LeBron James surpasses Shaquille O’Neal for 7th on NBA all-time scoring list

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James surpassed Moses Malone on the NBA all-time scoring list in December, and now he’s made his way ahead of Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O’Neal.

During Thursday night’s matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls, LeBron leapfrogged the current TNT analyst with a free throw in the fourth quarter.

With the made bucket from the charity stripe, LeBron grabbed point No. 28,597.

That puts LeBron behind just a few legendary NBA names for the No. 1 spot all-time. James is now behind Dirk Nowitzki, Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, in ascending order.

Unfortunately for LeBron, his landmark didn’t help the Cavaliers in the race to the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Despite an impressive first half from James, the Cavaliers fell to the Bulls, 99-93.