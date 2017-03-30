Twitter

Scottie Pippen says Russell Westbrook’s season is the greatest he’s ever seen (VIDEO)

1 Comment
By Dane CarbaughMar 30, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

Scottie Pippen is a Hall of Fame player. He played with the player many believe is the greatest of all-time, Michael Jordan. As a member of the Chicago Bulls, Pippen witnessed five NBA MVP awards go to Jordan.

So when Pippen says this season has been special for James Harden and Russell Westbrook, it carries a little extra weight.

How much weight?

Pippen appeared to intimate that none of Jordan’s individual seasons — including those in which he won MVP — were as good as the one Westbrook has put forth for the Oklahoma City Thunder. A season that just might see Westbrook break Oscar Robertson’s single-season record for triple-doubles, by the way.

Speaking on ESPN with Tracy McGrady, Pippen said it was the greatest performance he’s ever seen.

Via Twitter:

Is that high praise, or dark shade?

Makes you think.

LeBron James had an incredible first half against the Chicago Bulls (VIDEO)

AP
Leave a comment
By Dane CarbaughMar 30, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James might be upset his team no longer holds the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Or maybe he just wanted to put an end to all this #TNTBulls nonsense. Whatever his motivation, LeBron was exceptionally active during the first half of Thursday night’s game.

James had 19 points to go along with four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.

He also had a few big plays, the first came on a huge one-handed dunk over Chicago’s Joffrey Lauvergne.

Via Twitter:

Then LeBron pinned a Michael Carter-Williams layup against the glass:

And he finished the quarter — literally — with a buzzer-beating jumper:

LeBron James: good at basketball.

Here’s LeBron James trying on Lonzo Ball’s weirdo jump shooting form (VIDEO)

Facebook
4 Comments
By Dane CarbaughMar 30, 2017, 8:27 PM EDT

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is shooting 37.3 percent from 3-point range this season. That’s up a little more than six percent from last season, and three percent better than his career average. He doesn’t need much help there this season, but you know that LeBron is always looking for ways to improve.

Including, apparently, trying on UCLA star Lonzo Ball’s shooting form.

During warmups on Thursday before the Cavaliers took on the Chicago Bulls, LeBron messed around with Ball’s awkward shooting form. If you haven’t seen it, it’s an odd draw from right-to-left, with the right-handed Ball almost shooting from the left side of this face.

Ball was a 41.3 percent shooter from deep during his one season at UCLA and will be a top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, perhaps much to the chagrin of whichever team has to deal with his dad, LaVar.

Scottie Pippen throws blame for Knicks woes at feet of his former coach Phil Jackson

Getty Images
7 Comments
By Kurt HelinMar 30, 2017, 7:08 PM EDT

Apparently, it’s not “be kind to your former boss month.”

Bulls legend and Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen was on ESPN’s “The Jump” — the Rachel Nichols hosted NBA show on each afternoon — and the topic turned to how much the Knicks stink. And why. Of course, there’s plenty of blame to go around for just about everyone on that front, but Pippen threw his former coach under the bus (transcription via the New York Daily News).

“To be honest with you, I’m going to have to go at my old coach Phil Jackson,” Pippen said on ESPN’s “The Jump.” “I think he just hasn’t put the right pieces on the floor. I give a lot of credit to Carmelo who is being very professional in getting through these 82 game season. And now he’s being benched to some degree, they’re taking a lot of his minutes away. But this team just hasn’t had it. They haven’t had it since Phil Jackson landed there. There hasn’t been any upside.”

After saying “fans would love to see Carmelo in New York and Phil out,” Pippen was asked by host Rachel Nichols if he believes Jackson “should be out.”

“Yes,” Pippen replied emphatically.

Most of Jackson’s former players have his back, most recently Shaquille O’Neal who laid blame at the feet of the Knicks’ players. The ones that Jackson assembled into a mismatched team.

Phil Jackson’s record may be 77-162 since taking over the Knicks, but reports are he isn’t going anywhere. While owner James Dolan can flip like a pancake on a griddle, the sense is that Jackson will keep collecting his $12 million annual salary and will keep trying to build a triangle-offense team. That means Carmelo Anthony likely gets moved this summer.

Jackson has seemingly fallen into the trap the Knicks have been unable to climb out of for years — since James Dolan took over as owner seemingly — of not just picking a system, sticking to it, being patient and avoiding quick fixes. Triangle, Rhombus, pick-and-roll heavy, whatever offense the Knicks use should be built around getting Kristaps Porzingis touches and playing to his strengths. Get younger players who fit that system to go around him and let it grow together. Be patient. Instead, it’s Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah.

Jackson deserves blame. A significant amount. So do the players. So does Jeff Hornacek as coach. But make sure Dolan gets a big slice too, this team has struggled since he was given control, and he is the one constant.

Frustrated Kyrie Irving on another ring: “And I want more. I’m going to go take it.”

Getty Images
3 Comments
By Kurt HelinMar 30, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

Since the All-Star break, the Cleveland Cavaliers have not looked like a championship team. They have been in a malaise going 8-10 with the second-worst defense in the NBA during that stretch. The Cavs like a team that is just waiting for the games to have meaning again in the playoffs. It makes one tempted to say this will come back to bite them in the postseason, but which team in the East is going to beat them?

The Cavaliers players are frustrated with their play of late, too.  Kyrie Irving vented about it after practice, as reported by Joe Varden of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

“Obviously it was just a frustrating game and there have been a few frustrating games for all of us,” Irving said. “Just getting back to what we do, having fun with one another and being truthful with one another — we’ll be good…

And then Irving said: “You can’t rely on just thinking that one championship is enough. It’s natural for human beings to just get comfortable. To rely on just having won a championship. But if you a (competitor) you want two, you want three, you want four. And if you dedicate yourself more like you say you do, then you want more. And I want more. I’m going to go take it.”

Injuries have had key players, most recently Kevin Love and J.R. Smith out of the rotation of late, and working them back in has not gone smoothly. Still, this is the same core from the team that won the title last season, it shouldn’t be that difficult to get back into a groove.

Cleveland is acting like a team that thinks it can flip the switch.

Maybe they can, but there are some powerful teams out West who seemed to have flipped theirs long ago.

 