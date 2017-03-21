Robert Laberge/Getty Images

Potential lottery pick Robert Williams returning to Texas A&M

Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanMar 21, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

The new Collective Bargaining Agreement will increase the value of rookie-scale contracts after salaries for first-round picks plummeted in the final year of the current CBA.

But that won’t lure every highly touted college player to the NBA.

Jeff Goodman of ESPN:

Williams very likely would have gone in the first round with a decent chance of getting picked in the lottery this year.

It’s surprising to see someone bypass that opportunity, and I hope Williams is happy in College Station. He’s certainly taking a risk by returning. Though it’s early, the 2018 draft looks strong at the top. There’s much more room for Williams to fall than rise.

The 6-foot-9 big man uses his length (7-foot-4) well, partially a testament to his athleticism. That has mattered most defensively, as Williams has blocked shots at an impressive rate. He has also shown solid touch with the ball as a shooter.

He can improve his rebounding fundamentals, particularly on the defensive glass. He can expand his mid-range game beyond the 3-point arc. He can get stronger.

NBA scouts will definitely be watching him closely next season.

Former Bulls general manager Jerry Krause dies at age 77

AP Photo/Frank Polich
Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanMar 21, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT

“Players and coaches don’t win championships. Organizations win championships.”

That quote – inaccurately conveyed, he’d argue – stuck to Jerry Krause.

The former Bulls general manager had a good point: Players and coaches are only part of the organization, and ultimately, the entire franchise wins a championship. Players are the most important parts, yes. But only a part. Ownership matters. The front office matters. The medical staff matters. Scouting, perhaps his favorite department after his time as a baseball scout, matters. It all matters.

But Michael Jordan didn’t want Krause downplaying the superstar player’s contributions to Chicago’s six championships, and Krause was an easy target for derision. So, Krause went underappreciated for his role in role in one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history.

It unfortunately too often works this way, but harsh feelings about people typically subside when they die. So maybe Krause will get more credit now.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune:

He inherited Michael Jordan, but Krause did a masterful job of building a supporting cast around the all-time greatest player: Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant, John Paxson, B. J. Armstrong, Bill Cartwright, Ron Harper, Dennis Rodman, Toni Kukoc, Luc Longley and Steve Kerr. As great as Jordan was, we’d remember him and the Bulls differently if Krause weren’t around.

Krause is a nominee for the Hall of Fame as a contributor, which is perhaps fitting. He didn’t singlehandedly win any of Chicago’s championships, but he darn sure contributed.

Nicolas Batum returns to Hornets after ‘scary period’ of migraines

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanMar 21, 2017, 2:16 PM EDT

Nicolas Batum was reportedly battling “excruciating” migraines that caused a “a scary period” for the Hornets forward.

Good news: Batum returned to play over the weekend.

Batum, via David Scott of The Charlotte Observer:

“I was scared, worried,” Batum said Saturday after the Hornets guard scored eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his return, a 98-93 victory against the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center. “I couldn’t think. I couldn’t eat or drink anything. It took me out of everything.”

The migraine came on March 12, the morning after the Hornets had played an overtime game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

“I couldn’t move,” Batum said.

Batum has helped Charlotte to wins over the Wizards and Hawks since his return. It’s probably too late for the Hornets – three games and three teams out of playoff position – to reach the postseason, but Batum boosts whatever small chance they have.

More importantly, he sounds healthy after that nerve-racking period.

Draymond Green bothered by D’Angelo Russell in Lakers-Bucks fight

9 Comments
By Dan FeldmanMar 21, 2017, 1:38 PM EDT

D'Angelo Russell was ejected and fined for his role in Friday’s Lakers-Bucks fight.

What does that have to do with Warriors forward Draymond Green?

He’ll tell you.

Monte Poole of CSN Bay Area:

Russell pushed Greg Monroe – who pushed Nick Young, who pushed Malcolm Brogdon, who fouled Young – from behind. I believe Russell bounced off the Milwaukee center more than he backpedaled, but that distinction is probably what irked Green.

Green played for Lakers coach Luke Walton, who was previously Golden State’s assistant/acting head coach. Asked about Green’s comments, Walton didn’t appear pleased to be addressing Green’s public opinion.

Russell played a minor role in a minor altercation.

I’m just mesmerized by Green providing his commentary publicly.

Syracuse’s Tyler Lydon, potential first-rounder, entering NBA draft

AP Photo/David J. Phillip
1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanMar 21, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

Syracuse coach-in-waiting Mike Hopkins is leaving for Washington.

Also departing Syracuse: sophomore forward Tyler Lydon.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports:

Lydon ranks somewhere between a potential and probable first-rounder.

A 6-foot-9 forward, Lydon projects most favorably as a stretch four. There, his smooth outside shooting and athleticism could be major assets.

But he’s so thin, there’s a risk he might have to play small forward, at least initially. His ball-handling skills and foot speed are too lacking for the wing, though.

The positive spin: Gaining strength, often necessary for young players, offers Lydon a clear path to improvement. Natural physical progression could help Lydon shore up a major concern: rebounding. Lydon has already shown quality timing (though not enough reliability) for blocking shots, so perhaps his other big-man skills will come around as he gets stronger.

Asking Lydon to create shots for himself or others is a recipe for failure. Planting him inside too much too soon will come with major downside.

But if Lydon, who turns 21 in a couple weeks, goes to a team that gives him a limited role that fits his strengths, he could be quite valuable in it. Three-point-shooting, shot-blocking big men are all the rage.