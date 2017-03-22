Getty

Andrew Wiggins slams huge poster dunk down on Pau Gasol (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 22, 2017, 1:30 AM EDT

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Andrew Wiggins has some serious hops. The third-year player has slowly evolved over his young career, and he’s always good for some highlight plays over the course of the season.

One of those plays came on Tuesday night, as the Timberwolves guard went crazy over San Antonio Spurs big man Pau Gasol.

On a driving dunk from the right side of the floor, Wiggins eviscerated Gasol with a huge slam.

Nasty.

Watch DeMarcus Cousins score 41, grab 17 rebounds in win over Grizzlies (VIDEO)

Associated PressMar 22, 2017, 2:00 AM EDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) DeMarcus Cousins enjoyed his most prolific performance yet with the Pelicans with 41 points and 17 rebounds, and New Orleans beat the Memphis Grizzlies 95-82 on Tuesday night.

Cousins hit five 3-pointers, tying a career high. He made five shots inside while being fouled for three-point plays and had the jubilant home crowd chanting his nickname, “Boogie.”

Cousins also blocked three shots and assisted on Anthony Davis‘ crowd-pleasing alley-oop dunk.

Davis added 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Pelicans, who won for the fifth time in six games while snapping Memphis’ four-game winning streak.

Mike Conley 16 scored points for Memphis, while JaMychal Green and Troy Daniels each scored 12.

Memphis led by 12 in the first half, but New Orleans surged ahead with a 21-0 run in the third quarter.

New Orleans rallied after an anemic first half in which the Pelicans scored only 34 points on 28.6 percent shooting. Memphis, however, failed to fully take advantage, leading only by seven when the half ended.

Conley’s 3 made it 46-36 early in the third quarter, but then the Pelicans exploded for 21 straight points, starting with Davis’s 10-foot jumper and Cousins’ 3. Cousins added another 3 during the surge and also hit a right-handed shot off the glass while falling down after he’d been fouled by Vince Carter – a play that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Memphis tried to rally, but each time Cousins seemed to respond with a momentum-changing play.

With 5:31 to go, he grabbed an offensive rebound for a put-back while being fouled by James Ennis. Cousins white headband fell to the court on the play, and as the ball fell through the net, Cousins let out a triumphant yell while leaning back and clenching both fists in front of him.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Coach David Fizdale gave starting shooting guard Tony Allen the night off, saying he wanted Allen to rest his sore left knee. Allen had been playing through it, but Fizdale said he was concerned that failing to give Allen some extra rest this week could turn a relatively minor ailment into something more serious. … Marc Gasol and Andrew Harrison each scored 10 points. … Rookie Wayne Seldon, signed by Memphis immediately after concluding a 10-day contract with New Orleans, started against the Pelicans. … Zach Randolph grabbed 10 rebounds.

Pelicans: Crawford hit a pair of 3s and finished with 10 points. … Holiday came up just short while attempting a soaring round-house jam over two Memphis defenders. The Pelicans’ point guard, who was trailing a fast break that began with Frazier’s steal, had the ball seemingly slip from his grip a split-second early, and it rattled back and forth off the back and front rims before popping out. … New Orleans’ 34 points in the first half matched its lowest halftime point total of the season.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Visit San Antonio on Thursday night.

Pelicans: Visit Houston on Friday night.

Watch David West dunk on Dirk Nowitzki, 2 other Mavericks from standstill (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 22, 2017, 1:00 AM EDT

David West is getting on in years. The 36-year-old veteran is in his 13th season, and he’s playing a little over 10 minutes per-game for the Golden State Warriors.

He still has some muscle left, too. Against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, West beasted over three Mavericks players on a strong standing dunk.

I’m not sure what the best part of the play was: West throwing down a dunk on three dudes, or Dirk Nowitzki contesting but not actually jumping to do it.

Golden State beat Dallas, 112-87.

Brook Lopez’s jumper at buzzer gives Nets 98-96 win over Pistons (VIDEO)

Associated PressMar 22, 2017, 12:00 AM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) While his twin brother was throwing punches, Brook Lopez landed a blow that really hurt.

