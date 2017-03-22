Suns’ Marquese Chriss gets up, makes reverse alley-oop look easy (VIDEO)

The game had just started and when he got the ball the eyes of every Heat defender was on Devin Booker because, well, who else on the Suns do you actually fear? Exactly.
That gave Marquese Chriss room to cut backdoor, get the alley-oop pass, and finish it with the reverse — and make it look like he wasn’t even trying.
Miami went on to the comfortable 112-97 win. That combined with both Detroit and Chicago losing has the Heat as the eighth seed in the East for the day, one up on the Pistons and two games ahead of the Bulls.
Video Breakdown: Warriors use Stephen Curry as decoy for JaVale McGee vs. Thunder
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had himself a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. He found a groove, had some highlight-worthy plays, and even got himself into a bit of a fight.
He also acted as a decoy on a very crafty play for none other than JaVale McGee.
Yup.
That’s not a sentence I never expected to write, but the set was a thing of beauty and it showed that Steve Kerr was thinking a couple steps ahead of Billy Donovan during Golden State’s 111-95 win over OKC in Oklahoma.
Check out the full breakdown of the play above. It’s got all the elements you’d expect, and the Warriors used the Thunder’s propensity to jump early screens with Curry at the arc to their advantage.
If you missed Tuesday’s NBA action because you were getting a neck massage from a python, well, we question your judgment. But, we’ve also got you covered, here are the biggest takeaways from a night around the Association.
1) Robin Lopez, Serge Ibaka exchange punches in a brawl, then Raptors punch Bulls in the mouth with comeback win. Most NBA “fights” consist of a push and some posturing, others step in to make sure the two guys — who don’t really want to fight — don’t have to back up their words. Technicals are handed out, and everyone gets back to the game.
However, what started as a rather innocent play of Toronto’s Serge Ibaka and Chicago’s Robin Lopez battling for rebounding positioning, followed by a little bump in the back, escalated quickly into an actual punches thrown brawl in the third quarter of the Bulls’ visit to the Raptors Tuesday night.
The two were fighting for position, even after the ball went through the hoop, and Ibaka seems to hit Lopez in the back with a little bit of an elbow (and Lopez has back issues), which appears to set everything off. Lopez’s punch missed, while Ibaka’s caught Lopez in the hair, not the body.
This is the exact moment Serge Ibaka punched straight through Robin Lopez's hair and I cannot stop laughing. pic.twitter.com/4t9Rwy2tmA
Both men got technicals, were ejected, and can expect a suspension from the league for this one. Also, the Bulls’ Nikola Mirotic and Raptors assistant coach Jamaal Magloire got technicals for a separate shoving match after the main fight.
Notice the score in the video above when the fight took place late in the third, the Bulls were firmly in control of the game. The Bulls carried a similar lead into midway through the fourth when DeMar DeRozan sparked a 15-0 Raptors’ run that made it a game. Eventually, that went to overtime, where an 8-0 Toronto run that gave them the win. DeRozan finished with 42 points, Jimmy Butler had 37 for the Bulls.
It’s a big win for the Raptors, who are now half a game back of the Wizards for the three seed in the East (the three seed means avoiding Cleveland in the first round). For Chicago, the loss combined with a Miami win has the Bulls two games out of the playoffs in the East.
2) Bulls’ GM Jerry Krause passes away at the age of 77, deserves better than his public reputation. Jerry Krause will forever be haunted by a comment that he argued was taken way out of context.
“Players and coaches don’t win championships. Organizations win championships.”
He got the blame in a lot of quarters for breaking up the six-time champion Chicago Bulls of Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson, when the fact is Krauss deserves plenty of credit for those six titles. On one side there was Jordan, who intimidated everyone on and off the court to get his way, while Jackson manipulated everyone around him to get what he wanted. Krauss stood up to both of them — Krauss traded Jordan’s pal Charles Oakley to get Bill Cartwright because he knew Chicago needed that style of big man. Krauss was not always right, but the guy Jordan nicknamed “crumbs” — because whatever he ate still seemed to be on his shirt — had the fortitude to stand up to Jordan when few did.
