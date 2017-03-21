Andre Roberson badly bricks free throw, air-balls next (video)

Oh my goodness, the commentary as Andre Roberson shoots these free throws. This is unintentional foreshadowing at its finest.
Roberson is shooting 42.3% on free throws this season (44-for-104) – the worst-ever percentage for a perimeter player with so many attempts.
At least he defends very well.
Carmelo Anthony said he doesn’t understand the Knicks’ direction.
Here’s a clue.
Ian Begley of ESPN:
The Knicks shopped Anthony in trade talks before the deadline and, barring an unforeseen change of course, remain committed to moving Anthony in the offseason, per sources.
Phil Jackson’s plans can change on a whim. Remember, just three years ago, he re-signed Anthony to a mega five-year contract that included a no-trade clause.
And even if Jackson is committed to dealing Anthony, that doesn’t mean the Knicks president will successfully executed a trade. Jackson’s ham-fisted handling of the situation before the trade deadline reportedly only hardened Anthony’s resolve to stay in New York.
But more teams (like the Clippers) will have more salary-cap flexibility in the offseason, once contracts expire. Finding a suitable trade partner should be easier.
Getting Anthony’s approval? He said he’d consider allowing a trade if the Knicks want to rebuild. He also clearly enjoys being in New York and might have a desire to spite Jackson, who has come across poorly throughout this entire saga.
At least there’s still time for Jackson to redeem himself, because the Carmelo drama clearly isn’t over. It’s just on hiatus until the season ends.
Irrefutable proof the NBA is out to get the Wizards or an unfortunate outcome that happens every once in a while?
You decide!
Brandon Jennings hasn’t been with the Wizards long, but he’s already into the spirit of Washington’s rivalry with the Celtics.
During Boston’s win last night, Jennings repeatedly bumped Terry Rozier then got in front of the Celtics guard. Rozier knocked him over.
At the point the ref blew the whistle, I’m not sure what Jennings did wrong. He looked set to me, and then Rozier shoved him over. But – especially in hindsight given the outcome – Jennings should have been whistled for the previous bumps.
Officials called a personal foul on Jennings and a double-technical on Jennings and Rozier. No penalty for the finger-wagging Al Horford.
The Warriors beat the Thunder by 16 and led by as many as 27 last night, but Golden State still found time to produce a thrilling sequence in the rout.
Just after Stephen Curry and Semaj Christon sparked a shoving match in the final seconds of the second quarter, Curry leaked behind the Oklahoma State defense on a jump ball. Klay Thompson recovered the loose ball and made the long heads-up pass.
Curry did the rest, delivering perfect comeuppance for the skirmish.