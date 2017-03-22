Big 3 legends basketball league reaches broadcast deal with Fox Sports

Are people going to tune in to watch legendary basketball players of their youth lace them up again for a three-on-three, half-court game?

Fox Sports is betting that they will.

Big3 — which will tip-off this summer and features Allen Iverson, Jason ‘White Chocolate’ Williams, Chauncey Billups, Kenyon Martin, Charles Oakley, and other former NBA stars — has inked a deal with Fox Sports to broadcast the games on FS1, the two sides announced on Wednesday.

“This is a big day for the BIG3,” league founder Ice Cube said on UNDISPUTED. “We are very excited … we’ve been waiting for this day. It’s extremely exciting to be here with FOX Sports. They definitely see the picture and see the great things we are trying to do.”

“This is an ideal fit for FS1,” said Charlie Dixon, FOX Sports EVP of Content/Original Programming. “It will be appointment viewing for any basketball fan, showcasing star-power, fiery personalities and classic matchups on the court.”

It’s going to be interesting. Names we all know but guys well past their prime playing a 3-on-3 halfcourt game similar to what you and I have played in pickup games on the blacktop. Well, except the Big 3 has a four-point shot. There will be games packed into 10 cities on sort of a barnstorming tour, with the teams playing all games back-to-back each in the same venue. FOX will broadcast the games the following night. The league championship airs Aug. 26 live on FOX.

Big3 is well funded and went and got big names to take part. It’s an interesting concept. Will it catch on with fans? Fox thinks it will.