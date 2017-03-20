Watch Brook Lopez score on every Mavericks player on one possession (VIDEO)

Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez is a tall man. He’s one of the NBA’s premier centers. But no team should be letting him do things like this. The Dallas Mavericks are lucky they won the game, 111-104, because this was just embarassing.
Lopez, all 7 feet of him, scored during a hilarious 5-on-1 situation on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES — Tyronn Lue was channeling Apollo Creed’s trainer from Rocky: “He doesn’t know it’s a damn show! He thinks it’s a damn fight!”
“Sometimes you have to understand it is not a show but a competition,” the Cavaliers’ coach said after his team came from behind to beat the Lakers Sunday night at Staples Center. “When we get to L.A. and play teams like this we consider it a show instead of a competition. When you get down early it hurts your confidence, and now you got to fight and try and win your game.”
The Cavaliers coasted defensively through three quarters, the Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell got hot, and it took LeBron James taking over like an MVP for a stretch in the fourth — and Kyrie Irving dropping 46 — for Cleveland to get out of the building with a 125-120 win.
The Cavaliers should have been rested since LeBron, Irving, and Kevin Love all having sat out on Saturday against the Clippers (Irving and Love were coming off injuries, the Cavaliers didn’t want to play them in a back-to-back, so they chose to have them go against the Lakers). This is a game the Cavaliers should have won easily on paper.
They got the win, but it wasn’t easy. Call it treating the game like a show or just a late-season malaise, the Cavaliers weren’t at their peak and the Lakers took full advantage.
“We was out of sync a little bit, but they shot the ball extremely well,” LeBron said.
Russell got the start with Nick Young battling the flu, and he was knocking down threes and dropped a career-high 40 points.
“Honestly, I feel like I was aggressive from the jump,” Russell said. “Usually when I get myself in trouble turning the ball over it’s because I’m not being aggressive.”
“(Russell is) a great young player, I’ve been playing against him for a few years in the league and I understand what he means to the Lakers,” Irving said.
Lakers’ coach Luke Walton started Russell and Clarkson in the backcourt together, a pairing that had been a disaster most of the season — outscored by 22 points per 100 possessions in 464 minutes coming into the game — but it worked for three quarters this time.
The Clarkson/Russell pairing was also -14 Sunday because in the end they don’t defend well and no answer for Irving.
Cleveland’s big three combined to score 101 points, they carried the day for the Cavs, who in the end get the road win they wanted and a split in Los Angeles. It wasn’t pretty, but on the road late in the season a win is a win.
Damian Lillard is likely already one of the best Portland Trail Blazers to ever live. He passed Brandon Roy in games played for Portland earlier in the year, and he’s taking up spots in the Blazers’ record books.
One of those spots he now holds by himself. Against the Miami Heat, Lillard became the first Trail Blazer to make 1,000 3-pointers.
Here’s what the big shot looked like at American Airlines Arena.
Lillard helped the Blazers beat Miami, 115-104, by dropping 49 points on 14-of-21 shooting, including 9-of-12 from 3-point range. That mark matched Lillard’s own team record of made 3-pointers in a single game, a record held jointly by Nicolas Batum.
Damian Lillard's 49 points are the most by any NBA player on 21 field goal attempts or fewer since Amar'e Stoudemire (11/5/08).
The dust has settled on Friday’s kerfuffle between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks. The league brought the hammer down on Sunday, fining Bucks big man Greg Monroe $35,000 for his role in the scuffle. The NBA also fined Lakers guards Nick Young and D’Angelo Russel $25,000 and $15,000, respectively.
The incident occurred during the third quarter of Milwaukee’s 107-103 victory over the Lakers. Following a hard foul, the teams got in each others faces and a shoving match ensued.
Young was fined for shoving Malcolm Brogdon, who had committed the foul on the Lakers wing. Monroe to protect Brogdon, going after Young. Russell earned his fine by going at Monroe.
Monroe and Russell were assessed double technicals and ejected. Young received a technical, his second of the night, and was also ejected.
No fine has been assessed for Lakers rookie Brandon Ingram, who came flying into the scrap much to the delight of Twitter. Lakers coach Luke Walton, said after the game that a Bucks assistant had touched one of his players. Neither Walton nor the staffer was fined.