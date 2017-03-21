Lakers sign David Nwaba to two-year contract

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMar 21, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT

This is why you roll the dice on 10-day contracts. Most of the time it just helps fill a roster space, but sometimes you might find something that fits with what you do.

The Lakers may have found a keeper in David Nwaba, and after his second 10-day had expired the team signed him to a two-year deal, the Lakers announced Tuesday. It goes through the rest of this season and has a team option for the next one.

“We have been impressed by David’s focus and determination, especially on defense,” said Lakers GM Rob Pelinka. “He has a mentality about him that is infectious, and he works hard every day to improve himself. He has brought energy to both our Lakers and D-Fenders games, and has certainly earned his spot on the roster.”

Nwaba is an L.A. native who attended University High in West Los Angeles, then Santa Monica Community College, then finished his college ball up the coast at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. He’s averaged 3.6 points in 14.4 minutes per game with the Lakers.

And he did this.

Bulls send Cameron Payne to D-League

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanMar 21, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

The Bulls traded Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott and a second-round pick to the Thunder for Cameron Payne before the deadline – pretty decent outlay by Chicago that indicates its faith in Payne.*

The early returns have not been promising.

*Other mitigating factors: Gibson reportedly would have left Chicago as an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the Bulls also acquired Joffrey Lauvergne

Chicago keeps shuffling Rajon Rondo, Michael Carter-Williams, Jerian Grant and now Payne at point guard. But, Payne after missing a few games with a right-foot injury, has fallen out of the rotation. Far out of the rotation.

Vincent Goodwill of CSN Bulls:

Payne was dispatched to the Bulls’ D-League team in Hoffman Estates for the next couple days as the Bulls head to Toronto for a game against the Raptors.

“He’s going to practice with Windy City this afternoon and then he’ll play in tomorrow’s game,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. “And then the plan is to see how things go with the game, practice with Windy City again on Wednesday and then play in the game on Thursday as well.”

The Bulls’ already-dreary offense has cratered with Payne in. He has shot poorly, turned the ball over too much and not gotten his teammates going.

Chicago – one game and two teams out of playoff position – can’t afford to ride out his growing pains.

After a somewhat promising rookie year behind Russell Westbrook, Payne has struggled since breaking his right foot twice last offseason. At what point to the Bulls worry they didn’t get the player they bargained for?

If Payne develops in the D-League and eventually becomes Chicago’s long-term starting point guard, great. Even if that doesn’t happen as quickly as hoped, this will be well worth it.

But this a pretty uninspiring signal.

40-year-old Vince Carter with halfcourt shot, between-the-legs dunk in warmups (VIDEO)

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMar 21, 2017, 6:44 PM EDT

Age does not apply to Vince Carter. Apparently.

The 40-year-old Carter and the Grizzlies are in New Orleans for a game Tuesday night, and during warmups Carter drained a half-court shot. Which was impressive, but not nearly as impressive as his casual between-the-legs dunk.

Again, at age 40.

Gregg Popovich on resting players: “We have definitely added years to people”

Getty Images
3 Comments
By Kurt HelinMar 21, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT

You may not like it. ABC/ESPN certainly doesn’t like it, and if they don’t like it Adam Silver sends off angry memos.

Just know that NBA teams resting players is here to stay. Maybe stretching out the schedule will reduce the number of times it happens, and the league can take steps to keep it from happening on nationally televised games as often. However, the trend of more rest is not going away. Study after study has shown players perform better when rested, and more importantly for teams players are far less likely to be injured when rested (muscle fatigue from back-to-backs or three-in-fours lead to increased injuries). Coaches of elite teams are thinking big picture, thinking titles in June, and that means resting guys in March.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was the first elite team coach to rest guys in key games — one time the Spurs drew a $250,000 fine from David Stern for it (and not notifying the league promptly). Popovich told the Express-News that he understands where Silver is coming from, but while players may miss games they play more years because of the nights off.

“But, at the same time, the league has to understand that the science of what we do is a whole lot more sophisticated than it used to be, and we have definitely added years to people. So, it’s a tradeoff: Do you want to see this guy in this one game or do you want to see them for three more years of his career? And do you want to see him through the playoffs because he didn’t get hurt?

“…So we are trying to use the science just like we use analytics with spreading the court with the (big men shooting from outside) and all that sort of thing. If the league things we need to know more about business they need to consider that a little bit more. And, so, seeing that player for extra years and extra games and playoffs based on some science might mean more than just that one game.”

Popovich has a valid point. LeBron James has already played more minutes than Michael Jordan. And for the broadcasters, they want LeBron and Stephen Curry and the NBA’s other stars right for the postseason, when more people tune in.

“I’ve been part of six straight Finals, and every season the Finals is bigger and bigger and better and better, and more people are tuning in,” LeBron said Sunday night when asked about the concerns of broadcasters. “So I don’t see a problem with people watching.”

There’s a balance to strike here. The NBA is an entertainment business and could be coming up on a tipping point with fan and broadcaster frustration with guys sitting out big games.

However, if the league wants to promote the Warriors at the Spurs for a big Saturday night broadcast, then don’t have it be the Warriors’ eighth game in 13 nights with a couple cross-country flights thrown in. By the way, Golden State goes back to San Antonio next week, and again it’s the second night of a back-to-back (Houston the night before). This past Saturday, Cleveland was on the first night of a back-to-back against the Clippers and coming off injuries they wanted to make sure Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love were given time to get right. If the NBA and broadcasters want to hype these like playoff games, treat them like playoff games and have rest on either side for the teams.

That said, if the NBA does have a marquee game where the teams are rested coming in, it’s fair to expect that the stars play.

This topic is going to come up when the owners meet next month. This summer Silver needs to get in a room with some owners, some representatives of TNT/ESPN, some coaches/gms, the players’ union, and has out a plan, a compromise that works better for everyone. This is a legitimate issue, but solving it is not that simple.

And adding length to players’ careers is good for business, too.

 

Amid Indiana rumors, Billy Donovan affirms commitment to Thunder ‘while I’m here’

AP Photo/Nick Wass
1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanMar 21, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

Billy Donovan left Florida to coach Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook with the Thunder.

Now that Durant is in Golden State and the Indiana Hoosiers, an elite program, have an opening, would Donovan return to coaching college?

via, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman:

“I am totally happy here,” Donovan said. “I love it here. I love the guys I work with every day. I love our staff, the organization. As far as I’m concerned, my commitment is totally here and doing the best job I can while I’m here.”

Those last three words – “while I’m here” – are ominous, but Donovan has earned staying power in the NBA. He shouldn’t be pushed out anytime soon.

Even if he’s not getting everything he hoped for in the NBA, he has the Thunder firmly in playoff position. Westbrook sets a hard-driving tone that his teammates follow, allowing Donovan to focus more on tactics. It seems Donovan has a productive working relationship with his superstar.

I’d be surprised if Donovan – whose reputation is still tarnished is some circles by bailing on the Magic a decade ago – slinks back to college so quickly. Or at all. Even if things eventually go south in Oklahoma City, he’ll probably have NBA interest.