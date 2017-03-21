Draymond Green bothered by D’Angelo Russell in Lakers-Bucks fight

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

D'Angelo Russell was ejected and fined for his role in Friday’s Lakers-Bucks fight.

What does that have to do with Warriors forward Draymond Green?

He’ll tell you.

Monte Poole of CSN Bay Area:

For the record: Draymond Green made it clear he's unimpressed with cowardice of D'Angelo Russell in #Lakers–#Bucks skirmish Friday. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleCSN) March 18, 2017

Draymond's comment: 'To me it looked like he didn't want no parts of it. And it completely p—d me off.' — Monte Poole (@MontePooleCSN) March 18, 2017

Russell pushed Greg Monroe – who pushed Nick Young, who pushed Malcolm Brogdon, who fouled Young – from behind. I believe Russell bounced off the Milwaukee center more than he backpedaled, but that distinction is probably what irked Green.

Green played for Lakers coach Luke Walton, who was previously Golden State’s assistant/acting head coach. Asked about Green’s comments, Walton didn’t appear pleased to be addressing Green’s public opinion.

Russell played a minor role in a minor altercation.

I’m just mesmerized by Green providing his commentary publicly.