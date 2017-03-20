AP Photo

Steven Adams, Enes Kanter with another brilliant Russell Westbrook for MVP video

4 Comments
By Kurt HelinMar 20, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

The first time Steven Adams and Enes Kanter put together a video to promote teammate Russell Westbrook for MVP, it was a work of art. Or, at least damn funny.

So, the Thunder big men, the Stache Brothers, are back at it.

And this time Andre Roberson joins the fun.

LeBron James helps design sneaker for disabled athletes

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 20, 2017, 7:53 PM EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James has teamed up on a special sneaker for special athletes.

The Cavaliers star and Nike have unveiled a new shoe designed for disabled athletes that can be slipped on and off more easily. The LeBron Soldier 10 FlyEase is modeled after the signature shoe worn by James, but it has no laces and can be secured with Velcro straps and zippers.

“It’s about us empowering every kid and everybody to understand we are all athletes,” James said.

The project is near and dear to James, a father of three. He hosted kids from the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital for Rehabilitation last week at the team’s facility and presented them with new pairs of the stylish, slip-on sneakers.

“Sports should never be taken away from a kid,” the three-time NBA champion said. “It creates fun. It creates laughter. It creates brotherhood or sisterhood. To be able to have shoes that are easy to get on and off gives kids another opportunity to live out their dreams.”

Longtime Nike designer Tobie Hatfield said the new model is designed to eliminate the struggle for some kids to simply get the shoe on their foot.

“One of the key learnings we’ve had in crafting accessible footwear is the importance of easy entry and exit of the shoe, not just simplifying its fastening system,” Hatfield said. “Eliminating the intricate hand movement of lace tying is important, but if the athlete cannot get their foot into the shoe, lacing becomes a moot point.”

Carmelo Anthony on playing for Clippers: “There was an opportunity during the deadline”

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMar 20, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT

If Phil Jackson had been direct with Carmelo Anthony and his people, come to them back in January and said, “we want to go another direction, and we want to help you find a trade destination that works for both of us” this whole thing could have been avoided. Instead, Jackson played mind games trying to get Anthony to waive his no-trade clause, and Anthony dug in his heels. So Anthony is still in NYC, and the wheels have come off the team.

Could there have been a deadline trade with the Clippers, a destination Anthony would reportedly accept? He suggested so in a conversation with Marc Berman of the New York Post.

“Nah, don’t start,’’ Anthony said when asked if he envisions making L.A. his workplace. “I haven’t thought about it. There was an opportunity during the deadline. There was always talk the last couple of seasons being connected to Clippers or Lakers. Somehow always been connected. First it was the Lakers. Now it’s the Clippers situation. I try not to think about it — especially now when I’m still playing with the New York Knicks and got to prepare to play against these guys.’’

There are 13 games left before Anthony’s critical exit meeting with Knicks president Phil Jackson. According to a source, Jackson hopes Anthony is at least open to seeing if the Knicks can find an agreeable trade in the summer.

There are two things here.

The big one is about the potential of Jackson asking Anthony if he is open to a trade this summer. That has been kind of expected, and Anthony sounds like a guy ready to move on, but Jackson needs to go through the process and work with ‘Melo and his team on this. I expect we will see Anthony moved this summer.

Maybe to the Clippers, which brings me to the second thing out of Anthony’s comments. At the deadline the Clippers were making a lowball offer — no Chris Paul, no Blake Griffin, and not even J.J. Redick were part of a trade. It was Jamal Crawford (at age 37), Austin Rivers, and whatever else is left at the end of the Clippers roster (they don’t have a first-round pick they can trade for three years). Jackson should never have taken that offer.

The Clippers very likely will have a lot of questions to answer this summer, especially after they get bounced in the first round (by the Jazz, that is a toss up series) or the second round by the Warriors. Paul, Griffin, and Redick are all free agents, how much is owner Steve Ballmer willing to pay to bring them all back? Should they bring them all back? Should Doc Rivers give up his GM role and focus on coaching? There is a lot of soul searching for the Clippers to do, and where Anthony does or does not fit into all of that is a separate topic.

Kristaps Porzingis: “It was pretty easy to tell from the inside that we’re not that good of a team”

Getty Images
4 Comments
By Kurt HelinMar 20, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT

The wheels have come off in New York, and now we watch the wreckage of the Knicks season for the same reason we stare at car accidents as we drive past. There is infighting about the triangle offense, the future of the team’s biggest star with the organization is in question, the future of the first year head coach is in question, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

The one thing worth pointing to with the Knicks’ future? Kristaps Porzingis.

He realized, even back when the Knicks started 14-10, that things were going to go sideways, he told Al Iannazzone of Newsday.

“I think it was pretty easy to tell from the inside that we’re not that good of a team,” Porzingis said after Sunday’s practice. “We can win games based off of our talent, but that’s not going to last long, and that’s exactly what happened.”

“Just more work, attention to details, keep growing as a team,” he said. “Obviously, a good team needs some time to play together. This was our first year for most guys playing together. It never happens like that: You trade a couple of players and there you go, you’re a championship contender.

“It’s understandable that we weren’t going to win the championship, but I could tell that we weren’t there yet where we wanted to be.”

Porzingis has said this before, saying in January he was frustrated, then again just a few days ago he said the team was confused top to bottom.

There seems to be a “we’re the Knicks, we can’t rebuild” mentality in Madison Square Garden that leads to poor short term moves (Derrick Rose, the Joakim Noah contract). Most Knicks fans I talk to would be good with a couple of years of losses and missing the playoffs if there was a plan long-term to build around Porzingis. Right now it’s hard to discern any long-term plan they are going to stick with.

This summer expect changes to come to New York. The only question is which ones?

Report: Most Knicks dislike triangle offense, losing faith in Jeff Hornacek

AP Photo/Kathy Willens
8 Comments
By Dan FeldmanMar 20, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said the triangle offense could attract free agents.

But Phil Jackson’s infamous scheme apparently isn’t appealing to current Knicks.

Ian Begley of ESPN:

Jackson may eventually be able to find players who excel in — and appreciate — the triangle. But the majority of current Knicks aren’t comfortable in — and don’t care for — the offense, according to sources.

The return to the triangle is one reason why several veterans have started to lose faith in Hornacek recently, sources say.

Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose have chafed at the triangle, but they – like many Knicks veterans – might not be long for New York. So, their dismay means only so much.

On the other hand, Anthony is the only player left from the team Jackson inherited, and Jackson signed Anthony to a new contract. If Jackson’s hand-chosen players are rejecting the triangle, who will embrace it? Good luck finding those free agents.

Hornacek is in a tough spot, caught between established veterans unhappy with losing and a boss forcing an unfamiliar scheme. It’s not going well, and time is not the solution here. The triangle slows the pace and leads to too many inefficient shots, and it would take an expert in the scheme and a better roster to succeed with it. That won’t be Hornacek any time soon, and hoping he can suddenly win under these conditions is just wasting time.

If Jackson insists upon the triangle, Hornacek is the wrong coach. But a far better solution than firing Hornacek in favor a better triangle coach would be just dumping the scheme and allowing Hornacek to coach how he deems best.

And building a better roster. That should be Jackson’s top priority, which can be far more easily accomplished if picking from the widest pool of players, not just those who appear to fit the triangle.