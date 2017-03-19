AP

Karl Malone on Cavs resting LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love: “Get your a– playing”

Mar 19, 2017

The Cleveland Cavaliers rested LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love during a 108-78 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. That decision earned Cleveland GM David Griffin a call from the league office.

It also earned the Cavaliers some ire from NBA Hall of Fame forward Karl Malone.

Speaking with ESPN’s Sage Steele, Malone said only 10-year veterans should be allowed to rest.

“If you don’t have at least 10 years experience, get your ass playing. It’s not work — it’s called playing. Besides, tell our underpaid service members and police and first responders to rest. They can’t.”

The seemingly random connection between NBA players and public servants aside, I think we all have some kind of agreement that national TV NBA games should deliver a quality product for both in-person and broadcast viewers.

As Kurt pointed out yesterday, there is a big problem with the league promoting these games as show stoppers, yet having a schedule that’s so rough some teams feel the need to rest players coming off a back-to-back.

It would have been nice to see a full lineup against the Clippers on Sunday for Cleveland, but even by Malone’s logic we still would have been missing LeBron. Love is in his 9th year and Irving is in his 6th.

Still, that there is no variation in Malone’s logic is sort of ridiculous. Love just came back from knee surgery, and Irving sprained his ankle the game prior. Not everyone can have Malone’s playing record. In fact, almost nobody does save for James himself. He is one of the only superstars in the modern NBA with a healthy consistency like Malone. According to ESPN, in his first 12 seasons he only took nine DNP-rests.

In any case, keep it coming. We need to talk more about the NBA schedule because it’s ridiculous. Plus, more weird Karl Malone quotes are cool, too.

Doc Rivers wants changes to schedule when it comes to rest: “We have to protect our product”

Mar 19, 2017

The Cleveland Cavaliers rested LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love on Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers. It was a big, national TV game, so not having Cleveland’s most important players drew the ire of both the league office and Hall of Fame forward Karl Malone.

But it also triggered an important discussion about NBA scheduling that Clippers coach Doc Rivers weighed in on after LA beat the Cavaliers, 108-78.

Speaking to ESPN, Rivers said the schedule needs to be worked out to benefit a reduced workload for players while maintaining the overall product for fans.

“We have to protect our product,” Rivers said. “It’s hard. It’s impossible, if you actually knew what went into scheduling, but the look of back-to-back ABC national games — it’s not good.”

“I hate it for the fans,” Rivers said. “I really do. I hate it. I do it. We all do it. I mean, it’s bad. And I did it the other night in Denver. There are people with Blake and DJ jerseys all over the place.”

The discussion could go off the rails, but really what we’re talking about here is the ability of the NBA to keep fans interested in big, primetime regular season games while still allowing teams to chase the ultimate goal of a championship.

Fans want to see their teams win, and they want to see their teams in person. They shouldn’t have to choose between the two. But it’s become increasingly common in the past few seasons for star players to get rest during the season, and during critical games. What was once thought of as a quaint characteristic of the San Antonio Spurs has now become part of a winning strategy for top teams.

Rivers said he thinks they should eliminate some of the scheduling around how primetime games are handled, “I think we have to treat those games like they’re afternoon games and you don’t play the night before,” said Rivers. “And then you don’t play the next night after.”

That would make more sense. Malone is out of order if he thinks every player should be able to put up his iron man game log. Ironically, perhaps only LeBron in the modern era could be compared to Malone. But it would be nice for folks who spend their Saturday trying to get tickets, or who arrange a social event around watching the game, to not have to worry about whether they’re going to get a combined 35 minutes from DeAndre Liggins and James Jones instead of Kyrie and the King.

Marc Gasol elbows brother Pau in the face, scores, draws the and-1 (VIDEO)

Mar 19, 2017

It’s always a treat when brothers Marc Gasol and Pau Gasol go head-to-head. It’s like watching a pickup basketball game in a driveway, only escalated to a Hall of Fame level.

The Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs squared off on Saturday, with the two brothers again going at each other. There was one special play in particular, but before we get to that I want to take special time out to recognize one Grizzlies writer for calling his shot so perfectly that I can’t not point it out.

So here we go:

Hmm. Oddly specific.

Ok, let’s move on to the fourth quarter. Did anything interesting happen between the Gasol brothers?

Ah yes. That’s Marc Gasol whacking his brother in the face, Pau Gasol complaining about it, and Marc driving to the basket for the score and the foul.

The NBA truly is where amazing happens.

Here we go again: Shaquille O’Neal agrees with Kyrie Irving, thinks the Earth is flat

Mar 19, 2017

Kyrie Irving, you have some company. Add Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal to the list of current and former NBA players who think the world is flat.

That’s what the former Los Angeles Lakers great recently said on his podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq.

Shaq was asked “about the Kyrie Irving stuff” and he seemed to respond quickly and genuinely. Then again, Shaq is a good enough actor there’s a serious question to be had about it given it’s a podcast and you can’t see his face.

I’ve slowly slid over to the camp that this is all just play for marketing. Irving’s comments were made right as the announcement for his Uncle Drew movie came out around the All-Star Game. Draymond Green jumped in because Draymond Green thinks trolling is funny.

Shaq has been a successful media personality for years, as well as one who understands business, so it’s not unthinkable that he would join in on this. We all learned in grade school why our immediate vicinity feels and looks flat even though Earth is round. Conspiracy theory junkies are the only ones pushing for a flat earth theory.

So what seems more likely? That two top players from their day, who both seem to have their head screwed on straight otherwise, are conspiracy kooks and they just happen to have a product to sell? Or that this is a straight up marketing play with no negative repercussions because their newsworthy opinion is pretty goofy?

Now I’m deep in my own conspiracy here, so I’ll let you make the final decision. If you want to listen to Shaq’s podcast — the ultimate goal here, I imagine — the remarks can be heard at the 9:25 mark.

Watch Warriors G Stephen Curry pull up from the logo to drain a 3 vs. Bucks

Mar 19, 2017

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry hasn’t been himself lately. He’s not had the astronomical season we’re used to seeing from him, and he’s struggled a bit from deep. That appeared to change on Saturday night after Curry dropped 28 points — including six 3-pointers — on the Milwaukee Bucks.

One of those 3-pointers was a ridiculously deep splash while standing on the midcourt logo at Oracle Arena.

It game with less than a minute left in half with Curry running down the court at full speed. There wasn’t much Milwaukee could do about it, and the team looked on in disbelief as it scorched through the net.

Meanwhile, it was all Bucks PG Matthew Dellavedova could do to stay in front of Curry the rest of the game. Curry had a huge step-back jumper in the first quarter over Dellavedova, and at one point he even shoved him out of bounds. He spent the rest of the game trying to lock arms with Curry, to little avail.

Curry finished with 28 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 6-of-8 from 3-point range while adding four assists, four rebounds, a steal, and a block.

Golden State beat Milwaukee, 117-92.