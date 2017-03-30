JaVale McGee misses open dunk (video)

Shaquille O’Neal said he’d stop talking about JaVale McGee, who has featured prominently on Shaqtin A Fool.
This missed dunk, a low point in the Warriors’ otherwise-impressive win over the Spurs, will test Shaq’s sincerity.
Against the Pacers last night, James Ennis missed all three of his 3-point attempts… that counted. And he makes this one after fouling out?
Mike Conley more than picked up the slack to lead the Grizzlies to victory.
The Pelicans are effectively out of the playoff race, but Dante Cunningham and Anthony Davis are still competing — even if it looks a little silly.
That tone and a big game from DeMarcus Cousins (29 points, 16 rebounds, six assists) led to a 121-118 win over the Mavericks.
Goran Dragic is very good at alley-oops.
Too good.
With a “shot” like that falling, the Heat trounced the Knicks, 105-88.
Since trading for him, the Hawks have gotten Tim Hardaway Jr. to buy in defensively.
After this help defense on 76ers center Richaun Holmes cost him dearly, I wouldn’t blame Hardaway if he gave up on the endeavor entirely.