Brook Lopez’s jumper at buzzer gives Nets 98-96 win over Pistons (VIDEO)

Associated PressMar 22, 2017, 12:00 AM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) While his twin brother was throwing punches, Brook Lopez landed a blow that really hurt.

Lopez made a jumper as time expired to give the Brooklyn Nets a 98-96 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

He had heard even before he ended the game about what happened in Toronto, where Robin Lopez was ejected along with the RaptorsSerge Ibaka for fighting.

“Well, the Lopez twins were just both doing what we do tonight,” Lopez said. “He was doing his dirty job … and I was playing real basketball.”

The Pistons, fighting for a playoff spot, wiped out a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to tie it at 96 on Tobias Harris‘ follow shot with 2.4 seconds left.

Lopez then took the inbounds pass moving left, dribbled toward the baseline and made the shot to cap a 29-point night.

Harris had 24 points for the Pistons, who dropped a game back of Miami for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finished with 19. Andre Drummond had 13 points and 17 rebounds, but he left midway through the fourth quarter after appearing to injure his knee.

“It’s frustrating,” Harris said. “We came here and expected to win. We needed this win, and they played like they needed it more than us.”

After allowing 31 points in the first quarter, the Nets limited the Pistons to 34 over the next two, opening a 74-65 lead. Brooklyn got the first basket of the fourth to take its first double-digit lead and led by eight with 4 1/2 minutes remaining before Detroit tied it with a 13-5 spurt.

Ish Smith was the catalyst, scoring 12 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter as struggling starter Reggie Jackson watched from the bench. But the Pistons couldn’t complete the comeback and lost for the fourth time in five games.

“In the locker room, the guys had some stuff to say themselves,” coach Stan Van Gundy said. “Somebody said I hope this is a wake-up call and I almost started laughing. I mean we’re 71 games in. A wake-up call? Come on, we’ve been doing this all year.”

The Nets, playing without starting point guard Jeremy Lin because of a sprained right ankle, snapped a two-game losing streak.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Detroit opened a four-game road trip. … Jackson finished with seven points on 3-for-9 shooting and two assists.

Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie started for Lin and finished with 10 points and eight assists. The Nets improved to 2-16 with him in the starting lineup. … The Nets improved to 5-7 in March, their best month of the season. Brooklyn (14-56) was 4-9 in November.

STAN ON SCHEDULING

Van Gundy understands why coaches rest healthy players, though he doesn’t believe in it and said he doesn’t know whether 82 games is too many.

“It is a little bit amazing to me that we tout all the time how much better job we do taking care of our players. So years ago it was commercial travel, get up at 4:30 in the morning, get to the airport, play a couple of back-to-back-to-backs during the year. There were no nutrition experts, there were no sleep experts and those guys played 82 games, 40-plus minutes a night every single night,” he said.

“Now we have all of these things, so we take care of people better and yet they can do less. So I don’t know. I mean we supposedly condition people better, they take better care of their bodies, we make their travel easier, but they can’t do as much. I don’t know, to me something’s missing, but that’s just me. I’m probably not smart enough to figure out why that is.”

HE’S NO. 2

Despite being in trade rumors seemingly every year, Lopez has now played 551 games with the Nets, moving ahead of Mike Gminski into second place on the franchise list. He trails only Buck Williams, as he also does on the Nets’ career points list.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Visit Chicago on Wednesday, looking to even the all-time series at 127-all.

Nets: Host Phoenix on Thursday. The Nets have won the last three meetings.

Watch David West dunk on Dirk Nowitzki, 2 other Mavericks from standstill (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 22, 2017, 1:00 AM EDT

David West is getting on in years. The 36-year-old veteran is in his 13th season, and he’s playing a little over 10 minutes per-game for the Golden State Warriors.

He still has some muscle left, too. Against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, West beasted over three Mavericks players on a strong standing dunk.

I’m not sure what the best part of the play was: West throwing down a dunk on three dudes, or Dirk Nowitzki contesting but not actually jumping to do it.

Golden State beat Dallas, 112-87.

Blazers C Meyers Leonard wears custom socks with his dog’s face on them

By Dane CarbaughMar 21, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

Portland Trail Blazers center Meyers Leonard is the owner of a very good dog. That dog’s name is Bella, a Siberian Husky, and she was recently diagnosed with lymphoma. Bella has started chemotherapy in hopes of recovery.

