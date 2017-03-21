Brandon Jennings baits Terry Rozier into pushing him over in latest Celtics-Wizards dustup (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Brandon Jennings hasn’t been with the Wizards long, but he’s already into the spirit of Washington’s rivalry with the Celtics.

During Boston’s win last night, Jennings repeatedly bumped Terry Rozier then got in front of the Celtics guard. Rozier knocked him over.

At the point the ref blew the whistle, I’m not sure what Jennings did wrong. He looked set to me, and then Rozier shoved him over. But – especially in hindsight given the outcome – Jennings should have been whistled for the previous bumps.

Officials called a personal foul on Jennings and a double-technical on Jennings and Rozier. No penalty for the finger-wagging Al Horford.