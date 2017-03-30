Report: Pistons’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope arrested for DUI

Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been arrested for an alleged DUI in Auburn Hills, MI. That’s according to a report from Click On Detroit, who spoke to police. Caldwell-Pope reportedly had a blood alcohol level of .08.
The fourth-year guard was arrested in the Detroit suburb at 2:50 in the morning, according to the report.
Via Click On Detroit:
Police said Caldwell-Pope was pulled over around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday on Auburn Road near Squirrel Road after being clocked driving 45 mph in a 25 mph zone.
The advanced roadside impairment officer said when he walked up to the car, he smelled alcohol. He put Caldwell-Pope through sobriety tests and placed him under arrest, police said.
Caldwell-Pope was “very cooperative” with the officer, authorities said. He was issued a ticket for DUI after a Breathalyzer test at the police station registered his blood-alcohol content at 0.08.
The Pistons had just beat the Brooklyn Nets, 90-89.
Caldwell-Pope will likely face a suspension from the team as well as punishment for the league if found guilty.
Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James surpassed Moses Malone on the NBA all-time scoring list in December, and now he’s made his way ahead of Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O’Neal.
During Thursday night’s matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls, LeBron leapfrogged the current TNT analyst with a free throw in the fourth quarter.
With the made bucket from the charity stripe, LeBron grabbed point No. 28,597.
That puts LeBron behind just a few legendary NBA names for the No. 1 spot all-time. James is now behind Dirk Nowitzki, Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, in ascending order.
Unfortunately for LeBron, his landmark didn’t help the Cavaliers in the race to the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Despite an impressive first half from James, the Cavaliers fell to the Bulls, 99-93.
Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James might be upset his team no longer holds the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Or maybe he just wanted to put an end to all this #TNTBulls nonsense. Whatever his motivation, LeBron was exceptionally active during the first half of Thursday night’s game.
James had 19 points to go along with four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.
He also had a few big plays, the first came on a huge one-handed dunk over Chicago’s Joffrey Lauvergne.
Via Twitter:
Then LeBron pinned a Michael Carter-Williams layup against the glass:
And he finished the quarter — literally — with a buzzer-beating jumper:
LeBron James: good at basketball.
Scottie Pippen is a Hall of Fame player. He played with the player many believe is the greatest of all-time, Michael Jordan. As a member of the Chicago Bulls, Pippen witnessed five NBA MVP awards go to Jordan.
So when Pippen says this season has been special for James Harden and Russell Westbrook, it carries a little extra weight.
How much weight?
Pippen appeared to intimate that none of Jordan’s individual seasons — including those in which he won MVP — were as good as the one Westbrook has put forth for the Oklahoma City Thunder. A season that just might see Westbrook break Oscar Robertson’s single-season record for triple-doubles, by the way.
Speaking on ESPN with Tracy McGrady, Pippen said it was the greatest performance he’s ever seen.
Via Twitter:
Is that high praise, or dark shade?
Makes you think.
Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is shooting 37.3 percent from 3-point range this season. That’s up a little more than six percent from last season, and three percent better than his career average. He doesn’t need much help there this season, but you know that LeBron is always looking for ways to improve.
Including, apparently, trying on UCLA star Lonzo Ball’s shooting form.
During warmups on Thursday before the Cavaliers took on the Chicago Bulls, LeBron messed around with Ball’s awkward shooting form. If you haven’t seen it, it’s an odd draw from right-to-left, with the right-handed Ball almost shooting from the left side of this face.
Ball was a 41.3 percent shooter from deep during his one season at UCLA and will be a top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, perhaps much to the chagrin of whichever team has to deal with his dad, LaVar.