Devin Booker drops 70 points for Suns in loss to Celtics (VIDEO)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is just 20 years old. He’s a League Pass favorite, and indeed he should be a favorite in Phoenix for years to come. On Friday, Booker dropped 70 points — yes, 70 — in a loss to the Boston Celtics.

Booker’s 70 points is the best outing of the season. It also made him the youngest player to ever reach 70 points.

His final stat line, as you might imagine, was ridiculous. Booker shot 21-of-40 from the field, going 4-of-11 on 3-pointers and a whopping 24-of-26 from the free-throw line. The Suns phenom also grabbed eight rebounds to go with six assists.

Inside scene of the moment when @DevinBook got the stat sheet and game ball for 70 pts! pic.twitter.com/ObCebZFHwt — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) March 25, 2017

Devin Booker's career high at Kentucky was 19 points — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) March 25, 2017

Suns' Devin Booker (70 points) now has a higher career-high than Jordan, Kareem, Mailman, T. Mac, Pistol… and every active NBA player. — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) March 25, 2017

Per @statmuse, the @Suns Devin Booker is just the third player in NBA history with 20+ FGM and 20+ FTM in a game: https://t.co/EAtbLRPcB4 — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) March 25, 2017

Here’s Devin Booker’s made bucket shot chart from tonight pic.twitter.com/pdWOSWDAEi — Dane Carbaugh (@danecarbaugh) March 25, 2017

Despite the loss to Boston, 130-120, it’s still an incredible milestone for Phoenix and for Booker. There’s a bright spot out there for the Suns.