In order to honor his dog during Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Leonard ordered custom socks from a company so that he could wear Bella’s face during the matchup.

Via Twitter:

If you’ll recall, this is similar to what Leonard did last season when he was injured and on the bench. Leonard used the same company to make a t-shirt with Bella on it, which he wore under his sport coat.

Meanwhile, I hope things are looking up for Bella. Leonard and his wife have posted photos of the pup filling out a bucket list, so it’s unclear what the prognosis is. Leonard has clearly struggled with it, so much so that he’s felt it come out even after wins in the locker room with his teammates.

Here’s hoping Bella makes a full recovery. And that the addition of a new pup to the Leonard family, Koko, lifts her spirits.

Robin Lopez, Serge Ibaka ejected after throwing punches during Bulls-Raptors (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 21, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

Robin Lopez and Serge Ibaka seem like relatively laid back guys, but one little bump in the back sent the two at each other on Tuesday night. Both sent actual fists flying, and the result for the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors was an unpleasant one: Lopez and Ibaka were ejected.

The incident occurred during the third quarter of the game in Toronto. After a made bucket, both Lopez and Ibaka could be seen shoving each other a bit. Lopez turned to face Ibaka, swatted at the ball, and the two went after it.

Via Twitter:

It’s unclear what set Lopez off, but if I wanted to wager a guess it would be that he didn’t like Ibaka giving him a chicken wing in his lower back. Lopez tries to manage that area of his body delicately, and can often be seen between quarters laying flat on the floor near the corner of the bench, much like Steve Nash used to do.

Of course, who started it is another question. Lopez can be seen giving a hard box out on Ibaka well after the ball is through the basket, so Ibaka’s retaliation makes a little sense.

Meanwhile, Chicago’s Nikola Mirotic got into it with a Raptors assistant coach:

That the two went to full-on punches is a rarity for the NBA. No doubt some fines are coming for the two big men. Both were assessed technicals and ejected from the game.

LeBron James to LaVar Ball: “Keep my kids’ name out of your mouth”

By Dane CarbaughMar 21, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

LaVar Ball thinks his own inability to play basketball at a high level will make his kids better pro ball players. Or something. It’s sort of hard to follow the logic of what Ball said recently Chris Broussard’s podcast, but we’re going to try to straighten it out.

Speaking with Broussard, Ball mapped out logic that all-time great NBA players almost never have fathers that were more successful than them: Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry.

“The monsters in the NBA, their dads wasn’t that good,” said Ball.

Ball used this as a jumping off point to say that he felt Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James‘ sons would not be a success in the NBA.

“You got LeBron, it’s going to be hard for his kids because they are going to look at them like, ‘You got to be just like your dad.’ And after a while, that pressure starts sitting on you like, ‘Why do I got to be just like him? What can’t I just be me?’ And then they are going to be like, ‘Aw, you’re soft, you’re not that good.’ Because the expectation is very, very high.”

If your eyes are rolling at this point, you’re not alone.

Meanwhile, that comment didn’t sit well with LeBron, who was asked about the comments and responded in kind to ESPN.

“Keep my kids’ name out of your mouth, keep my family out of your mouth,” James told ESPN on Tuesday, as the Cavaliers practiced on UCLA’s campus, two days after a victory at the Lakers.

“This is dad to dad. It’s a problem now.”

There’s no real evidence to suggest LeBron James Jr. or Bryce James will be a success or a failure in the NBA because they are 12 and 9 years old, respectively.

Meanwhile, there’s mounting evidence to suggest LaVar Ball is full of it and he knows it. Mostly because as Ball has issued ridiculous statements — like that he would beat Michael Jordan in a game of 1-on-1 — he’s been promoting his clothing line.

So you don’t have to Google it, it’s called Big Baller Brand and it mostly sells ugly sweatshirts:

In fact, that’s the motivating factor here for just about everything LaVar Ball has said. He’s selling boring hoodies at $60 a pop and knows he can earn TV time and boost his SEO ranking for his business by saying ridiculous things.

Of course, it helps that his son Lonzo Ball is slated to be one of the top picks in the upcoming NBA draft. But saying things like you’d beat the greatest player ever 1-on-1, or that the current best player’s sons are “soft” even though they are grade schoolers is also somehow a viable business strategy in 2017.

So here we are. Viral marketing campaigns for companies include mailing NBA players potatoes and going after LeBron’s kids.

Get rich or say insane things tryin’.