DeMarcus Cousins answers first several Kings-related questions same way (video)

DeMarcus Cousins had a bitter exit from the Kings, but that won’t be the last they see of him.

Cousins’ Pelicans will host Sacramento tomorrow night.

Not that Cousins rushed to talk about the matchup.

Justin Verrier of ESPN:

DeMarcus Cousins stuck to the same refrain for the first few questions about his first game against the Kings: pic.twitter.com/QjacNFAMlM — Justin Verrier (@JustinVerrier) March 30, 2017

Cousins is pretty funny when joking with the media, and his smile is contagious. Just listen to all the laughs Cousins generates as he goes through his shtick.

Bonus points to Cousins for eventually breaking down and providing real answers. Some of his relationships in Sacramento were clearly meaningful to him, and he wanted to acknowledge those — even if he’d prefer just to get past this awkward game and all the talk it invites.