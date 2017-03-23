Shaq on flat-earth claim: ‘I’m joking, you idiots’

After Kyrie Irving claimed the Earth is flat, he doubled down and insisted he truly believed that.
After Shaquille O’Neal claimed the Earth is flat…
Shaq on Art of Charm (hat tip: Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports):
The Earth is flat. Would you like to hear my theory?
The first part of the theory is, I’m joking, you idiots. That’s the first part of the theory.
This world we live in, people take things too seriously. But I’m going to give the people answers to my test. Knowing that I’m a funny guy, if something seems controversial or boom, boom, boom, you’ve got to have my funny points on, right? So now, once you have my funny points on, that should eradicate and get rid of all your negative thoughts, right? That’s what you should do when you hear Shaquille O’Neal’s statement, OK? You should know that he has funny points right over here, and what did he say? The guy had, boom, boom, boom. Add the funny points. You either laugh, or you don’t laugh. But don’t take me seriously. When I want you to take me seriously, you will know by the tone of my voice that I’m being serious.
Shaq is excellent at drawing attention to himself. The only surprise is that he didn’t keep this ruse up longer.
If Irving is pulling our collective legs to put the focus on him, at least credit the Cavaliers guard for maintaining the story longer. That Shaq lasted only a few days is revelatory.