Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images

Report: Magic considering firing general manager Rob Hennigan

1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanMar 20, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT

Doc Rivers denied the rumor that he’d take over the Magic.

But that doesn’t mean Orlando will maintain the status quo.

Marc Stein of ESPN:

The Orlando Magic are giving strong consideration to a big change in their front office, according to league sources.

Sources told ESPN that Magic general manager Rob Hennigan’s job is under threat at season’s end in the wake of a fifth straight non-playoff season since he was hired.

The case against Hennigan is damning.

His Orlando teams have been consistently bad – 20-62, 23-59, 25-57, 35-47 and now 25-45. His first-round picks — Andrew Nicholson, Victor Oladipo, Aaron Gordon, Elfrid Payton, Mario Hezonja — have not become stars. His costly additions to fast-track the rebuild – Serge Ibaka, Bismack Biyombo, Jeff Green and D.J. Austin – have collectively flopped. His coaches – Jacque Vaughn, Scott Skiles and Frank Vogel – have failed to muster any momentum.

No, Hennigan didn’t have much lottery luck. But he also practically gave away Tobias Harris and Maurice Harkless and built a roster overloaded with bigs. Hennigan can’t chalk up the Magic’s problems to bad fortune.

Orlando will end the season with yet another losing record, a middling lottery chance, a roster devoid of significant promise and a fair amount of long-term salary outlays. Why would the Magic trust the man who got them into this mess with getting them out of it?

Brad Stevens insists he’s not leaving Celtics for Indiana

AP Photo/Kathy Willens
Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanMar 20, 2017, 2:33 PM EDT

In 2014, rumors linked Celtics coach Brad Stevens to the Indiana Hoosiers’ job. Stevens shot those down on two counts:

  • Indiana coach Tom Crean didn’t deserve that speculation.
  • Stevens was committed to Boston.

Three years later, Stevens can’t use his faith in Crean as a shield. The Hoosiers fired him, creating a clear opening.

But Stevens is sticking firmly with his other explanation.

Stevens, via A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN New England:

“I don’t speak to the rumor mill or anything else,” Stevens, an Indiana native who led Butler University to a pair of national title runner-up finishes, told reporters prior to tonight’s game at Brooklyn. “I’m made pretty clear I’m going to be here. I’ve been asked about that quite a bit. And I’ll keep saying the same thing. I’m going to be here until the Celtics decide they want to move in another direction.”

Stevens was an excellent college coach. There’s practically nothing he can do in the NBA to become undesirable on the college level.

But he’s also flourishing in the NBA, guiding the Celtics’ ascension and even coaching the Eastern Conference All-Stars this year. He signed an extension just last year. Why would he want to bolt?

It’s nice to have college as a fallback option, but Stevens has no need to settle for his fallback.

Steve Kerr on Warriors’ reported Kevin Durant-Thunder complaints: ‘It’s nobody with the Warriors’

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanMar 20, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT

The Warriors were reportedly “furious and bewildered” about how Thunder ownership and management treated Kevin Durant upon his return to Oklahoma City last month.

For a moment, let’s set aside whether or not that’s true. Who would leak that and why? I see two scenarios:

  • The Warriors have their heads so far up their collective behinds, they thought leaking that would support Durant without making themselves look bad.
  • Someone, realizing how poorly this would reflect on Golden State, revealed the mindset.

The result was obviously the Warriors looking bad. Now, Golden State coach Steve Kerr is doing some damage control.

Anthony Slater of The Mercury News:

Kerr:

I don’t agree. Sam Presti is a friend of mine. I know Clay Bennett. It’s a class organization all the way. So, I don’t really pay any attention to a story like that unless there’s an actual name that’s put on it.

I assume it’s just sources? Is it sources?

I don’t know who that is. It’s nobody with the Warriors.

We have great respect for the Thunder. Sam has been a friend of mine forever. They’re first-class. So, I don’t know where that comes from.

Can Kerr really speak for everyone in the organization with such certainty? Even if he could, would he necessarily tell the truth about a story that makes his team look ridiculous?

Kerr’s denial means something, but only so much.

Rajon Rondo planning 2008 Celtics reunion, not inviting Ray Allen

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanMar 20, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT

Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo will be forever bonded by the Celtics’ 2008 championship.

They’re also separated by Allen leaving Boston for the Heat in 2012.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

Just like Rajon Rondo used to set up the fast break for the Boston Celtics, he is setting up a vacation with his former Celtics teammates from the 2008 NBA championship team to celebrate the nearing of the 10-year anniversary of their title. This party, however, doesn’t include an invite to ex-Celtics star guard Ray Allen.

“I asked a couple of the guys. I got a no, a no head shake,” said Rondo to The Undefeated when asked why Allen wasn’t invited.

“It will be a long story about that, but it is what it is,” Rondo, who plays for the Chicago Bulls, told The Undefeated. “I don’t know a good analogy to put this in. It just wasn’t the greatest separation. It wasn’t the greatest thing that could’ve happened to us as a team, a bond. We were at war with those guys [Miami]. To go with the enemy, that’s unheard-of in sports. Well, it’s not so unheard of. It’s damn near common now.

