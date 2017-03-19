Stephen Curry looks like vintage self dropping 28 on Bucks (VIDEO)

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMar 19, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

When Stephen Curry is knocking down shots, the Warriors look like the Warriors.

Which is exactly what happened Saturday night.

The Warriors stumbled out of the gate and trailed by 14, but then in the second quarter Golden State started knocking down threes. Matt Barnes ignited the fire, but then Curry took over and started draining everything. Video game Curry was back. And with that the Milwaukee Bucks were doomed.

Curry finished with 28 points and the Warriors won handily, 117-92. The win put them 2.5 games ahead of San Antonio for the top seed in the West.

NBA league office called Cavaliers GM “not happy” about three stars sitting out

Associated Press
4 Comments
By Kurt HelinMar 19, 2017, 7:59 AM EDT

A week ago, Warriors coach Steve Kerr created controversy when he decided to rest Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala against the Spurs in a nationally televised game. All were healthy, but the Warriors had played seven games in 12 days leading up to it, so Kerr chose a game the league had on in prime time to rest his guys.

This Saturday, the Cleveland Cavaliers decided to rest LeBron James and also sit Kyrie Irving (who sprained his ankle in the previous game) and Kevin Love (coming off knee surgery) against the Clippers on another nationally televised game. All three are expected to play against the Lakers on Sunday.

Needless to say, the NBA league office was pissed off and let Cleveland GM David Griffin know about it, reports Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

If the NBA is unhappy about guys being rested in nationally televised games it is hyping, then it needs to start by looking in the mirror. If the league wants to promote these games like playoff previews, it needs to treat them that way, not have one team be on a back-to-back or in a rough stretch of the schedule. Have both teams rested and ready to go.

That said, there is a tipping point where the NBA’s broadcast partners and fans will start to push back against player rest in key games — and they will do it with dollars. There is no doubt — and studies bear it out — that players play better and are less likely to be injured when rested. The trend toward sitting players is about player health, and that should come first.

However, the NBA is an entertainment business and it’s putting out an inferior product on a big stage because of it. ABC/Disney is shelling out a lot of money to broadcast NBA games and for two showcase Saturdays in a row it has gotten a star-less blowout to put on the air. Fans are frustrated that buying a ticket to see LeBron James or Stephen Curry or other big stars can be like the purchase of a lottery ticket — will you get lucky and see them play? It’s become a talking point for fans and an embarrassment to the league.

This summer the league office, players union, and some team representatives need to sit down in a room and start hashing out how to avoid this in the future, especially for nationally broadcast games. Part of that is scheduling from the league, but it is more than that. The league needs to take some action before fans and broadcast partners do.

Stephen Curry scores 28, Warriors beat Bucks 117-92

Associated Press
Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 19, 2017, 2:00 AM EDT

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Warriors signed Matt Barnes for protection and depth once Kevin Durant went down with a knee injury in late February.

Scoring? Well, that’s icing on the cake for the feisty 37-year-old veteran.

Barnes made back-to-back 3-pointers to ignite a big run in the second quarter and Golden State overcame a sluggish start to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 117-92 on Saturday night.

“He’s not a great shooter but he’s a guy who you have to honor if you’re out there defending him,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He doesn’t have to make shots to be effective. He does everything else so well. He’s already picked up our offense, like that. He’s been a tremendous addition.”

Stephen Curry scored 28 points with six 3-pointers, Draymond Green added eight points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, and Klay Thompson scored 21 points to help Warriors complete a season sweep of the Bucks.

Golden State improved to an NBA-best 55-14 with its second straight win by 25 points or more. It was also the Warriors’ third consecutive victory overall following a season-high, three-game losing streak.

The win came on the heels of news that Durant, out since spraining a knee ligament on Feb. 28, has progressed to taking jump shots, an encouraging sign for a team trying to hold on to the top spot in the West.

Golden State has been inconsistent since losing Durant and fell behind by 14 early in the opening period Saturday before outscoring the Bucks 36-15 in the second quarter.

Barnes scored seven straight points and fed Thompson for a short jumper to spark a 23-6 run, while Curry provided the game’s signature moment with a 33-foot shot just before halftime that brought the Oracle crowd to its feet.

“Matt played phenomenal tonight,” Thompson said. “We expect him to keep doing that. He just brings a certain of level of toughness we need off the bench. He’s a huge asset for us and a great pickup.”

The Warriors led by 27 in the third, allowing Kerr to rest his starters for most of the fourth for a second straight game.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 18 points while Greg Monroe had 12 points with seven rebounds for Milwaukee. The Bucks, playing the second half of a back-to-back, lost for the second time in 10 games.

“No excuses but we were fatigued,” Brogdon said. “If your second game on a back-to-back is one of the best teams, it’s going to be tough. Fatigue definitely plays a factor but it’s not the reason we lost.”

TIP-INS

Bucks: Milwaukee shot 23.8 percent in the second quarter. . Matthew Dellavedova was booed by the Oracle crowd every time he touched the ball. Dellavedova played at nearby St. Mary’s in college but is best remembered in these parts for helping the Cavaliers rally from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Warriors in the NBA Finals last season.

Warriors: Kerr is encouraged by what he’s seeing from Durant. “I watched him go from sitting in a chair shooting to standstill shooting to now jump shooting,” Kerr said. “He’s clearly making progress. It’s great.” . Two days after putting up 21 points in the first quarter against Orlando, Thompson was shut out in the first against Milwaukee but came back to score seven straight to open the fourth.

