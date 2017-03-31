Rockets set single season 3-pointer record on James Harden stepback (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Houston Rockets are one of the most prolific offensive teams in the NBA. With a free-flowing offense designed by Mike D’Antoni and helmed by MVP candidate James Harden, it’s not hard to understand why.

The team likes to go insane from the 3-point line, and on Thursday they even set a record. Thanks to a made Harden stepback over Portland Trail Blazers big man Meyers Leonard, the Rockets are now the record holders for most made 3-pointers in an NBA season by a single team.

Here’s how it looked on the floor.

Via Twitter:

With this shot, the @HoustonRockets now hold the #NBA single season record for threes made in a season (1,078)! pic.twitter.com/ujVZkZ9D3e — NBA (@NBA) March 31, 2017

It's the third time a MDA coached team set the NBA record for 3FGM made in a season. The Suns did it with him in 2004-05 and 2005-06. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 31, 2017

That’s 3,234 points from 3-pointers alone. Goodness.