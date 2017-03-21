Andre Roberson badly bricks free throw, air-balls next (video)

Carmelo Anthony said he doesn’t understand the Knicks’ direction.

Here’s a clue.

Ian Begley of ESPN:

The Knicks shopped Anthony in trade talks before the deadline and, barring an unforeseen change of course, remain committed to moving Anthony in the offseason, per sources.

Phil Jackson’s plans can change on a whim. Remember, just three years ago, he re-signed Anthony to a mega five-year contract that included a no-trade clause.

And even if Jackson is committed to dealing Anthony, that doesn’t mean the Knicks president will successfully executed a trade. Jackson’s ham-fisted handling of the situation before the trade deadline reportedly only hardened Anthony’s resolve to stay in New York.

But more teams (like the Clippers) will have more salary-cap flexibility in the offseason, once contracts expire. Finding a suitable trade partner should be easier.

Getting Anthony’s approval? He said he’d consider allowing a trade if the Knicks want to rebuild. He also clearly enjoys being in New York and might have a desire to spite Jackson, who has come across poorly throughout this entire saga.

At least there’s still time for Jackson to redeem himself, because the Carmelo drama clearly isn’t over. It’s just on hiatus until the season ends.