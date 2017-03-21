Potential lottery pick Robert Williams returning to Texas A&M

The new Collective Bargaining Agreement will increase the value of rookie-scale contracts after salaries for first-round picks plummeted in the final year of the current CBA.
But that won’t lure every highly touted college player to the NBA.
Jeff Goodman of ESPN:
Williams very likely would have gone in the first round with a decent chance of getting picked in the lottery this year.
It’s surprising to see someone bypass that opportunity, and I hope Williams is happy in College Station. He’s certainly taking a risk by returning. Though it’s early, the 2018 draft looks strong at the top. There’s much more room for Williams to fall than rise.
The 6-foot-9 big man uses his length (7-foot-4) well, partially a testament to his athleticism. That has mattered most defensively, as Williams has blocked shots at an impressive rate. He has also shown solid touch with the ball as a shooter.
He can improve his rebounding fundamentals, particularly on the defensive glass. He can expand his mid-range game beyond the 3-point arc. He can get stronger.
NBA scouts will definitely be watching him closely next season.