that rekindled images of Stephenson blowing in James’ ear during the 2014 conference finals.

But the Pacers brought back the 6-foot-5 guard for one reason: They want Stephenson to play with the same, old passion that made him a fan favorite the first time around.

“I think I can help these guys on the defensive end, and bring that tough edge about bowing down to no one,” he said. “I’ve got this year and next year, so I’ve got a lot of time to prove myself and show that I can get back to where I was.”

NBA: Thunder got away with shooting foul late in fourth quarter of OT win over Magic

By Dan FeldmanMar 31, 2017, 6:13 PM EDT

Down 14 against midway through the fourth quarter, the Thunder needed nearly everything to go their way against the Magic on Wednesday.

And it did, including Russell Westbrook‘s 3-pointer to send the game to overtime, where Oklahoma City emerged with a 114-106 win.

Another thing that worked in the Thunder’s favor: Victor Oladipo getting away with a shooting foul of Evan Fournier with 34.5 seconds left. That should have been whistled, according to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report

Oladipo (ORL) makes contact to Fournier’s (ORL) arm that affects his driving shot attempt.

Westbrook also got away with a loose-ball foul while trying to rebound Fournier’s miss. But a correct call on the shot would’ve already stopped play and meant two free throws for Fournier, who’s shooting 80%from the line this season and 79% for his career.

We obviously can’t know what would’ve happened from there. But in a game went down to the wire to reach overtime, those attempts very well could have given Orlando the win in regulation.

This missed call also might have wider implications than just Oklahoma City’s position in the playoff race.

Westbrook exited regulation with 50 points, nine rebounds and nine assists — a superb game, to be sure. But he used overtime to reach a triple-double and 57 points — the highest-scoring triple-double of all time. That could be a narrative-shifting performance for MVP.

T.J. Leaf joins Lonzo Ball as one and done from UCLA

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 31, 2017, 5:13 PM EDT

Lonzo Ball won’t be the only one leaving UCLA for the NBA after his freshman year.

Also entering the draft: T.J. Leaf.

Jeff Goodman of ESPN:

UCLA freshman TJ Leaf told ESPN he will declare for NBA draft with the intention of signing with an agent.

Leaf will likely go in the middle of the first round, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes on the high end of his projected range. He’s extremely skilled, and that could shine in workouts.

A 6-foot-10 power forward, Leaf shot well from all areas of the court — at the rim, mid-range and beyond the arc. He can make quality passes (when he’s looking), and he has nice hops.

Despite shooting 47% on 3-pointers at UCLA, there’s uncertainty about his outside shooting, because he made less than one 3 per game. That is a small sample (27-of-58) and speaks to his selectivity. For comparison, another stretch four prospect, Arizona’s Lauri Markkanen, attempted nearly three times as many 3-pointers (69-of-163, 42%). Leaf’s 68% free-throw shooting doesn’t lend confidence in the purity of his stroke, though his mid-range jumper provides evidence in his favor.

The question isn’t whether Leaf is a good shooter. He is. The question is how good.

And then there are the biggest concerns: Leaf’s toughness and defense. He gets pushed around too much. Perhaps, that changes as Leaf, who turns 20 later this month, gets stronger with age. But it would have been nice to see more signs of defensive tenacity this season.

Lakers’ rookie Ivica Zubac out for rest of season with high ankle sprain

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMar 31, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

There is a list longer than the one Santa Claus uses of things Lakers fans can be frustrated with Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak for in recent years. There is no sadness in Lakers’ nation that Jim Buss is out of power and Magic Johnson is in (even if there are questions about how Magic will do in the job).

One thing you can’t knock them for: finding good players deep in the draft. They got Larry Nance Jr. at 27 and he is a quality rotation player with an all around game.

Another find was Ivica Zubac, who they grabbed high in the second round last June. The second most popular young player out of Bosnia and Herzegovina (Jusuf Nurkic wins that award) has turned into a solid rotation player with some promise, averaging 7.5 points and 4.3 rebounds a game in 16 minutes this season. He provides a strong post presence, has a nice hook shot, and most importantly showed improvement over the course of the season… until now.

Zubac is done for the season with a sprained ankle, the team announced Friday. He suffered the injury in the first quarter against Minnesota Thursday. From the official press release.

Results of the X- rays were negative and the MRI confirmed a high ankle sprain in his right ankle. He will be out for the remainder of the season and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Lakers fans likely will be able to catch Zubac in Summer League in Las Vegas, he should be healthy by then.