Krauss inherited Jordan, but MJ didn’t win those titles alone, and it was Krauss who put Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant, John Paxson, B. J. Armstrong, Cartwright, Ron Harper, Dennis Rodman, Toni Kukoc, Luc Longley and Steve Kerr around Jordan. Krauss helped build those teams, and he deserves credit for that. Krauss is up for the Hall of Fame as a contributor, I don’t know if he gets in, but he certainly contributed to all those titles in Chicago.
3) The Warriors route the Mavericks on way to fifth straight win. Are we done worrying about the Warriors now? Kevin Durant got hurt right as the team hit its toughest part of the schedule, Stephen Curry‘s legs were heavy, and his shot was off, and the team with the best record in the NBA stumbled for a bit. Then they got to go home for a week, play three games against teams at .500 or below, and suddenly they look like their old selves again.
Golden State picked up its fifth straight win Tuesday night with a 112-87 route of the Mavericks in Dallas. Maybe Seth Curry summed it up best when asked if it was fun to start at point opposite his brother Stephen, and he said yes, until the game tipped off. Stephen outscored Seth 17-10, if you’re counting.
The win keeps the Warriors 2.5 games up on San Antonio for the best record in the NBA. Considering the Warriors have a slightly easier schedule the rest of the way, it’s hard to see them blowing that lead.
Damian Lillard drops John Henson to floor with crossover (VIDEO)
Midway through the fourth quarter Tuesday night, Portland’s Damian Lillard brought the ball up, got the high pick from Noah Vonleh, which forced John Henson to switch onto Lillard. Henson has no shot at guarding Lillard in space, and the crossover literally makes Henson trip over his own feet and hit the floor.
The Bucks went on to win the game 93-90 when Lillard missed a couple of threes and got his shot blocked at the rim too in the final minute.
DeMar Derozan scores 42 as Raptors rally for OT win over Bulls (VIDEO)
TORONTO (AP) DeMar DeRozan had 42 points, and the Toronto Raptors snapped an 11-game losing streak against the Chicago Bulls by rallying for a wild 122-120 overtime win on Tuesday night.
DeRozan shot 17 of 38 from the floor and also collected eight assists. Cory Joseph had 19 points for the Raptors, and Serge Ibaka scored 16 before he was ejected for his role in a memorable fight with Robin Lopez during the third quarter.
Jimmy Butler had 37 points for the Bulls, and Rajon Rondo finished with 24. It was Chicago’s first loss to Toronto since Dec. 31, 2013.
Following a Butler 3-pointer with 3:58 remaining in the third quarter, giving Chicago a 16-point lead, Lopez swatted the ball out of the hand of Ibaka. The two squared up in the middle of a crowd and Lopez swung and missed Ibaka, who returned in kind, barely connecting with the head of the center.
Lopez and Ibaka were ejected following a long review period. Chicago forward Nikola Mirotic and Raptors assistant coach Jamaal Magloire received offsetting technical fouls after getting into a shoving match following the melee.
The Bulls opened a 109-94 lead on Paul Zipser‘s 3-pointer with 6:39 left in the fourth. But the Raptors responded with a 15-0 run, tying the game on Joseph’s layup with 1:50 remaining.
Toronto grabbed the lead for the first time on a turnaround jumper from DeRozan with 1:23 to play in overtime.
Denzel Valentine missed a 3-point attempt on Chicago’s next possession and Patrick Patterson had a tip-in layup to make it 119-115 Toronto with 44.7 seconds remaining.
The Raptors lead the NBA with 18 comeback victories after trailing by 10-or-more points.
TIP-INS
Bulls: A pregame moment of silence was observed in honor of former Bulls general manager Jerry Krause. The team confirmed his death on Tuesday. … In their 11-game winning streak over the Raptors, Chicago used 10 different starting lineups, before using an 11th different one on Tuesday. … The Bulls’ 11-game winning streak was their longest against the Raptors since a 15-game streak from Dec. 18, 2002-Dec. 29, 2006.
Raptors: G Kyle Lowry (right wrist) missed his 14th straight game. … DeRozan matched his career high with his 54th 20-point game, set during the 2015-16 season. … The Raptors improved to 5-0 when wearing their throwback Toronto Huskies blue uniforms.
UP NEXT
Bulls: Host Detroit on Wednesday, needing a win to earn a season split of their four-game series.
Raptors: Visit Miami on Thursday for the third of four meetings between the teams this season.