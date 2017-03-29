Russell Westbrook scores most points ever in triple-double, 57

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Russell Westbrook led a double-digit comeback in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Been there done, that.

Westbrook hit a defining buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Been there done, that.

Westbrook posted a historic triple-double. Been there, done that.

All three in one game?

That’s a new level for Westbrook, who lifted the Thunder to a 114-106 win over the Magic tonight while posting an incredible stat line: 57 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

Russell Westbrook (57/13/11): 1st player to record triple-double & score 55+ points in same game; prev high 53 (Harden/Wilt) (@EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/3fzzSvcl5c — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 30, 2017

James Harden scored 53 in a triple-double just this season, and Westbrook has already one-upped that record.

This MVP race is one for the ages.