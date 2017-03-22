hassan whiteside
Hassan Whiteside leaves game vs. Suns with hand injury

Associated PressMar 22, 2017, 3:00 AM EDT

MIAMI (AP) Hassan Whiteside now has more rebounds in a season than any player in Miami Heat history.

Now Miami needs him to rebound from another hand injury.

Whiteside had 23 points and 14 rebounds before leaving late in obvious pain and with blood on his right hand, and the Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 112-97 on Tuesday night. He was getting stitches postgame to repair a cut between his middle and ring fingers, and the team said he will be evaluated again on Wednesday.

Whiteside had a similar injury – same place, same hand – late in the 2014-15 season and missed three games.

“It’s in the awkward place in his hand,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I know everybody will be thinking, `Oh, is this the same, is it worse, how do you compare it to two years ago?’ We’ll see.”

Whiteside now has 936 rebounds in 66 games this season, two more than Rony Seikaly had in 79 games in 1991-92. He was hurt with 2:08 left and the Heat leading by 24, when his hand got caught in the foam attached to the bottom of the backboard. He let out a loud scream and headed to the locker room.

Tyler Johnson scored 17 for the Heat (35-36), who had seven players in double figures. Goran Dragic scored 16, Josh Richardson had 14 and Willie Reed added 12 for Miami.

Marquese Chriss scored 24 for Phoenix (22-49), which lost its fifth straight and used only an eight-player rotation until the final minutes. Leandro Barbosa scored 13, Alex Len scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and T.J. Warren scored 12 for the Suns.

Miami trailed by five midway through the second quarter, and then outscored Phoenix 53-27 over the next 20 minutes. And it came on a night where the Heat were far from sharp offensively – they shot 44 percent, with Whiteside and Dragic combining to miss 16 of their first 20 shots.

It didn’t matter.

The win, combined with Detroit’s loss in Brooklyn, moved Miami back into a top-eight seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Heat are a game ahead of the Pistons.

TIP-INS

Suns: Phoenix listed rest as the reason for sitting Brandon Knight, Eric Bledsoe and Tyson Chandler. Knight – a native of nearby Fort Lauderdale – also missed Phoenix’s game in Miami last season. … Barbosa returned after missing two games with an illness. … The Suns’ starting frontcourt outscored Miami’s 23-2 in the game’s first 18 minutes.

Heat: Dragic was fouled while attempting 3-pointer for the 24th time this season. He has yet to record a four-point play. … Tyler Johnson had three first-quarter baskets in March, and then made five in a five-minute stretch of the first quarter Tuesday. … The Heat are 14-15 this season against the West. They can finish .500 against the league’s other side with a win over Denver on April 2.

MORE WHITESIDE

Whiteside now has 57 double-digit rebound games this season, a Heat record – one more than Seikaly in 1991-92. Whiteside also extended his franchise records for consecutive double-digit rebound games (17) and consecutive double-doubles (13). His 49th double-double of the season is four shy of Seikaly’s record in that department, also in 1991-92.

SETTING SUNS

The loss was Phoenix’s 49th of the season. The Suns are one defeat away from consecutive 50-loss seasons, something the franchise hasn’t endured since the 1973-74 and 1974-75 campaigns.

UP NEXT

Suns: Visit Brooklyn on Thursday, the third game of a six-game trip.

Heat: Host Toronto on Thursday, the finale of a five-game homestand.

DeMar Derozan scores 42 as Raptors rally for OT win over Bulls (VIDEO)

Associated PressMar 22, 2017, 4:00 AM EDT

TORONTO (AP) DeMar DeRozan had 42 points, and the Toronto Raptors snapped an 11-game losing streak against the Chicago Bulls by rallying for a wild 122-120 overtime win on Tuesday night.

DeRozan shot 17 of 38 from the floor and also collected eight assists. Cory Joseph had 19 points for the Raptors, and Serge Ibaka scored 16 before he was ejected for his role in a memorable fight with Robin Lopez during the third quarter.

Jimmy Butler had 37 points for the Bulls, and Rajon Rondo finished with 24. It was Chicago’s first loss to Toronto since Dec. 31, 2013.

Following a Butler 3-pointer with 3:58 remaining in the third quarter, giving Chicago a 16-point lead, Lopez swatted the ball out of the hand of Ibaka. The two squared up in the middle of a crowd and Lopez swung and missed Ibaka, who returned in kind, barely connecting with the head of the center.

Lopez and Ibaka were ejected following a long review period. Chicago forward Nikola Mirotic and Raptors assistant coach Jamaal Magloire received offsetting technical fouls after getting into a shoving match following the melee.

The Bulls opened a 109-94 lead on Paul Zipser‘s 3-pointer with 6:39 left in the fourth. But the Raptors responded with a 15-0 run, tying the game on Joseph’s layup with 1:50 remaining.

Toronto grabbed the lead for the first time on a turnaround jumper from DeRozan with 1:23 to play in overtime.

