Gregg Popovich on resting players: “We have definitely added years to people”

Mar 21, 2017

You may not like it. ABC/ESPN certainly doesn’t like it, and if they don’t like it Adam Silver sends off angry memos.

Just know that NBA teams resting players is here to stay. Maybe stretching out the schedule will reduce the number of times it happens, and the league can take steps to keep it from happening on nationally televised games as often. However, the trend of more rest is not going away. Study after study has shown players perform better when rested, and more importantly for teams players are far less likely to be injured when rested (muscle fatigue from back-to-backs or three-in-fours lead to increased injuries). Coaches of elite teams are thinking big picture, thinking titles in June, and that means resting guys in March.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was the first elite team coach to rest guys in key games — one time the Spurs drew a $250,000 fine from David Stern for it (and not notifying the league promptly). Popovich told the Express-News that he understands where Silver is coming from, but while players may miss games they play more years because of the nights off.

“But, at the same time, the league has to understand that the science of what we do is a whole lot more sophisticated than it used to be, and we have definitely added years to people. So, it’s a tradeoff: Do you want to see this guy in this one game or do you want to see them for three more years of his career? And do you want to see him through the playoffs because he didn’t get hurt?

“…So we are trying to use the science just like we use analytics with spreading the court with the (big men shooting from outside) and all that sort of thing. If the league things we need to know more about business they need to consider that a little bit more. And, so, seeing that player for extra years and extra games and playoffs based on some science might mean more than just that one game.”

Popovich has a valid point. LeBron James has already played more minutes than Michael Jordan. And for the broadcasters, they want LeBron and Stephen Curry and the NBA’s other stars right for the postseason, when more people tune in.

“I’ve been part of six straight Finals, and every season the Finals is bigger and bigger and better and better, and more people are tuning in,” LeBron said Sunday night when asked about the concerns of broadcasters. “So I don’t see a problem with people watching.”

There’s a balance to strike here. The NBA is an entertainment business and could be coming up on a tipping point with fan and broadcaster frustration with guys sitting out big games.

However, if the league wants to promote the Warriors at the Spurs for a big Saturday night broadcast, then don’t have it be the Warriors’ eighth game in 13 nights with a couple cross-country flights thrown in. By the way, Golden State goes back to San Antonio next week, and again it’s the second night of a back-to-back (Houston the night before). This past Saturday, Cleveland was on the first night of a back-to-back against the Clippers and coming off injuries they wanted to make sure Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love were given time to get right. If the NBA and broadcasters want to hype these like playoff games, treat them like playoff games and have rest on either side for the teams.

That said, if the NBA does have a marquee game where the teams are rested coming in, it’s fair to expect that the stars play.

This topic is going to come up when the owners meet next month. This summer Silver needs to get in a room with some owners, some representatives of TNT/ESPN, some coaches/gms, the players’ union, and has out a plan, a compromise that works better for everyone. This is a legitimate issue, but solving it is not that simple.

And adding length to players’ careers is good for business, too.

 

Amid Indiana rumors, Billy Donovan affirms commitment to Thunder ‘while I’m here’

Mar 21, 2017

Billy Donovan left Florida to coach Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook with the Thunder.

Now that Durant is in Golden State and the Indiana Hoosiers, an elite program, have an opening, would Donovan return to coaching college?

via, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman:

“I am totally happy here,” Donovan said. “I love it here. I love the guys I work with every day. I love our staff, the organization. As far as I’m concerned, my commitment is totally here and doing the best job I can while I’m here.”

Those last three words – “while I’m here” – are ominous, but Donovan has earned staying power in the NBA. He shouldn’t be pushed out anytime soon.

Even if he’s not getting everything he hoped for in the NBA, he has the Thunder firmly in playoff position. Westbrook sets a hard-driving tone that his teammates follow, allowing Donovan to focus more on tactics. It seems Donovan has a productive working relationship with his superstar.

I’d be surprised if Donovan – whose reputation is still tarnished is some circles by bailing on the Magic a decade ago – slinks back to college so quickly. Or at all. Even if things eventually go south in Oklahoma City, he’ll probably have NBA interest.

Scot Pollard: Rajon Rondo hasn’t contacted me about 2008 Celtics championship reunion

Mar 21, 2017

Rajon Rondo isn’t inviting Ray Allen to his ninth birthday party 2008 Celtics championship reunion.

Rondo also said he hadn’t yet reached P.J. Brown but had contacted everyone else.

Apparently, Rondo missed someone.

Scot Pollard:

Pollard suffered a season-ending injury in February 2008, and it’s not as if he played much before that. But he was on the bench during the playoffs, received a ring and attended the banner raising the following season. He was unquestionably part of the team.

Is this another petty diss or “just” an oversight? Either way, not a great look for Rondo.

Potential lottery pick Robert Williams returning to Texas A&M

Mar 21, 2017

The new Collective Bargaining Agreement will increase the value of rookie-scale contracts after salaries for first-round picks plummeted in the final year of the current CBA.

But that won’t lure every highly touted college player to the NBA.

Jeff Goodman of ESPN:

Williams very likely would have gone in the first round with a decent chance of getting picked in the lottery this year.

It’s surprising to see someone bypass that opportunity, and I hope Williams is happy in College Station. He’s certainly taking a risk by returning. Though it’s early, the 2018 draft looks strong at the top. There’s much more room for Williams to fall than rise.

The 6-foot-9 big man uses his length (7-foot-4) well, partially a testament to his athleticism. That has mattered most defensively, as Williams has blocked shots at an impressive rate. He has also shown solid touch with the ball as a shooter.

He can improve his rebounding fundamentals, particularly on the defensive glass. He can expand his mid-range game beyond the 3-point arc. He can get stronger.

NBA scouts will definitely be watching him closely next season.

Former Bulls general manager Jerry Krause dies at age 77

Mar 21, 2017

“Players and coaches don’t win championships. Organizations win championships.”

That quote – inaccurately conveyed, he’d argue – stuck to Jerry Krause.

The former Bulls general manager had a good point: Players and coaches are only part of the organization, and ultimately, the entire franchise wins a championship. Players are the most important parts, yes. But only a part. Ownership matters. The front office matters. The medical staff matters. Scouting, perhaps his favorite department after his time as a baseball scout, matters. It all matters.

But Michael Jordan didn’t want Krause downplaying the superstar player’s contributions to Chicago’s six championships, and Krause was an easy target for derision. So, Krause went underappreciated for his role in role in one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history.

It unfortunately too often works this way, but harsh feelings about people typically subside when they die. So maybe Krause will get more credit now.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune:

He inherited Michael Jordan, but Krause did a masterful job of building a supporting cast around the all-time greatest player: Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant, John Paxson, B. J. Armstrong, Bill Cartwright, Ron Harper, Dennis Rodman, Toni Kukoc, Luc Longley and Steve Kerr. As great as Jordan was, we’d remember him and the Bulls differently if Krause weren’t around.

Krause is a nominee for the Hall of Fame as a contributor, which is perhaps fitting. He didn’t singlehandedly win any of Chicago’s championships, but he darn sure contributed.