Report: Kevin Garnett was almost traded to Warriors in 2008, not Celtics

No big three era in Boston? No banners at The Garden since 1986?
According to former Warriors GM Chris Mullin, it almost worked out that way because he was on the cusp of a trade that would have brought Kevin Garnett to the “We Believe” Warriors until one of the worst owners in NBA history killed the deal.
“It was basically done,” Mullin says. “I was doing an extension with [agent] Andy Miller on Kevin Garnett’s deal. KG liked Baron enough, and we had talked enough. He said, ‘Yo, I’ll do it.'”
A 2007 draft-night three-team deal with the Timberwolves and Charlotte (then the Bobcats) would’ve sent Garnett to the Warriors, Richardson to the Bobcats and picks and talent to the Timberwolves. It fell apart, Mullin says, when then-Warriors owner Chris Cohan dragged his feet and ultimately said no….
“We were making moves to get KG, and then we traded J-Rich for Brandan Wright,” says Matt Barnes, one of the few players aware of Mullin’s plan at the time. “We won more games, but it just wasn’t the same anymore. It all shifted so quickly. The magic was gone.”
This can lead to a lot of fan fiction NBA, what might have been different. Could KG have motivated the mercurial Davis, who at his best was brilliant but was never motivated to bring it — or put in the work needed to bring it — nightly? Would it have mattered with the Kobe Bryant/Pau Gasol Lakers who both won the West (65 games) and the NBA title? What would Boston have done had KG not joined Paul Pierce and Ray Allen?
The one thing this should remind us? Cohan was the second worst owner of his era (Donald Sterling still takes that honor) and Warriors fans should appreciate what they have now because of the desert they went through to get there.
Rumor: Nets will target Pistons’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this summer
This much we know: The Brooklyn Nets are going to have $33 million or so in cap space this coming summer. Last summer when the team had space, Nets GM Sean Marks tried to poach restricted free agents Tyler Johnson away from Miami and Allen Crabbe out of Portland (both clubs matched).
Both scouts and former teammates told The Post that Caldwell-Pope, who had 19 points and four rebounds in a 98-96 loss to the Nets Tuesday, has become the most important piece on a Pistons roster that features All-Star Andre Drummond, and young standouts Reggie Jackson and Tobias Harris. That’s why Brooklyn is expected to make the two-way wing a top priority this summer….
Caldwell-Pope, 24, will be a restricted free agent, after he demanded more than $20 million annually and no deal was reached. The Vertical reported Detroit doesn’t want to give him a max contract, but it may not have a choice. The Post has confirmed the Nets’ interest and ESPN intimated they would go that high to get him.
“I’m impressed,’’ Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said when asked about Caldwell-Pope. “I love how he competes, how he competes on the defensive end. That’s really the essence of what I see when I watch him play. He plays with force, he competes on the defensive end.”
Next year’s salary cap is expected to be $102 million, with a luxury tax line of $122 million. The Pistons already have $94 million in guaranteed contracts on the books. While they can shift some money around (trading Reggie Jackson and his $16 million comes to mind), adding $20 million or more to the payroll right now takes them into the luxury tax area. Which means if the Nets come in with a big offer, the Pistons have some thinking to do.
That said, the Pistons almost certainly match. Caldwell-Pope is too key to what they do.
A lot of players in Caldwell-Pope’s position would have taken the security of the Pistons’ offer, but he bet on himself and this summer it’s going to pay off.
Video Breakdown: Warriors use Stephen Curry as decoy for JaVale McGee vs. Thunder
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had himself a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. He found a groove, had some highlight-worthy plays, and even got himself into a bit of a fight.
He also acted as a decoy on a very crafty play for none other than JaVale McGee.
Yup.
That’s not a sentence I never expected to write, but the set was a thing of beauty and it showed that Steve Kerr was thinking a couple steps ahead of Billy Donovan during Golden State’s 111-95 win over OKC in Oklahoma.
Check out the full breakdown of the play above. It’s got all the elements you’d expect, and the Warriors used the Thunder’s propensity to jump early screens with Curry at the arc to their advantage.
The game had just started and when he got the ball the eyes of every Heat defender was on Devin Booker because, well, who else on the Suns do you actually fear? Exactly.
That gave Marquese Chriss room to cut backdoor, get the alley-oop pass, and finish it with the reverse — and make it look like he wasn’t even trying.
