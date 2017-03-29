James Johnson decimates Marcus Morris with huge one-handed dunk (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Miami Heat forward James Johnson is one of the NBA’s best in-game dunkers. On Tuesday night against the Detroit Pistons, he yammed down a huge one-handed slam that embarrassed Marcus Morris and drew gasps from the crowd at the Palace.

The play came midway through the fourth quarter with Johnson at the top of the key. After a quick pass over to him, Johnson gave a quick hesitation before driving to his left and past his defender.

With the quick step, Johnson’s only remaining opponent at the basket was Morris, who was unfortunate enough to find himself between the high-flying Heat and the rim.

This is what happened next:

JAMES PATRICK JOHNSON 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/15OAAq1Wyi — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 29, 2017

Morris was whistled for a foul on the play.