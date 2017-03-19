Getty

Here we go again: Shaquille O’Neal agrees with Kyrie Irving, thinks the Earth is flat

By Dane CarbaughMar 19, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

Kyrie Irving, you have some company. Add Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal to the list of current and former NBA players who think the world is flat.

That’s what the former Los Angeles Lakers great recently said on his podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq.

Shaq was asked “about the Kyrie Irving stuff” and he seemed to respond quickly and genuinely. Then again, Shaq is a good enough actor there’s a serious question to be had about it given it’s a podcast and you can’t see his face.

Here’s the quote, via Twitter:

I’ve slowly slid over to the camp that this is all just play for marketing. Irving’s comments were made right as the announcement for his Uncle Drew movie came out around the All-Star Game. Draymond Green jumped in because Draymond Green thinks trolling is funny.

Shaq has been a successful media personality for years, as well as one who understands business, so it’s not unthinkable that he would join in on this. We all learned in grade school why our immediate vicinity feels and looks flat even though Earth is round. Conspiracy theory junkies are the only ones pushing for a flat earth theory.

So what seems more likely? That two top players from their day, who both seem to have their head screwed on straight otherwise, are conspiracy kooks and they just happen to have a product to sell? Or that this is a straight up marketing play with no negative repercussions because their newsworthy opinion is pretty goofy?

Now I’m deep in my own conspiracy here, so I’ll let you make the final decision. If you want to listen to Shaq’s podcast — the ultimate goal here, I imagine — the remarks can be heard at the

Doc Rivers shoots down rumor he could head to Orlando as coach and/or GM

By Kurt HelinMar 19, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Speculation about what the Clippers will do this summer if/when they exit the playoffs in the first couple of rounds again is an NBA pastime right now. Blake Griffin, Chris Paul, and J.J. Redick will all be free agents. Will the Clippers just pay them all and run it back again with the same core lineup? Trade for Carmelo Anthony?

One of the questions is will coach and team president Doc Rivers be back in the same role? There are rumors he could be bound for Orlando, a team expected to have a front office shakeup of its own.

Saturday night, Rivers shot that idea down. From Jovan Buha of ESPN.

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers shot down a question about him possibly retiring from coaching and moving to the front office full time. Rivers said his goal in Los Angeles is “pride of place,” and admitted he still has a ways to go to reach it.

That move was never likely this summer, but there is a little heat to the idea of Rivers eventually taking on some role with the team. This wasn’t a random rumor. Rivers has got a couple years left on his Clippers deal, but after that, who knows.

Stephen Curry looks like vintage self dropping 28 on Bucks (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMar 19, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

When Stephen Curry is knocking down shots, the Warriors look like the Warriors.

Which is exactly what happened Saturday night.

The Warriors stumbled out of the gate and trailed by 14, but then in the second quarter Golden State started knocking down threes. Matt Barnes ignited the fire, but then Curry took over and started draining everything. Video game Curry was back. And with that the Milwaukee Bucks were doomed.

Curry finished with 28 points and the Warriors won handily, 117-92. The win put them 2.5 games ahead of San Antonio for the top seed in the West.

NBA league office called Cavaliers GM “not happy” about three stars sitting out

By Kurt HelinMar 19, 2017, 7:59 AM EDT

A week ago, Warriors coach Steve Kerr created controversy when he decided to rest Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala against the Spurs in a nationally televised game. All were healthy, but the Warriors had played seven games in 12 days leading up to it, so Kerr chose a game the league had on in prime time to rest his guys.

This Saturday, the Cleveland Cavaliers decided to rest LeBron James and also sit Kyrie Irving (who sprained his ankle in the previous game) and Kevin Love (coming off knee surgery) against the Clippers on another nationally televised game. All three are expected to play against the Lakers on Sunday.

Needless to say, the NBA league office was pissed off and let Cleveland GM David Griffin know about it, reports Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

If the NBA is unhappy about guys being rested in nationally televised games it is hyping, then it needs to start by looking in the mirror. If the league wants to promote these games like playoff previews, it needs to treat them that way, not have one team be on a back-to-back or in a rough stretch of the schedule. Have both teams rested and ready to go.

That said, there is a tipping point where the NBA’s broadcast partners and fans will start to push back against player rest in key games — and they will do it with dollars. There is no doubt — and studies bear it out — that players play better and are less likely to be injured when rested. The trend toward sitting players is about player health, and that should come first.

However, the NBA is an entertainment business and it’s putting out an inferior product on a big stage because of it. ABC/Disney is shelling out a lot of money to broadcast NBA games and for two showcase Saturdays in a row it has gotten a star-less blowout to put on the air. Fans are frustrated that buying a ticket to see LeBron James or Stephen Curry or other big stars can be like the purchase of a lottery ticket — will you get lucky and see them play? It’s become a talking point for fans and an embarrassment to the league.

This summer the league office, players union, and some team representatives need to sit down in a room and start hashing out how to avoid this in the future, especially for nationally broadcast games. Part of that is scheduling from the league, but it is more than that. The league needs to take some action before fans and broadcast partners do.