KERR’S MESSAGE

Kerr took two quick timeouts in the first quarter to settle his team down. It obviously worked. “It was mostly about the defense and rebounding,” Kerr said of his message. “I thought we actually defended halfway decently to start the game but they kept getting one offensive rebound after the other. I liked the way we were going. It was just that nothing was going our way.”

 

James Harden has 40 in triple-double, Rockets top Nuggets 109-105

Associated Press
Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 19, 2017, 12:55 AM EDT

DENVER (AP) — James Harden scored 40 points and finished with a triple-double as the Houston Rockets snapped the Denver Nuggets’ four-game winning streak with a 109-105 victory Saturday night.

Harden, who shook off a hard fall in the third quarter, had 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

With his team trailing 107-105, Nuggets guard Will Barton missed a 3-pointer and a layup in the final 30 seconds.

After Barton’s errant 3-point attempt, Harden missed at the other end and Nikola Jokic corralled the rebound. But then Barton missed a layup that would have tied it with about five seconds left, and Harden drew a foul. He sank both free throws to reach 40 points for the second time in two nights.

The Nuggets missed five three throws late in the game, including two by Barton.

Nene, who played the first decade of his 14-year NBA career in Denver, had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Rockets.

Gary Harris led Denver with 17 points.

Harden scored 18 points in the third quarter, including Houston’s final 16 of the period. He capped the run with a buzzer-beating 3 that gave the Rockets an 80-74 lead.

It wasn’t all rosy for Harden, however. He hit the floor hard on his right elbow after fouling Mason Plumlee in the final minute of the third quarter. Harden sat on the floor for about 30 seconds surrounded by his concerned teammates before getting up and shaking it off.

Before finding their touch late, the Rockets misfired from long range for much of the night.

They made just one of 15 shots from beyond the arc before Ryan Anderson swished one to break a 61-all tie late in the third quarter.

Nobody other than Harden scored again for the Rockets until Eric Gordon banked in a jumper a minute into the fourth.

The Nuggets built a 56-51 halftime lead behind 13 points from Juancho Hernangomez, who replaced Danilo Gallinari (left knee) in the starting lineup. Hernangomez didn’t do much after the break, though.

Also out for Denver were Wilson Chandler (groin) and Darrell Arthur (knees).

“We’re undermanned once again, but a great opportunity for all those other guys,” coach Michael Malone said before tip-off. “A great opportunity for guys like Juancho and Jamal (Murray) to go out there and compete for 48 and see where we are.”

At the end of the night, the Nuggets found themselves just 1 1/2 games in front of Portland for the final playoff berth in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers won in Atlanta, 113-97.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Were coming off a 128-112 loss at New Orleans on Friday night. Houston’s last visit to Denver also came 24 hours after the Rockets had played, but that time they built a 42-33 first-quarter lead on their way to a 128-110 win on Dec. 2. … Houston missed 10 consecutive shots from behind the arc during one stretch.

Nuggets: Play at Houston on Monday night for their second home-and-home of the season. They split their other one with Phoenix back in January. … Jokic took a seat after picking up his fourth foul with 10:17 left in the third quarter. Three of the fouls came on offense.

 

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

Damian Lillard scores 27 as Trail Blazers start fast, top Hawks 113-97

Associated Press
Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 18, 2017, 10:59 PM EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 27 points and the Portland Trail Blazers took control with a dominant opening quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-97 on Saturday night.

C.J. McCollum had 22 points and Allen Crabbe added 16 for Portland, which raced out to a 17-3 lead and never trailed.

The Trail Blazers, who have won seven of nine, began the night 2 1/2 games behind Denver for the Western Conference’s final playoff spot.

The Hawks have lost three straight, including the last two at home.

Atlanta held out four-time All-Star forward Paul Millsap after he experienced tightness in his left knee during pregame warmups. Ersan Ilyasova, who started for Millsap, had 23 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 22.

The Trail Blazers took command with a strong start, making 11 of their first 12 shots from the field. A jumper by Lillard pushed the advantage to 32-12, and Portland outscored the Hawks 40-18 in the quarter – its biggest margin in any period this season.

Atlanta’s Dwight Howard drew a technical foul after he swung his elbow and Jusuf Nurkic hit the floor midway through the third period. Nurkic was left sitting on the court, rubbing his chin. Officials called the technical following a review of the play.

The Hawks twice cut the deficit to 11 early in the fourth, including at 89-78 following a layup by Malcolm Delaney. The Trail Blazers quickly answered with a layup by McCollum.

Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer immediately called a timeout, charged onto the court and confronted Howard, apparently about the center’s lack of defense on the play.

Howard remained in the game, but the Hawks’ comeback attempt never regained its momentum. Lillard had a 3-pointer and three free throws in a 10-0 run that increased the lead to 101-80.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Portland forward Evan Turner had two points and eight rebounds in 18 minutes after missing 14 games with a broken right hand. The Blazers were 7-7 without Turner, who got hurt on Feb. 7. Turner entered with 3:35 remaining in the first quarter. He played with a protective pad covering part of his right hand. … Instead of returning to Portland, the Trail Blazers flew to Atlanta following Wednesday night’s 110-106 win at San Antonio. … Noah Vonleh had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Nurkic had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Hawks: Howard had 14 points and 10 rebounds. … Ilyasova hit two 3-pointers for six of Atlanta’s first eight points. … The Hawks tried to recover from their woeful 4-for-25 first quarter by shooting 60 percent (12 of 20) in the second. Even so, they outscored the Trail Blazers only 28-23 and still trailed 63-46 at halftime. … Kent Bazemore left in the fourth quarter with a bruised right knee.

 