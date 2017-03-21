AP

Robin Lopez, Serge Ibaka ejected after throwing punches during Bulls-Raptors (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 21, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

Robin Lopez and Serge Ibaka seem like relatively laid back guys, but one little bump in the back sent the two at each other on Tuesday night. Both sent actual fists flying, and the result for the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors was an unpleasant one: Lopez and Ibaka were ejected.

The incident occurred during the third quarter of the game in Toronto. After a made bucket, both Lopez and Ibaka could be seen shoving each other a bit. Lopez turned to face Ibaka, swatted at the ball, and the two went after it.

It’s unclear what set Lopez off, but if I wanted to wager a guess it would be that he didn’t like Ibaka giving him a chicken wing in his lower back. Lopez tries to manage that area of his body delicately, and can often be seen between quarters laying flat on the floor near the corner of the bench, much like Steve Nash used to do.

Of course, who started it is another question. Lopez can be seen giving a hard box out on Ibaka well after the ball is through the basket, so Ibaka’s retaliation makes a little sense.

Meanwhile, Chicago’s Nikola Mirotic got into it with a Raptors assistant coach:

That the two went to full-on punches is a rarity for the NBA. No doubt some fines are coming for the two big men. Both were assessed technicals and ejected from the game.

Neither landed any punches.

Blazers C Meyers Leonard wears custom socks with his dog’s face on them

By Dane CarbaughMar 21, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

Portland Trail Blazers center Meyers Leonard is the owner of a very good dog. That dog’s name is Bella, a Siberian Husky, and she was recently diagnosed with lymphoma. Bella has started chemotherapy in hopes of recovery.

In order to honor his dog during Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Leonard ordered custom socks from a company so that he could wear Bella’s face during the matchup.

If you’ll recall, this is similar to what Leonard did last season when he was injured and on the bench. Leonard used the same company to make a t-shirt with Bella on it, which he wore under his sport coat.

Meanwhile, I hope things are looking up for Bella. Leonard and his wife have posted photos of the pup filling out a bucket list, so it’s unclear what the prognosis is. Leonard has clearly struggled with it, so much so that he’s felt it come out even after wins in the locker room with his teammates.

Here’s hoping Bella makes a full recovery. And that the addition of a new pup to the Leonard family, Koko, lifts her spirits.

LeBron James to LaVar Ball: “Keep my kids’ name out of your mouth”

By Dane CarbaughMar 21, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

LaVar Ball thinks his own inability to play basketball at a high level will make his kids better pro ball players. Or something. It’s sort of hard to follow the logic of what Ball said recently Chris Broussard’s podcast, but we’re going to try to straighten it out.

Speaking with Broussard, Ball mapped out logic that all-time great NBA players almost never have fathers that were more successful than them: Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry.

“The monsters in the NBA, their dads wasn’t that good,” said Ball.

Ball used this as a jumping off point to say that he felt Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James‘ sons would not be a success in the NBA.

“You got LeBron, it’s going to be hard for his kids because they are going to look at them like, ‘You got to be just like your dad.’ And after a while, that pressure starts sitting on you like, ‘Why do I got to be just like him? What can’t I just be me?’ And then they are going to be like, ‘Aw, you’re soft, you’re not that good.’ Because the expectation is very, very high.”

If your eyes are rolling at this point, you’re not alone.

Meanwhile, that comment didn’t sit well with LeBron, who was asked about the comments and responded in kind to ESPN.

“Keep my kids’ name out of your mouth, keep my family out of your mouth,” James told ESPN on Tuesday, as the Cavaliers practiced on UCLA’s campus, two days after a victory at the Lakers.

“This is dad to dad. It’s a problem now.”

There’s no real evidence to suggest LeBron James Jr. or Bryce James will be a success or a failure in the NBA because they are 12 and 9 years old, respectively.

Meanwhile, there’s mounting evidence to suggest LaVar Ball is full of it and he knows it. Mostly because as Ball has issued ridiculous statements — like that he would beat Michael Jordan in a game of 1-on-1 — he’s been promoting his clothing line.

So you don’t have to Google it, it’s called Big Baller Brand and it mostly sells ugly sweatshirts:

In fact, that’s the motivating factor here for just about everything LaVar Ball has said. He’s selling boring hoodies at $60 a pop and knows he can earn TV time and boost his SEO ranking for his business by saying ridiculous things.

Of course, it helps that his son Lonzo Ball is slated to be one of the top picks in the upcoming NBA draft. But saying things like you’d beat the greatest player ever 1-on-1, or that the current best player’s sons are “soft” even though they are grade schoolers is also somehow a viable business strategy in 2017.

So here we are. Viral marketing campaigns for companies include mailing NBA players potatoes and going after LeBron’s kids.

Get rich or say insane things tryin’.

Bulls send Cameron Payne to D-League

By Dan FeldmanMar 21, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

The Bulls traded Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott and a second-round pick to the Thunder for Cameron Payne before the deadline – pretty decent outlay by Chicago that indicates its faith in Payne.*

The early returns have not been promising.

*Other mitigating factors: Gibson reportedly would have left Chicago as an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the Bulls also acquired Joffrey Lauvergne

Chicago keeps shuffling Rajon Rondo, Michael Carter-Williams, Jerian Grant and now Payne at point guard. But, Payne after missing a few games with a right-foot injury, has fallen out of the rotation. Far out of the rotation.

Vincent Goodwill of CSN Bulls:

Payne was dispatched to the Bulls’ D-League team in Hoffman Estates for the next couple days as the Bulls head to Toronto for a game against the Raptors.

“He’s going to practice with Windy City this afternoon and then he’ll play in tomorrow’s game,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. “And then the plan is to see how things go with the game, practice with Windy City again on Wednesday and then play in the game on Thursday as well.”

The Bulls’ already-dreary offense has cratered with Payne in. He has shot poorly, turned the ball over too much and not gotten his teammates going.

Chicago – one game and two teams out of playoff position – can’t afford to ride out his growing pains.

After a somewhat promising rookie year behind Russell Westbrook, Payne has struggled since breaking his right foot twice last offseason. At what point to the Bulls worry they didn’t get the player they bargained for?

If Payne develops in the D-League and eventually becomes Chicago’s long-term starting point guard, great. Even if that doesn’t happen as quickly as hoped, this will be well worth it.

But this a pretty uninspiring signal.

Lakers sign David Nwaba to two-year contract

By Kurt HelinMar 21, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT

This is why you roll the dice on 10-day contracts. Most of the time it just helps fill a roster space, but sometimes you might find something that fits with what you do.

The Lakers may have found a keeper in David Nwaba, and after his second 10-day had expired the team signed him to a two-year deal, the Lakers announced Tuesday. It goes through the rest of this season and has a team option for the next one.

“We have been impressed by David’s focus and determination, especially on defense,” said Lakers GM Rob Pelinka. “He has a mentality about him that is infectious, and he works hard every day to improve himself. He has brought energy to both our Lakers and D-Fenders games, and has certainly earned his spot on the roster.”

Nwaba is an L.A. native who attended University High in West Los Angeles, then Santa Monica Community College, then finished his college ball up the coast at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. He’s averaged 3.6 points in 14.4 minutes per game with the Lakers.

And he did this.