“The mindset we had. The guys on our team. You wouldn’t do anything like that. It makes you question that series in the Finals … Who were you for? You didn’t bleed green. People think we had a messed-up relationship. It’s not the greatest. But it’s not just me. I called and reached out to a couple of other vets and asked them what they wanted to do with the situation. They told me to stick with what we got [without Allen].”

Time heals all wounds, and eventually the other former Celtics will get over Allen’ departure.

Really, it should have happened already – especially considering how Pierce and Garnett left Boston. Though they were traded to the Nets, Pierce talked Garnett into waiving his no-trade clause and emphasized going to Brooklyn was about joining the team that offered the best chance to win a championship. Even if Allen did it more directly, Pierce and Garnett also steered their way off the Celtics.

Allen didn’t always get along with Rondo, lost his starting job and had an offer from the NBA’s best team. Why shouldn’t he have taken it? Perhaps Allen didn’t communicate well with his former Boston teammates on his way out the door, but that shouldn’t erase what they accomplished together.

To not invite Allen to this party is peak petty.

George Hill staying steady with bigger role, looming payday

AP Photo/Carlos OsorioTes
Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanMar 20, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT

“When nothing seems to help, I go look at a stonecutter hammering away at his rock, perhaps a hundred times without as much as a crack showing in it. Yet at the hundred and first blow it will split in two, and I know it was not that blow that did it, but all that had gone before.”

-Jacob Riis

Gregg Popovich has made that quote, the Stonecutter Credo, a mantra for the Spurs. Six years after he left San Antonio, George Hill has not forgotten it.

“One thing that Coach Pop really taught me when I first got to the NBA is keep pounding that rock, no matter what,” Hill said. “When times get rough or you got goods and highs and lows, never get too high. Never get too low. But always stay subtle and humble and keep getting better.”

Hill has followed Popovich’s keep-pounding-that-rock advice. In a more literal sense.

A combo guard with the Spurs and mostly an off-ball point guard with the Pacers, Hill has carried a bigger load for the Jazz this season as a true lead guard who pounds the rock – dribbles – to create offense far more frequently. He’s averaging a career-high 17.2 points with 4.1 assists per game while playing his usual staunch defense. Utah has outscored opponents by 10.3 points per 100 possessions with Hill on the floor, a net rating that would trail only the Warriors (+11.6) among teams.

“We anticipated it being a good fit,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said. “But he’s exceeded that.”

Here’s the secret of Hill’s “breakout season:” He has done this before.

In 2014-15, with Paul George injured and Lance Stephenson in Charlotte, the Pacers gave Hill a larger role. Like this year, he excelled in it.

The 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons are Hill’s only two in his nine-year career with an above average usage rate. They’re also the two seasons with his highest effective field-goal percentages and lowest turnover percentages.

Long perceived as a limited player who’d wilt with too much ball-handling responsibility, Hill has been even more efficient in bigger roles.

“I think I’ve established myself now and showed everybody what I can do,” George declared in 2015. “There’s no turning back now.”

Indiana had other ideas. George got healthy, and the Pacers signed Monta Ellis. Hill’s offensive role shrunk last season.

“It’s humbling,” Hill said.

Hill insists him spacing the floor off the ball was best for Indiana last season, that he accepted that role.

But it’s also clear he hungered for more – as did the Pacers. They traded him last summer to the Jazz in a three-team deal to land the, seemingly, more offensively dynamic Jeff Teague.

“I just thought it was a great opportunity for me to go to a place where you know you’re wanted and who’s going value your play and use you the right way,” Hill said.

Hill, an Indianapolis native who played collegiately at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), returns to Indiana for tonight’s Jazz-Pacers game with the same mindset that helped him reach this point.

“Don’t get too high. Don’t get too low,” Hill said. “It’s just another game for us.”

It’s the same mindset Hill keeps as he heads toward his first unrestricted free agency.

After the Jazz make their first playoff appearance in five years and likely win their first playoff game in seven years, they’ll have to evaluate the value of the point guard who helped get them there.

Likewise, Hill will face major decisions about his priorities.

He and Utah were eligible to sign a renegotiation-and-extension that could have paid him $88,684,652 through 2019-20, but they didn’t strike a deal by last month’s deadline. Now, Hill could land a much bigger contract – having a projected max of $177 million over five years if he re-signs or about $132 million if he leaves.

Will anyone offer that much to a 31-year-old who has missed 27 games this season? The Kings, Knicks and 76ers are desperate for point guards and could have major cap space. At minimum, Hill could use those teams for leverage.

Will the Jazz pay up? Would he actually leave Utah for a cellar-dweller? Will another good team court him?

Hill has never dealt with these questions before. The Spurs drafted and traded him. He was a restricted free agent when he re-signed with the Pacers, who traded him to Utah. He’ll have unprecedented freedom next summer.

A renegotiation-and extension could have kept him off the market, giving him security with a team that uses him well. But Hill isn’t dwelling on it.

“It’s over. There’s nothing we can do about it now,” Hill said. “But I’m here to help the Jazz win basketball games. I’m not focused on a contract right now. We’ll get to that when the season is over, but right now, our main focus is to win basketball games and me to play my butt off.”

Why should George fret? Whenever he’s granted more leeway, he thrives.