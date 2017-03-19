Marc Gasol elbows brother Pau in the face, scores, draws the and-1 (VIDEO)

It’s always a treat when brothers Marc Gasol and Pau Gasol go head-to-head. It’s like watching a pickup basketball game in a driveway, only escalated to a Hall of Fame level.
The Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs squared off on Saturday, with the two brothers again going at each other. There was one special play in particular, but before we get to that I want to take special time out to recognize one Grizzlies writer for calling his shot so perfectly that I can’t not point it out.
So here we go:
Watching Marc slowly bait Pau into a frustrated outburst somewhere in the 4th quarter is always extremely fun.
Kyrie Irving, you have some company. Add Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal to the list of current and former NBA players who think the world is flat.
That’s what the former Los Angeles Lakers great recently said on his podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq.
Shaq was asked “about the Kyrie Irving stuff” and he seemed to respond quickly and genuinely. Then again, Shaq is a good enough actor there’s a serious question to be had about it given it’s a podcast and you can’t see his face.
Shaq has been a successful media personality for years, as well as one who understands business, so it’s not unthinkable that he would join in on this. We all learned in grade school why our immediate vicinity feels and looks flat even though Earth is round. Conspiracy theory junkies are the only ones pushing for a flat earth theory.
So what seems more likely? That two top players from their day, who both seem to have their head screwed on straight otherwise, are conspiracy kooks and they just happen to have a product to sell? Or that this is a straight up marketing play with no negative repercussions because their newsworthy opinion is pretty goofy?
Now I’m deep in my own conspiracy here, so I’ll let you make the final decision. If you want to listen to Shaq’s podcast — the ultimate goal here, I imagine — the remarks can be heard at the 9:25 mark.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry hasn’t been himself lately. He’s not had the astronomical season we’re used to seeing from him, and he’s struggled a bit from deep. That appeared to change on Saturday night after Curry dropped 28 points — including six 3-pointers — on the Milwaukee Bucks.
One of those 3-pointers was a ridiculously deep splash while standing on the midcourt logo at Oracle Arena.
It game with less than a minute left in half with Curry running down the court at full speed. There wasn’t much Milwaukee could do about it, and the team looked on in disbelief as it scorched through the net.
Meanwhile, it was all Bucks PG Matthew Dellavedova could do to stay in front of Curry the rest of the game. Curry had a huge step-back jumper in the first quarter over Dellavedova, and at one point he even shoved him out of bounds. He spent the rest of the game trying to lock arms with Curry, to little avail.
Forget the shove out of bounds. Dellavedova spent whole game locking arms like a clingy girlfriend, daring a whistle on every possession. pic.twitter.com/MCipC5yhg5
Speculation about what the Clippers will do this summer if/when they exit the playoffs in the first couple of rounds again is an NBA pastime right now. Blake Griffin, Chris Paul, and J.J. Redick will all be free agents. Will the Clippers just pay them all and run it back again with the same core lineup? Trade for Carmelo Anthony?
Saturday night, Rivers shot that idea down. From Jovan Buha of ESPN.
Clippers head coach Doc Rivers shot down a question about him possibly retiring from coaching and moving to the front office full time. Rivers said his goal in Los Angeles is “pride of place,” and admitted he still has a ways to go to reach it.
That move was never likely this summer, but there is a little heat to the idea of Rivers eventually taking on some role with the team. This wasn’t a random rumor. Rivers has got a couple years left on his Clippers deal, but after that, who knows.
When Stephen Curry is knocking down shots, the Warriors look like the Warriors.
Which is exactly what happened Saturday night.
The Warriors stumbled out of the gate and trailed by 14, but then in the second quarter Golden State started knocking down threes. Matt Barnes ignited the fire, but then Curry took over and started draining everything. Video game Curry was back. And with that the Milwaukee Bucks were doomed.
Curry finished with 28 points and the Warriors won handily, 117-92. The win put them 2.5 games ahead of San Antonio for the top seed in the West.