Miami went on to the comfortable 112-97 win. That combined with both Detroit and Chicago losing has the Heat as the eighth seed in the East for the day, one up on the Pistons and two games ahead of the Bulls.
Three Things We Learned Tuesday: Robin Lopez, Serge Ibaka exchange punches, but Raptors have more fight than Bulls
If you missed Tuesday’s NBA action because you were getting a neck massage from a python, well, we question your judgment. But, we’ve also got you covered, here are the biggest takeaways from a night around the Association.
1) Robin Lopez, Serge Ibaka exchange punches in a brawl, then Raptors punch Bulls in the mouth with comeback win. Most NBA “fights” consist of a push and some posturing, others step in to make sure the two guys — who don’t really want to fight — don’t have to back up their words. Technicals are handed out, and everyone gets back to the game.
However, what started as a rather innocent play of Toronto’s Serge Ibaka and Chicago’s Robin Lopez battling for rebounding positioning, followed by a little bump in the back, escalated quickly into an actual punches thrown brawl in the third quarter of the Bulls’ visit to the Raptors Tuesday night.
The two were fighting for position, even after the ball went through the hoop, and Ibaka seems to hit Lopez in the back with a little bit of an elbow (and Lopez has back issues), which appears to set everything off. Lopez’s punch missed, while Ibaka’s caught Lopez in the hair, not the body.
This is the exact moment Serge Ibaka punched straight through Robin Lopez's hair and I cannot stop laughing. pic.twitter.com/4t9Rwy2tmA
Both men got technicals, were ejected, and can expect a suspension from the league for this one. Also, the Bulls’ Nikola Mirotic and Raptors assistant coach Jamaal Magloire got technicals for a separate shoving match after the main fight.
Notice the score in the video above when the fight took place late in the third, the Bulls were firmly in control of the game. The Bulls carried a similar lead into midway through the fourth when DeMar DeRozan sparked a 15-0 Raptors’ run that made it a game. Eventually, that went to overtime, where an 8-0 Toronto run that gave them the win. DeRozan finished with 42 points, Jimmy Butler had 37 for the Bulls.
It’s a big win for the Raptors, who are now half a game back of the Wizards for the three seed in the East (the three seed means avoiding Cleveland in the first round). For Chicago, the loss combined with a Miami win has the Bulls two games out of the playoffs in the East.
2) Bulls’ GM Jerry Krause passes away at the age of 77, deserves better than his public reputation. Jerry Krause will forever be haunted by a comment that he argued was taken way out of context.
“Players and coaches don’t win championships. Organizations win championships.”
He got the blame in a lot of quarters for breaking up the six-time champion Chicago Bulls of Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson, when the fact is Krauss deserves plenty of credit for those six titles. On one side there was Jordan, who intimidated everyone on and off the court to get his way, while Jackson manipulated everyone around him to get what he wanted. Krauss stood up to both of them — Krauss traded Jordan’s pal Charles Oakley to get Bill Cartwright because he knew Chicago needed that style of big man. Krauss was not always right, but the guy Jordan nicknamed “crumbs” — because whatever he ate still seemed to be on his shirt — had the fortitude to stand up to Jordan when few did.
Krauss inherited Jordan, but MJ didn’t win those titles alone, and it was Krauss who put Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant, John Paxson, B. J. Armstrong, Cartwright, Ron Harper, Dennis Rodman, Toni Kukoc, Luc Longley and Steve Kerr around Jordan. Krauss helped build those teams, and he deserves credit for that. Krauss is up for the Hall of Fame as a contributor, I don’t know if he gets in, but he certainly contributed to all those titles in Chicago.
3) The Warriors route the Mavericks on way to fifth straight win. Are we done worrying about the Warriors now? Kevin Durant got hurt right as the team hit its toughest part of the schedule, Stephen Curry‘s legs were heavy, and his shot was off, and the team with the best record in the NBA stumbled for a bit. Then they got to go home for a week, play three games against teams at .500 or below, and suddenly they look like their old selves again.
Golden State picked up its fifth straight win Tuesday night with a 112-87 route of the Mavericks in Dallas. Maybe Seth Curry summed it up best when asked if it was fun to start at point opposite his brother Stephen, and he said yes, until the game tipped off. Stephen outscored Seth 17-10, if you’re counting.
The win keeps the Warriors 2.5 games up on San Antonio for the best record in the NBA. Considering the Warriors have a slightly easier schedule the rest of the way, it’s hard to see them blowing that lead.