Warriors say Kevin Durant doing non-contact drills, could return before end of season

Kevin Durant has been working out on the court before the last couple of Warriors road games, and people watching have taken note — he was moving well, shooting, and generally looking healthy for a guy coming off a grade 2 MCL sprain and a bone bruise.

Reports were out that Durant was on target to return before the end of the season.

Wednesday the Warriors confirmed that.

Kevin Durant Injury Update: pic.twitter.com/8VheaQINPo — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 29, 2017

Teams are vague, realistically what is that timeline?

The most likely comeback window for Durant, as long as his progress persists, is Golden State's final three home games, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 29, 2017

Durant likely would be on a minutes restriction for those game, but just getting to shake the rust off and work on his conditioning in a real game would help Golden State heading into the playoffs.

Not that they need much help, having won eight in a row. The Warriors have a 2.5 game lead over the Spurs for the top seed in the Western Conference heading into the game between the two Wednesday night.