Lopez made a jumper as time expired to give the Brooklyn Nets a 98-96 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

He had heard even before he ended the game about what happened in Toronto, where Robin Lopez was ejected along with the RaptorsSerge Ibaka for fighting.

“Well, the Lopez twins were just both doing what we do tonight,” Lopez said. “He was doing his dirty job … and I was playing real basketball.”

The Pistons, fighting for a playoff spot, wiped out a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to tie it at 96 on Tobias Harris‘ follow shot with 2.4 seconds left.

Lopez then took the inbounds pass moving left, dribbled toward the baseline and made the shot to cap a 29-point night.

Harris had 24 points for the Pistons, who dropped a game back of Miami for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finished with 19. Andre Drummond had 13 points and 17 rebounds, but he left midway through the fourth quarter after appearing to injure his knee.

“It’s frustrating,” Harris said. “We came here and expected to win. We needed this win, and they played like they needed it more than us.”

After allowing 31 points in the first quarter, the Nets limited the Pistons to 34 over the next two, opening a 74-65 lead. Brooklyn got the first basket of the fourth to take its first double-digit lead and led by eight with 4 1/2 minutes remaining before Detroit tied it with a 13-5 spurt.

Ish Smith was the catalyst, scoring 12 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter as struggling starter Reggie Jackson watched from the bench. But the Pistons couldn’t complete the comeback and lost for the fourth time in five games.

“In the locker room, the guys had some stuff to say themselves,” coach Stan Van Gundy said. “Somebody said I hope this is a wake-up call and I almost started laughing. I mean we’re 71 games in. A wake-up call? Come on, we’ve been doing this all year.”

The Nets, playing without starting point guard Jeremy Lin because of a sprained right ankle, snapped a two-game losing streak.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Detroit opened a four-game road trip. … Jackson finished with seven points on 3-for-9 shooting and two assists.

Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie started for Lin and finished with 10 points and eight assists. The Nets improved to 2-16 with him in the starting lineup. … The Nets improved to 5-7 in March, their best month of the season. Brooklyn (14-56) was 4-9 in November.

STAN ON SCHEDULING

Van Gundy understands why coaches rest healthy players, though he doesn’t believe in it and said he doesn’t know whether 82 games is too many.

“It is a little bit amazing to me that we tout all the time how much better job we do taking care of our players. So years ago it was commercial travel, get up at 4:30 in the morning, get to the airport, play a couple of back-to-back-to-backs during the year. There were no nutrition experts, there were no sleep experts and those guys played 82 games, 40-plus minutes a night every single night,” he said.

“Now we have all of these things, so we take care of people better and yet they can do less. So I don’t know. I mean we supposedly condition people better, they take better care of their bodies, we make their travel easier, but they can’t do as much. I don’t know, to me something’s missing, but that’s just me. I’m probably not smart enough to figure out why that is.”

HE’S NO. 2

Despite being in trade rumors seemingly every year, Lopez has now played 551 games with the Nets, moving ahead of Mike Gminski into second place on the franchise list. He trails only Buck Williams, as he also does on the Nets’ career points list.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Visit Chicago on Wednesday, looking to even the all-time series at 127-all.

Nets: Host Phoenix on Thursday. The Nets have won the last three meetings.

Blazers C Meyers Leonard wears custom socks with his dog’s face on them

By Dane CarbaughMar 21, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

Portland Trail Blazers center Meyers Leonard is the owner of a very good dog. That dog’s name is Bella, a Siberian Husky, and she was recently diagnosed with lymphoma. Bella has started chemotherapy in hopes of recovery.

In order to honor his dog during Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Leonard ordered custom socks from a company so that he could wear Bella’s face during the matchup.

If you’ll recall, this is similar to what Leonard did last season when he was injured and on the bench. Leonard used the same company to make a t-shirt with Bella on it, which he wore under his sport coat.

Meanwhile, I hope things are looking up for Bella. Leonard and his wife have posted photos of the pup filling out a bucket list, so it’s unclear what the prognosis is. Leonard has clearly struggled with it, so much so that he’s felt it come out even after wins in the locker room with his teammates.

Here’s hoping Bella makes a full recovery. And that the addition of a new pup to the Leonard family, Koko, lifts her spirits.