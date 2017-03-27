Clippers blow 18-point lead, lose in final 2 seconds on putback to Kings (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Los Angeles Clippers had a rough go of things against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Up by 18 with more than five minutes to go, LA blew their lead and were left to watch as the Kings sealed the game late.

The final possession for Sacramento came on a missed corner 3-pointer by Clippers guard Jamal Crawford. The Kings got the outlet pass out on the rebound, but Ben McLemore took it to the rack and missed. That’s when Willie Cauley-Stein stepped in, cleaned up the board, and put the game-winning shot home with less than two seconds left.

Los Angeles lost in spectacular fashion, and became the only team this season to lose given their game situation.

Teams leading by at least 18 points in the final 5 minutes are 359-1 this season. Clippers' loss Sunday is the only loss, per @ESPNStatsInfo — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 26, 2017

Clippers missed their final 9 shots and the Kings closed with a 22-3 run. Kings trailed by 18 with 5:16 to go and win by 1. — Jason Ross (@JasonRoss1140) March 26, 2017

Here’s a compilation the NBA put together of Sacramento’s epic comeback:

Meanwhile, Chris Paul called it the worst regular season loss of his career.

CP3: "It's a bad loss, probably the worst one in the regular season in my career. It's tough. That was a bad one. That was a bad loss." — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) March 26, 2017

The Clippers peaked too soon. Like, the first 20 games of the season too soon.