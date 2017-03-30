Report: Pistons’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope arrested for DUI

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been arrested for an alleged DUI in Auburn Hills, MI. That’s according to a report from Click On Detroit, who spoke to police. Caldwell-Pope reportedly had a blood alcohol level of .08.

The fourth-year guard was arrested in the Detroit suburb at 2:50 in the morning, according to the report.

Via Click On Detroit:

Police said Caldwell-Pope was pulled over around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday on Auburn Road near Squirrel Road after being clocked driving 45 mph in a 25 mph zone. The advanced roadside impairment officer said when he walked up to the car, he smelled alcohol. He put Caldwell-Pope through sobriety tests and placed him under arrest, police said. Caldwell-Pope was “very cooperative” with the officer, authorities said. He was issued a ticket for DUI after a Breathalyzer test at the police station registered his blood-alcohol content at 0.08.

The Pistons had just beat the Brooklyn Nets, 90-89.

Caldwell-Pope will likely face a suspension from the team as well as punishment for the league if found guilty.