Denzel Valentine missed a 3-point attempt on Chicago’s next possession and Patrick Patterson had a tip-in layup to make it 119-115 Toronto with 44.7 seconds remaining.

The Raptors lead the NBA with 18 comeback victories after trailing by 10-or-more points.

TIP-INS

Bulls: A pregame moment of silence was observed in honor of former Bulls general manager Jerry Krause. The team confirmed his death on Tuesday. … In their 11-game winning streak over the Raptors, Chicago used 10 different starting lineups, before using an 11th different one on Tuesday. … The Bulls’ 11-game winning streak was their longest against the Raptors since a 15-game streak from Dec. 18, 2002-Dec. 29, 2006.

Raptors: G Kyle Lowry (right wrist) missed his 14th straight game. … DeRozan matched his career high with his 54th 20-point game, set during the 2015-16 season. … The Raptors improved to 5-0 when wearing their throwback Toronto Huskies blue uniforms.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host Detroit on Wednesday, needing a win to earn a season split of their four-game series.

Raptors: Visit Miami on Thursday for the third of four meetings between the teams this season.

Watch DeMarcus Cousins score 41, grab 17 rebounds in win over Grizzlies (VIDEO)

Associated PressMar 22, 2017, 2:00 AM EDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) DeMarcus Cousins enjoyed his most prolific performance yet with the Pelicans with 41 points and 17 rebounds, and New Orleans beat the Memphis Grizzlies 95-82 on Tuesday night.

Cousins hit five 3-pointers, tying a career high. He made five shots inside while being fouled for three-point plays and had the jubilant home crowd chanting his nickname, “Boogie.”

Cousins also blocked three shots and assisted on Anthony Davis‘ crowd-pleasing alley-oop dunk.

Davis added 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Pelicans, who won for the fifth time in six games while snapping Memphis’ four-game winning streak.

Mike Conley 16 scored points for Memphis, while JaMychal Green and Troy Daniels each scored 12.

Memphis led by 12 in the first half, but New Orleans surged ahead with a 21-0 run in the third quarter.

New Orleans rallied after an anemic first half in which the Pelicans scored only 34 points on 28.6 percent shooting. Memphis, however, failed to fully take advantage, leading only by seven when the half ended.

Conley’s 3 made it 46-36 early in the third quarter, but then the Pelicans exploded for 21 straight points, starting with Davis’s 10-foot jumper and Cousins’ 3. Cousins added another 3 during the surge and also hit a right-handed shot off the glass while falling down after he’d been fouled by Vince Carter – a play that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Memphis tried to rally, but each time Cousins seemed to respond with a momentum-changing play.

With 5:31 to go, he grabbed an offensive rebound for a put-back while being fouled by James Ennis. Cousins white headband fell to the court on the play, and as the ball fell through the net, Cousins let out a triumphant yell while leaning back and clenching both fists in front of him.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Coach David Fizdale gave starting shooting guard Tony Allen the night off, saying he wanted Allen to rest his sore left knee. Allen had been playing through it, but Fizdale said he was concerned that failing to give Allen some extra rest this week could turn a relatively minor ailment into something more serious. … Marc Gasol and Andrew Harrison each scored 10 points. … Rookie Wayne Seldon, signed by Memphis immediately after concluding a 10-day contract with New Orleans, started against the Pelicans. … Zach Randolph grabbed 10 rebounds.

Pelicans: Crawford hit a pair of 3s and finished with 10 points. … Holiday came up just short while attempting a soaring round-house jam over two Memphis defenders. The Pelicans’ point guard, who was trailing a fast break that began with Frazier’s steal, had the ball seemingly slip from his grip a split-second early, and it rattled back and forth off the back and front rims before popping out. … New Orleans’ 34 points in the first half matched its lowest halftime point total of the season.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Visit San Antonio on Thursday night.

Pelicans: Visit Houston on Friday night.

Andrew Wiggins slams huge poster dunk down on Pau Gasol (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 22, 2017, 1:30 AM EDT

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Andrew Wiggins has some serious hops. The third-year player has slowly evolved over his young career, and he’s always good for some highlight plays over the course of the season.

One of those plays came on Tuesday night, as the Timberwolves guard went crazy over San Antonio Spurs big man Pau Gasol.

On a driving dunk from the right side of the floor, Wiggins eviscerated Gasol with a huge slam.

Via Twitter:

Nasty.

Watch David West dunk on Dirk Nowitzki, 2 other Mavericks from standstill (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 22, 2017, 1:00 AM EDT

David West is getting on in years. The 36-year-old veteran is in his 13th season, and he’s playing a little over 10 minutes per-game for the Golden State Warriors.

He still has some muscle left, too. Against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, West beasted over three Mavericks players on a strong standing dunk.

I’m not sure what the best part of the play was: West throwing down a dunk on three dudes, or Dirk Nowitzki contesting but not actually jumping to do it.

Golden State beat Dallas, 112-87.